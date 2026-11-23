TEMPLE TERRACE — Voters just approved a property tax break, and Temple Terrace is taking steps that could help offset some of the impacts by potentially putting new fees on residents’ tax bills.

Mayor Andy Ross isn’t thrilled by how that looks.

But with the city facing the loss of millions of dollars in revenue, and a deadline fast approaching, Ross and the rest of city council agreed Nov. 17 that it would be better to keep their options open as opposed to risk losing them.

The council voted unanimously to begin the legal process that could eventually allow the city to collect new fire protection and stormwater fees on property tax bills beginning fiscal year 2028.

That does not mean the fees are coming. No fees have been proposed, and no studies have been conducted. And the next council, which will be seated Dec. 1, could decide against them entirely.

For now, the city is merely reserving its place in line.

“That doesn’t bind the council to saying you’re going to do either of these things,” City Manager Carlos Baia said. “But what it does, in essence, is reserves a spot on the tax bill should you decide to do that.”

But Ross said even taking that first step, so soon after voters approved Amendment 3, could send the wrong message.

“Everything’s got to be on the table because we don’t know how bad this hole is going to be,” Ross said. “But I’m very concerned about the optics.”

Amendment 3, which needed 60% of the vote, was approved with 62% of voters statewide.

Temple Terrace voters were opposed to the amendment by a 5,183-4,458 margin, or 54%-46%.

Baia told council members that Amendment 3 is projected to reduce city revenue by $2.6 million in fiscal 2028 and $4 million in fiscal 2029, roughly 20% of the city’s current property tax revenue.

In response, the city has already instituted a hiring freeze for general fund positions, unless a vacancy is considered essential. The freeze also does not apply to utilities, including water, sewer and sanitation.

Staff are developing recommendations for the council, and Baia said a workshop is planned for January with incoming council members.

But the city can’t wait until then to decide whether it wants the option of collecting certain fees through property tax bills.

Under state law, Temple Terrace would have to complete a public notice and hearing process before Jan. 1 to keep that option open for the next tax year.

Baia said the city would need to hold a public hearing and publish legal notices for four consecutive weeks before the deadline, so it needed to place those ads the following morning after the Nov. 17 meeting.

The hearing is expected Dec. 15.

The other option was to request an extension until March 1, but approval was not guaranteed.

Missing the deadline could mean waiting another year.

Before a fire or stormwater assessment could be imposed, the city would have to commission a study, notify affected property owners and hold hearings during the budget process.

Baia said the timing of basically having to get in line immediately was less than ideal.

“Just to be clear, this is not the way that I would typically propose we do these things. I would try to be more measured and have more communication and transparency about this,” he said. “But we have these deadlines, and we have a vote that was just done two weeks ago. So we are reacting to that, and we are not alone.”

Baia said there are roughly a dozen other cities that have already started the same process.

The proposed notices would cover a potential fire assessment and stormwater utility fee. Baia said stormwater fees are common among other Hillsborough County jurisdictions, while fire assessments are less common.

Still, Ross worried about asking newly elected councilmembers Amber Treat and Karen Michalski to consider possible new fees before they’ve even had a chance to participate in a budget workshop.

The two will be sworn in Dec. 2 and a hearing will put them in front of a significant decision.

Ross said the newcomers will be asked almost immediately to consider fees, followed by discussions about cutting city services.

“Welcome to the council,” he said.

But by failing to act now, Councilmember Gil Schisler said, the outgoing council would effectively be making a decision for the new council, by not making a revenue tool available.

“In November 2027, this is going to be felt. We have to set up the next council for them for them to be able to react,” he said. “They may choose not to, but at least the option is there. If we don’t, then I think we’ve done them a disservice.”

That argument appeared to change Ross’ mind.

“We would effectively be making the decision for them if we didn’t do this,” he said. “That’s a good point.”

He agreed to support the move, but “I’m not crazy about it.”

Vice Mayor James Chambers said many of the residents he spoke with at the recent city arts festival were more interested in finding ways to replace lost revenue as opposed to seeing services slashed.

“A lot of them came up and said, “Isn’t there any way we could raise millage or do something to supplement the loss,” Chambers said. “They do not want our services cut.”

Those decisions will fall to the next council.

Michalski and Treat both answered questions about Amendment 3 at a candidate forum in October, and both indicated all options would be considered, and raising the millage rate would be a last resort. Michalski said she would rather raise fees than cut services.

Any decisions could be even more complicated if Gov. Ron DeSantis goes through with his proposal for a special legislative session to consider restrictions on local governments raising other taxes to offset the revenue lost through Amendment 3.

For now, the debate and some tough decisions will arrive quickly: the hearing in December, a workshop in January, and budget talks in the spring.

Whether fire and stormwater fees are part of the solution, the next council will have to decide.

“We’re just setting the table,” Chambers said. “Next council doesn’t have to do it.”