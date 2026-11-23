ODESSA — A Vietnam veteran who credits the 12-step program with saving his life has turned a former grain mill into a free recovery center for veterans.

Clarke Ricke, a former Army Ranger, and his wife, Tricia, cut the ribbon on Windmill 12 on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The couple had wanted to open the center for years. The nonprofit offers meetings, peer support and the 12-step program to veterans dealing with addiction, PTSD and other struggles. It also helps their families.

The center’s mission, Ricke said, is to “change lives for veterans, their families and individuals seeking healing through the 12-step recovery format.”

“I take nothing against the VA, but drugs don’t help PTSD,” he said. “They don’t. So we have a path that we know works. That’s what we’re focusing on. We have meetings, we have support, we have a place you can come to with other veterans for peer-on-peer sessions and, of course, the 12-step program.”

Ricke said most combat veterans live with some degree of PTSD, which often shows up as alcoholism, self-medication or relationship problems. The key, he said, is getting them into a room with other veterans.

“Once they feel they’re safe, then they’ll open up.”

The numbers behind that mission are stark. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 29% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan will have PTSD at some point in their lives. Its most recent annual report found that an average of about 17 veterans die by suicide each day.

Ricke knows the struggle firsthand. He served with the 75th Infantry (Ranger), the 4th Infantry Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam and came home to the Pittsburgh area at 20. Like many veterans of that war, he struggled with PTSD and alcoholism after he got back. He has now been sober for 41 years.

He sold Caterpillar equipment for years, then started his own business doing the same work. When he sold that company about four years ago, he and Tricia turned to the dream they had long shared.

They received a donated 3.5-acre former grain mill property with two buildings totaling 9,500 square feet. The renovation took two years. It turned the site into a full recovery center with meeting rooms, a library, a kitchen, restrooms, offices and a mess hall anchored by a large mural.

The center’s name carries its own symbolism. The property had no windmill, so the Rickes installed one. Its three support legs represent recovery, unity and service, Ricke said, and its 12 blades stand for the 12 steps.

Every service at the center is free. Windmill 12 accepts donations online and on-site, but Ricke said it will never ask for them. He and the board are still deciding on an annual fundraiser, most likely a gala or a golf tournament.

“If a veteran doesn’t have a buck, don’t throw it in,” he said. “No one’s ever gonna say anything to you. If a veteran can’t, they’re still welcome.”

For now, the focus is on forming veterans groups. After those are established, Ricke said, he plans to approach the VA and the local veterans court about using the center as an alternative to medication or other placements.

He said the program saved his life, as well as the lives of “many, many, many other people, including a ton of veterans.”

“And so this is what we would like to do to give back,” Ricke said. “It’s something that made a mark, a little mark somewhere, and so when we’re gone, it’s still here.”

Windmill 12

Where: 11108 Tarpon Springs Road, Odessa, FL 33556

For more info, email info@thewindmill12.org or call (813) 299-2253 or visit https://thewindmill12.org.