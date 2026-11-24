Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Samantha Fish

CLEARWATER — Samantha Fish brings her annual multi-bill “Shake ’Em on Down Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

The concert will feature Fish, Cedric Burnside, and Daddy Long Legs. Tickets start at $70.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Curated by Fish herself, this high-powered, multi-artist caravan showcases the past, present, and future of the blues. It brings together three powerful blues-fueled acts for one unforgettable night of music that pushes boundaries and honors deep-rooted traditions.

Fish continues to redefine what modern blues looks and sounds like. One of the most formidable guitarists of her generation, she deals in her own unmatched brand of bravado, bringing both mind-blowing power and extraordinary emotionality to everything she creates. Since first introducing the world to her larger-than-life talent, the multi-award-winning festival headliner has built a triumphant career whose latest milestones include earning a Grammy nomination for “Death Wish Blues,” her 2023 collaboration with rocker Jesse Dayton. She opened for The Rolling Stones on their final 2024 U.S. tour date. On her latest album, “Paper Doll,” Fish offers up nine powerhouse songs that hit with an unstoppable force, each delivered with an exquisite dose of illuminating insight, soul-soothing empathy, and a newly heightened clarity of vision.

Cedric Burnside brings pure blues royalty to the bill; this Grammy Award-winning guitarist, drummer, and singer is the ultimate torchbearer of the hypnotic North Mississippi Hill Country blues style. The grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside, Cedric carves his own path, introducing his distinct, inherited family legacy to fans all over the world.

Daddy Long Legs is a raw, super charged high energy blues band from Brooklyn, New York. Formed in 2010, the sharp-dressed group describes themselves as NYC’s “diabolical rhythm and blues street gang.” Daddy Long Legs deliver a lo-fi blend of garage rock, punk, and vintage country-blues driven by feral vocals and explosive harmonica.

Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts

Celtic Conundrum

DUNEDIN — Celtic Conundrum will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin.

Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

Celtic Conundrum has been captivating audiences with original music since 2016, earning a devoted following for their exceptional vocals, rich harmonies, and dynamic instrumental performances. Touring extensively throughout the United States, Ireland, and Scotland, the band brings powerful musical storytelling to every stage.

Rooted in Celtic lore and tradition while drawing inspiration from rock, folk, and Americana, Celtic Conundrum crafts a sound that is both timeless and electrifying — music that gets hearts racing and feet stomping. Their distinctive blend is often described as Celtic Americana.

Ferg’s Concert Pavilion

Lou Gramm

ST. PETERSBURG — Lou Gramm, the voice of Foreigner, will perform on Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $49.98. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.

Lou Gramm, backed by the Lou Gramm All-Stars, delivers the songs that made Foreigner one of the best-selling rock bands in history. From the soaring power ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is” to the driving energy of “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded,” Gramm’s unmistakable voice defined an era. Expect to hear the hits you grew up on, including, “Double Vision,” “Cold as Ice,” “Head Games,” “Blue Morning,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Say You Will,” “I Don’t Want to Live Without You,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” plus Gramm’s Top 10 solo hit “Midnight Blue” and more.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Dave Koz & Friends

CLEARWATER — The longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour returns for its 29th — and second-to-last — year with a new line-up, led once again by 10-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz. The 2026 Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour will visit the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $56. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Koz welcomes South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler plus special guests vocalist Haley Reinhart, singer/songwriter/guitarist Dylan Chambers and vocalist Erin Stevenson. With its upbeat and moving combination of Christmas classics, Hanukkah songs and hits from each of the artists’ respective catalogues, the tour has been hailed as “a holiday institution” by The Oakland Press.

“Hard to believe it, but this will be our 29th annual Christmas Tour! What started years ago as a few scattered holiday concerts has become one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Koz. “As this will be our second-to-last Christmas Tour (our 30th and final tour will take place in 2027), I plan to savor every single moment! This year’s show will be filled with everything I love most about the holidays … music that brings back wonderful memories, a few fun surprises, lots of laughter, and moments that remind us how powerful it is simply to all be in one room, celebrating the season and looking ahead.”

Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: 10 Grammy nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and a 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House. He has released eight holiday albums, including his most recent, “Christmas Ballads 25th Anniversary Collection.” In over 30 years of constant touring, Koz has graced the stages of some of the most prestigious venues the world over, including Royal Albert Hall in London, Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York City and various symphony orchestras across the United States.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band

CLEARWATER — Original Beach Boy Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Pet Sounds” with special guest Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. The concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Al Jardine, founding member of The Beach Boys, is currently touring with The Pet Sounds Band, whose talented and seasoned members were handpicked by Brian Wilson. The show includes many Beach Boys’ hits — such as “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “I Get Around,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Fun, Fun, Fun” — as well as songs from the critically acclaimed “Love You” album and other rarities from the ’70s. The Pet Sounds Band includes Al’s son Matt Jardine, who has received rave reviews for his youthful Brian Wilson-like vocals on classics like “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” “Don’t Worry Baby” and “Surf’s Up” from The Beach Boy’s legendary unreleased masterpiece “SMiLE!”

Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. He was born in Manchester, England, where he studied voice and acting at St. Bede’s College and the Manchester School of Music and Drama.

At the age of 15, he achieved international fame as Herman, lead singer of the legendary ’60s pop band Herman’s Hermits. His classic hits included “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “Wonderful World,” and “There’s A Kind of Hush.” Herman’s Hermits sold over 60 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox’s Entertainer of the Year.

The BayCare Sound

Dark Star Orchestra

CLEARWATER — Dark Star Orchestra will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $57. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Performing to critical acclaim for nearly 30 years and over 3,300 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. The seven-piece band performs shows based on actual Grateful Dead set lists from their 30 years of touring or creates unique sets from the Dead’s extensive catalog. This approach allows fans both young and old to share in the experience while offering a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon.

Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than just the sound of the Grateful Dead — they truly encapsulate the energy and experience. It’s about that sense of familiarity and contagious energy that creates the complete concert experience fans expect.

The band has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members: Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten, plus longtime Dead soundman Dan Healy. Other notable guests have included Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of Phish, Warren Haynes, Steve Kimock, and many more.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Musical Box

CLEARWATER — The Musical Box will present “And Then There Was Phil,” a tribute to the early years of Phil Collins at the helm of Genesis. The concert is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $45.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Finally, the fitting show to one of the most impactful artist and performer of our times, through Genesis’ incredible prog rock repertoire — including some of the band’s early hits, such as “Follow You Follow Me” and classic tracks from “A Trick of the Tail,” “Wind & Wuthering,” “And Then there Were Three” and “Duke” albums. The show may also include a few surprises. In yet its biggest and most daring production, The Musical Box, true to its reputation as a time machine, delivers an authentic live musical experience for hardcore fans and intrigued people alike: a long awaited and well deserve homage to our beloved Phil.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Pure Prairie League

CLEARWATER — Pure Prairie League will perform on Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

From their beginnings in Ohio in the mid 1960s as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring founding drummer Scott Thompson and bassist Jared Camic, keyboard master Randy Harper, guitar ace/vocalist Jeff Zona and saxophonist John Heinrich, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 47-year history of one of country-rock’s pioneering forces. The band reached mainstream success by the mid-1970s with hit songs like “Amie,” “Falling In And Out of Love” and “Let Me Love You Tonight.”

Their eponymous first album has been hailed as a “major early influence in the emerging popularity of country-rock music.” Their second effort, the multi-platinum “Bustin’ Out” included the Craig Fuller-penned classic “Amie,” along with other gems of the genre. With nine more albums and countless shows, a legacy has been forged and enriched, highlighting contributions from several noteworthy members, including original co-founder George Ed Powell, Cincinnati’s legendary Goshorn Brothers, Country Hall of Famers Gary Burr and Vince Gill, award-winning writer Jeff Wilson, top Nashville session vocalist Curtis Wright and a host of other guest appearances from Chet Atkins, Johnny Gimble, EmmyLou Harris, David Sanborn, Eagle Don Felder, Nicolette Larson, Rosemary Butler, Jenifer Wrinkle, Jeff (Birdman) Kirk, Mat Britain and many more.

Now in their sixth decade, Pure Prairie League continues to lead the way for the new generation of country/rockers such as Keith Urban, Nickel Creek, Wilco, Counting Crows and so many others that cite PPL as a major influence.

Jannus Live

Eli Young Band

ST. PETERSBURG — Eli Young Band will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Eli Young Band is an American country music group formed in 2000 in Tomball, Texas, consisting of Mike Eli (lead vocals, guitar), Jon Jones (bass guitar, vocals), Chris Thompson (lead guitar, vocals), and James Young (drums, vocals). The band began their career with the independently released album “Jerry’s Song” in 2000, followed by “Level” in 2003, establishing an early foundation in the Texas country music scene. They later signed with Carnival Records, releasing “Live at Flipnotics” in 2004 before their major-label debut, “Jet Black & Jealous,” in 2008. This album included singles such as “When It Rains” and “Always the Love Songs,” which introduced the band to a wider country radio audience.

Throughout their career, Eli Young Band has toured extensively across the United States and internationally, performing at festivals, arenas, and major country music venues. Their most recent studio album, “Strange Hours,” was released in 2025.

Jannus Live

Senses Fail

ST. PETERSBURG — Post hardcore outfit Senses Fail will perform on Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

The show also includes support by Koyo and Initiate. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

According to Red Light Management, Senses Fail have been called any number of things across their near 25 years as a band — emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It’s testament to the band’s perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance — a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride. It’s through the songs of Senses Fail that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life’s highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey, with the iconic gold-selling debut album “Let It Enfold You,” and which has since seen Senses Fail become one of rock music’s most cherished, celebrated names.

In addition to Nielsen, band members include Gavin Caswell on lead guitar, Steve Carey on drums, and Daniel Wonacott on bass. Their most recent studio album, “Hell Is in Your Head,” was released in 2022.

Jannus Live

State Champs

ST. PETERSBURG — Pop-punk band State Champs will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $48. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Despite their name, State Champs made four albums without a trophy on the cover. In 2024, that triumphant symbol finally appears, on album five, confidently named simply “State Champs.”

Billboard calls State Champs “modern-day pop-punk torchbearers,” a reputation cemented by anthems like “Secrets,” “Everybody but You,” “Dead and Gone,” “If I’m Lucky,” and “Elevated.” They’ve delivered their music and heartfelt message of passion and resilience on tour with Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds Of Summer, blackbear, Simple Plan, A Day To Remember, and Boys Like Girls.

On their self-titled album, songs like “Silver Cloud,” “Clueless,” “Sobering,” “Tight Grip,” “I Still Want To,” and “Golden Years” explode with high-energy, passionate, and smartly constructed precision. While big, bold, and slick, the production nevertheless sounds like a band in a room together or decimating the stage.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Will Hoge and David Nail

CLEARWATER — Grammy-nominated artists David Nail and Will Hoge are on the road for a co-headlining tour that will include a performance on Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.87. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Both acclaimed singer-songwriters are widely regarded as among the best in their respective genres, and together they promise an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evening of live music defined by raw, honest, and deeply vulnerable songwriting. Unafraid to share personal experiences through their music, both artists bring a level of authenticity that makes for a rare, emotionally resonant live experience that connects with audiences in a deeply human way.

The special co-headlining tour will feature stripped-down performances, storytelling, and intimate renditions of fan favorites and brand-new material, highlighting the raw artistry and songwriting that have defined both Nail and Hoge’s careers.

Nail is a triple platinum singer-songwriter from Kennett, Missouri, known for his deeply personal songwriting and unmistakable vocal prowess. With Grammy and ACM nominations, he has scored multiple No. 1 hits, including “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got,” as well as standout favorites like “Red Light.”

Hoge released “Sweet Misery,” the Grammy-nominated artist’s 15th studio album, in August 2025. On the album, he reminds listeners that he isn’t afraid to break new ground — all while giving a keen nod to his rock and roll roots with the kind of grace and purpose that only comes with experience — without the baggage of predictability.

Yuengling Center

Tyla

TAMPA — Two-time Grammy-winning global singer and songwriter Tyla will bring her tour to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $52.40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Touring in support of her second studio album, “A*POP,” Tyla was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, Tyla has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With “A*POP,” asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It’s confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she’s from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

Tyla’s journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first Grammy Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA platinum smash hit “Water,” and the release of her seminal debut albums, “Tyla” and “Tyla+.” The set produced another Hot 100 and Grammy-winning hit, “Push 2 Start,” and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two No. 1 hits. The campaign made “Tyla” the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard 200.

The Straz Center

Howard Paul/Matt Rollings Trio

TAMPA — Guitarist Howard Paul, pianist Matt Rollings and bassist Mark Peterson will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., in the Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $42. Visit strazcenter.org.

For this performance, the trio will be joined by drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. and vocalist Fred Johnson, Straz Center’s artist in residence and a cornerstone of Tampa’s jazz scene.

The Ritz Ybor

Gorgon City

TAMPA — English electronic music production duo Gorgon City will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $47.36. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

North London producers Kye “Foamo” Gibbon and Matt “RackNRuin” Robson-Scott partnered to form Gorgon City in 2012. In 2014, their singles “Ready for Your Love” and “Here for You” reached the Top 10 in the UK. Their songs blend heavy club grooves, melodic production and soulful vocals. Their brand-new studio album, “Aether,” was released by Realm Records. Their previous album, “Reverie, was released in 2024.

Oscura

Evergreen Terrace

BRADENTON — Evergreen Terrace will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

The concert also features Drosera, Thirst, Xerocide and Bitter Man. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1999, Evergreen Terrace is known for their unique blend of metalcore, melodic hardcore, and punk rock, which has earned them a dedicated following among fans of all three genres according to their official website.

Early releases — including “Losing All Hope Is Freedom” (2001) and “Burned Alive by Time” (2002) — established the band within the underground hardcore community, while “Sincerity Is an Easy Disguise in This Business” (2005), “Wolfbiker” (2007), “Almost Home” (2009), and “Dead Horses” (2013) brought them wider recognition.

Throughout their career, Evergreen Terrace has toured relentlessly, sharing the stage with acts including Hatebreed, As I Lay Dying, August Burns Red, and Unearth.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Dave Koz & Friends

SARASOTA — The longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour returns for its 29th — and second-to-last — year with a new line-up, lead once again by 10-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz. The 2026 Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour will make a stop on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Koz welcomes South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler plus special guests vocalist Haley Reinhart, singer/songwriter/guitarist Dylan Chambers and vocalist Erin Stevenson. With its upbeat and moving combination of Christmas classics, Hanukkah songs and hits from each of the artists’ respective catalogues, the tour has been hailed as “a holiday institution” by The Oakland Press.

“Hard to believe it, but this will be our 29th annual Christmas Tour! What started years ago as a few scattered holiday concerts has become one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Koz. “As this will be our second-to-last Christmas Tour (our 30th and final tour will take place in 2027), I plan to savor every single moment! This year’s show will be filled with everything I love most about the holidays … music that brings back wonderful memories, a few fun surprises, lots of laughter, and moments that remind us how powerful it is simply to all be in one room, celebrating the season and looking ahead.”

Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: 10 Grammy nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and a 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House. He has released eight holiday albums, including his most recent, “Christmas Ballads 25th Anniversary Collection.” In over 30 years of constant touring, Koz has graced the stages of some of the most prestigious venues the world over, including Royal Albert Hall in London, Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York City and various symphony orchestras across the United States.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Mama’s Broke

SARASOTA — Canadian folk music duo Mama’s Broke will perform on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

For more than a decade, Mama’s Broke, the Canadian duo of Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria, have forged a style carried across landscapes rather than tied to one. Their new 12-song LP “Reunion,” released in August via Free Dirt Records and Forward Music Group, follows years in near-constant motion, bringing their folk-without-borders approach to small clubs, DIY spaces, and everywhere in between. Winners of the Canadian Folk Music Award for Ensemble of the Year for their 2017 debut “Count the Wicked,” their music is rooted in long days playing for passing crowds and traveling by foot, as well as in the deep wells of folk lineage they’ve tapped into across eastern Canada, Appalachia, Ireland, and beyond. Their sound doesn’t belong to any one place so much as it passes through them, grounded in the traditions that shaped it.

Building on their JUNO-nominated album “Narrow Line,” released in 2022, “Reunion” reflects a world coming apart in plain sight, tracing fractured communities, the erosion of shared ground, and the growing awareness that the systems we were taught to trust no longer hold or deliver the promises they were meant to keep. The songs don’t preach or prescribe; they reflect, holding up a mirror and leaving space for something else to take shape.

At its heart, Mama’s Broke remains what it has always been: two voices, intertwined, both fragile and enduring.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Forrest McCurren and Margaret McCurren

SARASOTA — Forrest McCurren and Margaret McCurren will perform on Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

McCurren comes from the heart of the heartland, where the foothills of the Ozarks meet the Big Muddy: The Middle-of-Missouri. Blazing his own trail while stylistically tipping his hat to the songwriting giants of the past, McCurren wields the magic of lyricism to cast a light on the many intricacies of everyday life set against vignettes of Middle America. Tackling topics such as wise words from waitresses, heartbroken high school football standouts, and tattooed trailer park lovers, McCurren writes songs for good people that got bad grades in school, are drunk on dreams, and still trying to figure out if life is sour or sweet.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

John Salaway and the Regulators

SARASOTA — John Salaway and the Regulators will perform on Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

Salaway is a chart topping songwriter, Nashville producer at historic RCA Studios and recording artist who was recently in consideration for a Grammy award for Best American Roots Song. Salaway has shared the stage with Peter Frampton, Denny Laine, Anderson East, Charles Esten and many more. His recent album “Salvation” features musicians from Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Cage the Elephant and more.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Lowdown Brass Band

SARASOTA — Lowdown Brass Band will perform on Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Based in Chicago and built for the world stage, LowDown Brass Band is a high-energy horn ensemble blending the power of brass with conscious hip hop, reggae, soul, and the raw pulse of the city. Their sound is unmistakably their own deeply rooted in Chicago, but always pushing forward

A relentless live act, LowDown has taken their explosive performances around the globe, from legendary festivals like the Montreal Jazz Festival, Chicago Jazz Festival, Electric Forest, Bonnaroo, and countless stages across North America and Europe. They bring a unique combination of musicianship, rhythm, and street level energy that turns every performance into a celebration.

Their last three albums, “The Reel Sessions,” “LowDown Nights,” and “Citizens of the World,” showcase the band’s evolution and their fearless approach to blending genres, sounds, and cultures.