ST. PETERSBURG — In one season, Chris Hanlon turned St. Petersburg High girls basketball into a winner. The best may be yet to come.

Hanlon was 27 when he took over an 18-win playoff team. He led an equally young Green Devils roster to a 21-8 record last season and a trip to Lakeland for the Class 6A final four.

St. Pete lost only two players to graduation. It returns a strong core led by junior Shaw Summer, who already has more than 1,000 career points, and adds a wave of freshmen and a pair of quality transfers. That leaves the Green Devils well positioned for another deep playoff run.

“Last year was my first year with the girls and we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so just showing them a lot of stuff for the first time,” Hanlon said. “It takes time to get good at basketball and develop chemistry, so we’re further along than we were last year. Now we can just build on that and hopefully just keep getting better every day.”

That chemistry has fueled the Green Devils’ quick rise among the state’s best.

“We all hang out outside of basketball,” said sophomore guard Caidyn White, who averaged 8.7 points per game last season. “It’s not like a basketball team. It’s really like we’re all a family, so it really shows on the court, shows how we play.”

That bond matters for a team built on a relentless full-court press, one that feeds its offense and demands coordination, energy and depth.

St. Pete has the bodies to do it. Junior point guard Mckenzie Bell returns after averaging nearly two steals per game last season, and White averaged 1.7. They’re joined by senior Alleah Hintenberger, a transfer from Boca Ciega who arrives with her sister Angelina, a freshman, and by freshman Annicea Dixon.

How much the Green Devils press depends on the opponent.

“We’ll switch back and forth. It depends on what the other team has,” Hanlon said. “Do they have a point guard that can break it, do they have any weaknesses ... we’ll kind of look for that in the scouting, but yeah, we like to press, play some defense.”

Dixon could be a difference-maker. She plays aggressive defense, fills a smart role on offense and can finish with either hand around the basket.

“My teammates are really aggressive, so they put a lot of pressure on me in practice and it just translates to the game,” Dixon said. “We work on trapping in practice, how to get out of traps and break presses, and we also work on ball handling. Just being able to do all that helps me and I practice it a lot.”

With Bell and Dixon pushing the ball upcourt, scoring options include White, sophomore Lily Eastman and junior forward Sha’niya Cooper, who averaged 5 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season.

White is still pushing her own game.

“I want to work on my ball handling and getting to the rim,” White said. “I’ve got to get shiftier off the dribble and get my shot more consistent. I want to be one of the top shooting guards in Florida.”

Tying it all together is Summer, a junior co-captain who has been a key player since her freshman season. Last season she shot nearly 50% from the field, averaged 3.6 assists and led the Green Devils in rebounds (9.3 per game), steals (2.9) and blocks (2.2).

Her approach starts with sharing the ball.

“Making the right pass and then shooting when we’re open, giving up the good pass for the great shot, that’s definitely a big emphasis that our team makes, and I feel like it shows with our play,” Summer said.

Hanlon said that selflessness shows up in her box scores.

“I think (Shaw) knows that she’s got good players around her,” he said. “Everyone’s getting better and improving, so she trusts her teammates. There might be nights when she goes for 30-something, there might be nights when she goes for less than 10, but I think she’s happy to win no matter what.”

Matching or topping last season will take more of that.

“Trust each other more with the ball and get that ball moving,” White said. “We’ve got to move off the ball and pass it out.”

Hanlon’s list goes beyond ball movement.

“We’re looking to improve our fundamentals,” he said. “Be good at passing the ball, be a good rebounding team, and then execute. We’re working on our plays and there’s times to attack, get downhill and there’s times to take the ball and be patient, so it’s just reading that, reading our opportunities.”

Summer brought it back to the press.

“I feel like our emphasis on defense will be a key,” she said. “Making sure we get stops, and just playing with energy because, as we saw, our defense leads to most of our offense, so I feel like that’s super important for us.”

And the future? Seven players on this year’s roster have at least two more varsity seasons ahead.

On Fifth Avenue North, the Green Devils may only be getting started.

Quick hits

Seminole swims to three state titles

Seminole’s girls won by the smallest margin possible.

Alex Clark, Alana Hauser, Brielle Yakich and Karolina Tilky won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.80 at the Class 2A state meet Nov. 14 at Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training in Ocala. Barron Collier touched one-hundredth of a second later.

It was one of three state titles for the Warhawks. No other Pinellas County school won a title at either meet.

Clark, a junior, also won the 50 free in 23.54 and was third in the 200 free (1:51.10). Tilky, a senior, finished second in the 100 free (51.69). The same four swimmers placed second in the 400 free relay (3:32.74). That lifted the Seminole girls to fourth in the team standings with 161 points. Barron Collier won the title with 294.

On the boys side, senior Joey Campagnola won the 100 backstroke in 48.49 and was second in the 200 individual medley (1:47.52). The Virginia commit helped the Warhawks tie for 11th.

Countryside sophomore Kyle McGuire placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:00.28). Dunedin senior Collin Stebick was 10th in 1-meter diving.

Gibbs sophomore Elizabeth Mathews finished second in both the 50 and 100 free in the meet’s events for swimmers with disabilities.

In Class 1A on Nov. 13, Shorecrest led the county. The Chargers’ boys finished eighth with 79 points.

Junior Leonardo Ho was sixth in the 100 free (46.85) and ninth in the 200 free (1:41.15). He anchored Tristan Cooper, Ryan Flugel and Stepan Spodin to seventh in the 400 free relay (3:14.06).

Clearwater Central Catholic junior Avery Christel was fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.99) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:06.58). She had the second-fastest IM time in prelims (2:05.03).

Two Pinellas divers finished in the top four. St. Petersburg Catholic senior Melia Webb took third on the 1-meter board with 376.65 points. Calvary Christian junior Lilian Vann was right behind her in fourth (348.75).

Admiral Farragut’s boys placed 14th. Junior Liam Schermerhorn was ninth in the 200 IM (1:53.08), and the Blue Jackets’ 200 free relay finished seventh (1:29.20). Farragut’s girls 200 free relay placed eighth (1:42.02).

Bolles swept the 1A team titles, winning the girls meet with 465 points and the boys meet with 535.