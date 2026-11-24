The Board of County Commissioners welcomed two newly elected members and celebrated the return of two incumbents during a swearing-in ceremony Nov. 17.

Newly elected Commissioners Elizabeth Arnold (District 1) and Tara Poulton (At-Large, District 6) took their oaths of office alongside returning Commissioners Amanda Ballard (District 2) and Mike Rahn (District 4), who were reelected to serve another four-year term.

“This is an exciting moment for Manatee County as we welcome new perspectives while building on the experience and leadership already serving our community,” Commission Chair Tal Siddique said. “Each of these commissioners brings unique strengths and a shared responsibility to represent our residents. I look forward to working together to address the challenges ahead, embrace new opportunities and continue making Manatee County a premier place to live, work and raise a family.”

Arnold is a longtime Manatee County resident and community advocate with decades of professional leadership and financial management experience. She spent more than 20 years with Florida Power Corp., rising to a director-level position.

Poulton brings more than a decade of public service experience in government administration, public policy and community partnerships. Most recently, she served as District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, overseeing district operations and assisting residents with federal issues. She previously served as Vice President of Public Policy and Workforce Partnerships for the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and held leadership roles with DeSoto County Government and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.