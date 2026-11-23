When Notre Dame Catholic School held its first Field of Honor in 2016, Joseph Vestea was a 10-year-old student who helped fold the flag.

Ten years later, he came back in a different uniform.

On Nov. 13, Vestea, now 20 and a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputy, held a red rose given to him by a Notre Dame student as a new generation of children raised the flag at the school’s 10th annual Field of Honor.

The ceremony, which honors military veterans and first responders, drew a large crowd to the campus. Rows of flags, each representing a person, lined the field, and students were let out of class to attend.

This year’s event featured two flags. A 13-star flag, in the circle-of-stars design associated with Betsy Ross, flew over the school as guests arrived. Midway through the program, students lowered it, folded it ceremonially and raised the 50-star flag, which has been the nation’s flag since July 4, 1960, the year after Hawaii became a state.

Veterans and first responders were presented with roses. Bagpiper Gemma Briggs, who has played at previous Field of Honor ceremonies, performed patriotic music. The program also included readings of winning student essays, a blessing of the flags by the Rev. Edison Bernevas of St. Theresa Catholic Church and a release of doves. Horses from the volunteer Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol were a hit with the crowd.

Proud deputy

“Ten years ago, I was actually part of the kids who were folding the flag,” Vestea said. “I was honored enough to be able to do that.”

He said he wanted the students at this year’s event to understand that raising the flag is an honor.

“It’s a crazy thing how much time has passed, how much things have changed,” he said. “And it’s definitely a nostalgic feeling being back here, seeing familiar faces and new ones. But most important, it’s very nice to see how much this event has evolved and how much has gone into it.”

His mother, Julie Vestea, said she is proud of her son.

Vestea grew up in Alfred, N.Y., and his family moved to Hernando County in 2016. After graduating from Notre Dame in 2020, he attended Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Pasco County, then joined the sheriff’s office.

“I felt like it was my calling, my vocation,” he said. “My community gave me so much, from living in upstate New York, going to a Catholic school, then living down here.”