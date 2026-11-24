County seeks affordable housing board members

The county is accepting applications for seven open seats on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

Members advise the Board of County Commissioners on ways to expand and preserve affordable housing and reduce barriers to building it. The committee meets on select Mondays from 3-5 p.m. in Bradenton. Consistent attendance is required.

Five seats are reserved for people working in affordable housing who represent:

• The residential home building industry

• Labor engaged in home building

• For-profit affordable housing providers

• Real estate professionals or the county’s local planning agency

Two additional seats are open to a resident of unincorporated Manatee County or

A person who represents employers within the county.

Applications must be received by Friday, Dec. 4 at mymanatee.org/advisory_boards. Select “Affordable Housing Advisory Committee” from the drop-down menu.

Bradenton Elks Lodge 1511 honors vets

Elks Lodge 1511 members joined the Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto and honored veterans that night at their 75th Street lodge, presenting all veterans a Proud Veterans lapel pin from the Rosie the Riveters and free dinner.

Gamble, other local history sites in new online compilation

A new online history of Manatee County, including the Gamble Mansion and other historical destinations, is available at www.1stflorida.com/counties/manatee/history.

Developer David Arnoff organizes the county’s past into 11 chapters, including a tribal period, Spanish exploration, pioneers and the development of cities, highlighting baseball, Tropicana, tourism and other highlights up to Bradenton’s 123rd birthday this year.

Using historical photographs, the history includes timelines and sources, including several historical articles by Tampa Bay Beacon reporter Cindy Lane.

Arnoff has published online histories for all 67 of Florida’s counties.

New apartments break ground in Parrish

The Sinclair at Ellenton, now under construction, is pre-leasing at 9515 U.S. Highway 301 N. in Parrish.

The new apartment community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with attached garages, select homes featuring private dens and resort-style amenities including a heated zero-entry pool, fitness center, co-working lounge, clubhouse and pet-friendly spaces.

With smart home technology, designer quartz countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, luxury wood-style flooring, screened-in patios and spacious walk-in closets, the apartments are located near I-75 near shopping, dining and entertainment.

For more information, visit: https://sinclairellentonapts.com/floorplans

Parrish celebrates veterans

The second annual Parrish Veterans Day Parade drew neighbors to Fort Hamer Road near Parrish Community High School to celebrate the service of veterans, including the recipients of the Parrish Civic Association Community Veterans Award, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bel Scott Wilson and retired U.S. Navy veteran Ken Knight.

Gather for Parrish Hometown Christmas

PARRISH — The Parrish Hometown Christmas celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4-8 p.m. at Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road. The holiday event, celebrating 10 years of community, family and holiday magic, will feature local vendors, market shopping, food, kids’ activities and community connection. Sponsored by the Parrish Civic Association and the Parrish Area Business Alliance, the event offers sponsorship opportunities (email Sabrina Hoops at sabrina.hoops@pca-paba.org) and vendor opportunities (email Angie Marinacci at angieparrishcivicassociation@gmail.com/).

2026 Sandies award winners honored by Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance

LAKEWOOD RANCH — The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) awarded nine winners in the 2026 Sandies Member’s Choice Awards on Nov. 13 at Mote SEA.

Mark Gordon, Graham Johnson, James Fanto, Chris Williams, Nina Hunter, Laurie McCracken, Krista Brock, Danielle Bugel and Jennifer Horvat were honored by nearly 300 members and guests for making a lasting difference in the Alliance and throughout the Lakewood Ranch community with outstanding leadership, character and dedication.

The award recipients exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, serve with heart and make a meaningful impact, according to the Alliance.

“Congrats to all of our finalists and winners who helped make our organization what it is,” said LWRBA President/CEO, Brittany Lamont. “The Sandies are special because we get to publicly thank our outstanding member volunteers who have gone above and beyond this past year.”