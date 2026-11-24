On its website, the New York Film Academy explains that the term “action movie” is a broad umbrella that encompasses several subgenres, including epic movies, spy movies, disaster movies, superhero movies, thrillers, martial arts films and movies inspired by video games.

The Cambridge Dictionary offers a simpler take, defining an action movie as “a type of movie in which a lot of exciting things happen.” Turning to “A Dictionary of Film Studies” by Annette Kuhn and Guy Westwell, published by Oxford University Press in 2012, we can compile a list of “exciting things” that may qualify: “spectacular movement of bodies, vehicles and weapons, and state-of-the-art special effects.” These elements are presented in such a way that they keep the audience invested in the fast-paced, goal-oriented narrative structure of the plot. They may also result in elevated heart rate, a rise in blood pressure, an adrenaline rush, and even muscle tension and involuntary flinching. According to the NYFA, that’s because “filmmakers carefully and intentionally craft the motion we see on screen, to match the dramatic intensity of the scene.”

Although there have been action-oriented films since the first half of the 20th century, many consider the 1980s to be the genre’s golden age. That decade saw the rise of larger-than-life action heroes portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, and Jackie Chan. Directors associated with action films from this era include James Cameron, George Miller, Tony Scott, Richard Donner, and Finnish filmmaker Renny Harlin.

Harlin’s newest offering is the action thriller film “The Beast.” Written by Umair Aleem, the film was acquired by Aura Entertainment and saw screenings in select theaters in October. The film was released on VOD and digital platforms on Nov. 17.

From the very first moment, Harlin drops the audience straight into utter chaos. A violent coup is underway. Terrorists have attacked world leaders gathered at a summit in Madrid, Spain. Bodies are being cut down by machine-gun fire. Between the darkness and the turmoil, it is impossible to distinguish friend from foe. The sequence is explosive, unnerving, and intense.

The film’s focus is on the U.S. President (Samuel L. Jackson), whose name is Oscar. His security detail manages to get him into “The Beast,” though almost all of them are killed in the process. Only Taft (Joel Kinnaman), a badly injured Secret Service agent, makes it into the vehicle. Oscar is forced to drive the Beast, the heavily armored state car that employs all manner of defensive measures, such as night-vision devices and bullet-proof glass. The film’s version of the Beast also includes offensive capabilities, including rapid-fire machine guns, automated turrets, and a railgun.

Once the president has escaped the initial melee, the priority becomes reaching a rendezvous point for extraction from the city. This proves extremely difficult despite support from U.S. military units: The terrorists have overrun the city and the attack is ongoing. Meanwhile, the president is desperate to reconnect with his wife, who is pinned down in a hotel room with her security detail. Oscar is also trying to save Taft, who is bleeding out in the backseat of the limo, while running an endless gauntlet of kill zones.

Oscar’s only source of information comes through the Beast’s communication system, and he receives updates from his command center. Gradually, it is revealed that the attack is not limited to the summit in Madrid. Harlin puts the viewer in the vehicle with the president. For most of the film, we are stuck inside that mobile fortress, its defensive systems slowly failing, and its ability to keep those inside it out of harm’s way always moments away from being compromised. We’re also occasionally inside Oscar’s mind, as the shock and horror of what he is experiencing trigger long dormant memories of the Vietnam War. Just as the Beast is under siege, Oscar is overwhelmed by trauma and grief.

The result is a compelling, albeit awkward, dichotomy between the ongoing external conflict and Oscar’s struggle for self-control. The script has difficulty merging these themes, but Jackson manages to pull it off by bringing the perfect amount of emotional weight and theatrical energy to the role. Harlin chose the right actor for this gig: Jackson elevates the material, and Kinnaman gives a solid performance, too.

Does that make “The Beast” a success? You will have to be the judge of that. It worked for me, but the plot is littered with the implausible, and it sometimes feels repetitive. But Harlin is trying something new, and for that he deserves some credit.

“I’ve been making action movies for a long time, and I still get excited when I find a way of doing one that feels different to me,” the director explains in the film’s production notes. “Here I could have huge action happening outside the car while keeping the audience in this incredibly confined space. There’s something almost perverse about having all hell breaking loose around you and experiencing it through a few inches of armored glass.”

The film begins in medias res and concludes with plot threads unresolved and key questions unanswered. The viewer can only speculate as to what the immediate future holds, both for Oscar and the world. The antagonists are never given a formal name nor an affiliation. In this, Harlin seems to be tapping into a contemporary societal frame of mind besieged by low-grade anxiety revolving around future threats we can neither anticipate nor control. The film’s lack of specificity adds to its capacity to unnerve viewers.

Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at the Tampa Bay Beacons, a Tomatometer-Approved Critic, and an author of short fiction. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.