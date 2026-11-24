A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Focker-in-Law’

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco

Director: John Hamburg

Rated: PG-13

Henry Focker (Skyler Gisondo), son of Greg and Pam Focker (Ben Stiller and Teri Polo), brings his new girlfriend — a life coach and former FBI hostage negotiator named Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande) — home to meet the family.

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 25 by Universal Pictures.

‘Hexed’

Genre: Supernatural fantasy

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Brett Gelman, and Samson Kayo

Directors: Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand

Rated: PG

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new magical coming-of-age saga, “Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice, while two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 25 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Genre: Comedy drama

Cast: Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, and JB Tadena

Director: David Fincher

Rated: R

Murder, blackmail, theft, extortion — just another summer in Hollywood. It’s 1977, eight years since Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) encountered the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino’s parallel history of 1969, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” In “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” directed by David Fincher from a new script by Tarantino, the fairytale is over. Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities. When he’s not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer — solving situations for Hollywood’s great and, sometimes, not so good.

He’s curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) — a man known for doing his own stunts. And he’s further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there are the Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena), mysterious gangsters causing mayhem across the city. What was once a fairytale is now a crime story — a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA.

The film is scheduled to be released exclusively in IMAX on Nov. 25 for a two-week engagement, before becoming available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 23.

‘Hershey’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, Alan Ruck, Richard Kind, David Costabile, and Heléne Yorke

Director: Mark Waters

Rated: PG

Based on the life of Milton Hershey (Finn Wittrock), founder of the iconic Hershey chocolate company. Milton’s grit and determination to conquer the world of candy-making propel him from bankruptcy to monumental success, and the love of his life, Kitty (Alexandra Daddario), helps him build a legacy sweeter than any candy bar. But when Kitty falls ill, Milton’s wild optimism teeters on the edge of destruction, and she sparks an even bolder dream: to leave their fortune in the hands of America’s children in need.

The film is scheduled to be released by Angel Studios on Nov. 25.

‘Way of the Warrior Kid’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Chris Pratt, Jude Hill, Linda Cardellini, and Parker Young

Director: McG

Rated: PG-13

Jake (Chris Pratt) is an injured Navy Seal who becomes a mentor for his shy, struggling nephew Marc (Jude Hill). Using the principles of his military training, Jake teaches Marc how to be a Warrior Kid as he enters high school.

The film is scheduled to be released on Apple TV on Nov. 25.

‘In Waves’

Genre: Animated biographical drama

Cast: Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu

Director: Phuong Mai Nguyen

Rated: PG-13

Set against the sun-soaked surf culture of Southern California, “In Waves,” based on a true story, explores the joy of finding your soulmate, the courage it takes to live life to the fullest, and the enduring power of love to shape who we become and what we leave behind.

The film is scheduled for release on Nov. 27 in select theaters, followed by its debut on Netflix on Dec. 11.

For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.