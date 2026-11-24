Singer, actor Davi named 2027 Knight Parade Grand Marshal

TAMPA – Award-winning actor and international jazz vocalist Robert Davi will be the celebrity Grand Marshall for the 2027 Knight Parade, the Krewe of Sant’ Yago announced. Leading more than 100 illuminated floats, Davi will kick off one of Ybor City’s most anticipated annual celebrations.

Davi’s career spans nearly 50 years and more than 170 films. He is known for iconic roles in “The Goonies,” “Die Hard” and the James Bond film “License to Kill.” Most recently, he appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the hit series “Tulsa King.” He also has earned international acclaim as a jazz vocalist, with his debut album, “Davi Sings Sinatra: On the Road to Romance,” reaching No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Jazz Albums chart.

The parade, set for Feb. 13, will begin at 7 p.m., traveling east on Seventh Avenue. While the parade is free to attend, spectators can upgrade to reserved bleacher seating.

For more information on the Knight Parade and related events, including the Coronation Ball, Proclamation Dinner, Knight Bowl, and the Night Before the Knight Parade Party, visit KreweSantYago.org.

Avelo adds six new routes from Florida airports

TAMPA — Avelo Airlines has launched six new nonstop routes to Dallas, Charlotte, and Puerto Rico from five Florida airports, including Tampa International.

Flights between Tampa and North Dallas / McKinney, Texas via McKinney National Airport (DTX) began Nov. 19, with weekly service on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Avelo will fly Mondays and Fridays to Charlotte / Concord, N.C., via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA)

Lakeland International Airport will serve Aguadilla, Puerto Rico via Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Other Florida airports flying the routes are Orlando International, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Wheels of help

Staff and residents at Sunrise Community in Dover enjoy recently donated trikes from Bikes For Christ. Established in 2016, Bikes For Christ reached a major milestone last year by distributing its 3,000th bicycle. For the eighth consecutive year, Bikes For Christ will provide bicycles to lower-income students at Bailey Elementary School, while returning for its second year of Christmas giving at Dover Elementary. The organization also continues assisting Palm River Community Development Corporation and is partnering with Community Impact Outreach on a special project to repair and restore bicycles for children in South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.Bikes4Christ.com.

Ex-USF professor to speak at King Leadership Breakfast

TAMPA — Noted Rice University sociologist and fourth-generation Tampa native Dr. Elizabeth Hordge-Freeman will be the keynote speaker for the 2027 47th Annual TOBA MLK Leadership Breakfast.

The breakfast will take place on Monday, Jan. 18, 6:45 a.m., at the J.W. Marriott Tampa Water Street, 510 Water St. Bringing together an anticipated audience of approximately 1,200 attendees, the breakfast honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while fostering positive community relations across the region.

Hordge-Freeman is an associate professor of sociology at Rice University. Her scholarship examines racism, anti-Blackness, inequality, families, and the African Diaspora.

Before joining Rice University, she spent 12 years at the University of South Florida, serving in senior leadership positions, including senior advisor to the president and provost for diversity and inclusion, interim vice president for institutional equity, and founding chair of the Racial Justice Initiative. In 2020, she developed and led USF’s university-wide Anti-racism Initiative, advancing research, education, and community engagement focused on racial justice.

She currently leads Just Speak Out, a national research initiative addressing racism and racial bullying in schools. Among her hometown honors, she was named a 2023 Honoree of Distinction by the City of Tampa Black History Committee.

Co-chairs of the breakfast will be Shani Bryant and Leo Mathews. Bryant is a Tampa native and a strategic community engagement and public relations professional. Mathews, a graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University and an 8-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, is a marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and community advocate.

Ticket and sponsorship information for the breakfast can be found by visiting https://tobanetwork.org/mlk-breakfast/.

School board names new chair, vice chair for 2027

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced the election of new leadership on the School Board following the annual reorganization meeting. The board elected Nadia Combs as chair and Henry “Shake” Washington as vice chair.

Combs represents District 1 and was first elected to the school board in 2020. She has degrees in social studies education and educational leadership from the University of South Florida and has served as a teacher, team leader, department head and district teacher trainer. Combs also founded an educational services company and tutoring center.

Washington is a lifelong educator, Tampa native and is the District 5 member of the school board. Before joining the board in 2020, he spent 42 years serving HSPS as a teacher, coach, school administrator, principal, area director and area superintendent. A U.S. Army veteran, Washington also served 22 years in the Army Reserve and Florida National Guard.

Myers named Hillsborough commission chair

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners has selected District 3 Commissioner Gwen Myers as chair and District 1 Commissioner Harry Cohen as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. District 2 Commissioner Ken Hagan will be the board chaplain.

The organizational meeting followed a swearing-in ceremony for two returning commissioners and two newly elected commissioners. Taking the oaths of office were re-elected Commissioners Cohen for District 1; Commissioner Myers for District 3; and newly elected Commissioner Neil Manimala for Countywide District 5 and newly elected Commissioner Aileen Rodriguez for Countywide District 7.

Myers has served as a commissioner since 2020. This marks the first time she has been selected to serve as board chair.

After choosing leadership positions, the BOCC voted to change only minimally the commissioner assignments to boards, committees, and councils.

Boutique ‘Lola + The Boys’ to open in Hyde park

TAMPA — Children’s fashion and lifestyle brand Lola + The Boys, known for its bold prints, playful designs and children’s collections, has opened a seasonal boutique ahead of its permanent home at The Village in early 2027.

The boutique will feature an in-store customization station where children can personalize their favorite pieces with a selection of patches. Looking ahead to 2027, the brand has plans for its first Disney collaboration featuring a Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Valentine’s Day capsule, as well as a Major League Baseball collection.

“Families already have a rhythm here: school drop-off, a workout, an ice cream date after dinner,” said DeAnna Lamphere, general manager of Hyde Park Village. “Lola + The Boys adds to our already wonderful selection of children’s clothing, making The Village a place where families can find so much of what their kids need. We’ll see it on our sidewalks this holiday season, and its permanent home in 2027 cannot come soon enough.”

The seasonal boutique will be open through December in Snow Circle Shops, 1609 W. Snow Circle, with a permanent store to follow in early 2027.

One Hope United kicks off annual holiday gift Initiative

TAMPA — One Hope United, a nonprofit organization supporting children and families in Tampa and across Florida and Illinois, has kicked off its annual Holiday Hope Express campaign to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those it serves.

In the Tampa area, One Hope United provides foster care and adoption services. The team also works with parents involved in the family court system due to substance use challenges, providing support to help them achieve sobriety and safely reunify with their children.

This year, One Hope United is encouraging supporters to make monetary donations by Friday, Dec. 4, allowing the organization to provide gifts and other holiday support to children and families across the communities it serves.

“Every donation makes a difference,” said Damon Cates, president & CEO of One Hope United. “The Holiday Hope Express is a way for our community to come together and brighten the holidays for children who need it most.”

To donate or get involved, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc5euwa2

Tax calculator to help find Amendment 3 savings

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Property Appraiser’s office has launched a tax calculator on the agency’s website to help homeowners determine how their property taxes will be impacted following the passage of Amendment 3.

Amendment 3 increases the homestead exemption for qualifying homeowners on non-school property taxes to $150,000 beginning in 2027 and $250,000 beginning in 2028. School district property taxes are not affected by the increased exemption.

Homeowners can access the Amendment 3 Tax Estimator by visiting www.hillspafl.gov.

The Property Appraiser’s Office determines property values and administers exemptions but does not set property tax rates or collect property taxes. Those responsibilities belong to the individual taxing authorities.