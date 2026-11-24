MANATEE COUNTY — The county recently marked a milestone in its Gopher Tortoise Relocation Project when it moved the 500th gopher tortoise impacted by development and infrastructure projects to county conservation lands.

Gopher tortoises are designated on Florida’s imperiled species list as a threatened species. Their burrows provide shelter for more than 350 other wildlife species, including frogs, snakes, mice and insects, making them a keystone species, according to a county press release.

The relocation of tortoises to Duette Preserve, where they can establish new burrows and contribute to a healthy, sustainable population, helps protect the native species, according to the county.

The Gopher Tortoise Recipient Site Program was established by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in 2008. Under FWC regulations, tortoises displaced by development must be relocated to approved, secure recipient sites that meet strict requirements for adequate space, food and long-term protection.

The 500th tortoise arrived from one of two FDOT roadway projects in Tampa and Citrus County. Manatee County has also accepted tortoises from public projects within a 100-mile radius, including those involving FPL, Peace River Manasota Water Authority and Manatee, Charlotte, Lee, Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk, Lake and DeSoto counties.