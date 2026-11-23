Steinbrenner’s girls golf team stayed out of the water and wrote its name in the record book.

The Warriors finished fourth at the FHSAA Class 3A state tournament Nov. 13-14 at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. It was the best finish in the school’s 17-year history. Steinbrenner shot 628 as a team over two rounds.

Senior Dannika Hines led the Warriors with a 1-over 145.

Freshman Sarah Gilman placed 27th with a 9-over 153. Sophomore Sophia Garten shot 18-over 162 to place 50th, sophomore Abigail Barnette was 59th at 24-over 168 and senior Olivia Baughman finished 75th at 34-over 178.

The Warriors are coached by John Crumbley, a Hall of Fame baseball coach who retired from the dugout in 2024 as the winningest baseball coach in Hillsborough County history. Crumbley won 818 games and four state titles: three at Jesuit, in 1993, 1997 and 2000, and one at Steinbrenner in 2016.

In the Class 3A boys tournament, Sickles sophomore Kellen Clements finished 26th with a 7-over 151.