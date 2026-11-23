TEMPLE TERRACE — Stephanie Longstreth isn’t trying to turn dinner into performance, with fancy lighting and multiple cameras aimed at a dish that requires special ingredients and culinary skills learned overseas.

Her studio is her kitchen; the real one she cooks out of every night. Her recipes are designed to feed a crowd. And if the house is a little messy while she cooks, that’s life with a family of seven.

“I just put it out there,” she says. “It is what it is. It’s real. It’s honest. It’s exactly what we eat.”

Longstreth, 54 and a Temple Terrace resident, wouldn’t call herself an influencer, or a social media star.

“Too presumptuous,” she said.

Food blogger? Sure.

Content creator? Most definitely.

In fact, Longstreth’s content now has roughly 21,000 followers each on Facebook and Instagram, and 9,000 on TikTok.

She has a website, weekly meal plan and a newsletter that goes out to 3,100 subscribers a week.

Her growing food venture — Stephanie Cooks For A Crowd — brings in some ad and affiliate revenue, and she has two cookbooks and a third in the works.

But her most successful recipe has been mixing authenticity with simplicity, sprinkled with wholesome enthusiasm.

“Real mom cooking real food that I feed my real family,” she said.

Sometimes her kids can be seen walking back and forth during a video shoot. Two of the five children are college-age daughters; three are teenagers. Four were adopted. The fifth came as a surprise, about a month after the fourth adoption, after 20 years of marriage and no pregnancies.

The family joke, she says, is “buy four, get one free.”

It’s a busy household, one that requires a lot of cooking. And as it turns out, that’s something Stephanie has always loved to do.

Born in Vicenza, Italy, where her father was stationed, Longstreth grew up in Colorado and Georgia before attending Florida College, where she met Jason. They married when she was 19, and as a young preacher’s wife, she learned to feed church crowds through trial and error.

Her mother, she says, cooked because she had to.

“I did it because I loved it.”

Over the years Stephanie became the kind of cook who could throw together a casserole for a potluck, make enough food for a houseful of guests or deliver a meal to a neighbor who wasn’t feeling well.

But about a year ago, after leaving her part-time job as a school lunch lady to care for her son, who has Down syndrome, Longstreth found herself at “loose ends.”

She decided to do something with her favorite pastime and set up her iPhone 16 in the kitchen and started cooking.

“If I had started this in my 30s, I think I would have been too insecure to do it,” she said.

Her first video was a no-peek chicken and rice casserole, with rolls and dessert. She jokes that it was shot all wrong, cut off weirdly and drew about 200 views, mostly from friends. “You feel kind of cringy at first,” she said.

Click by click, her audience grew.

Her first big social media hit was a video of her making Jason’s mother’s lemon bars, which Stephanie shared along with a photo of the handwritten recipe. Hundreds of people watched it the first day, many of them sharing stories of their own family recipes.

Then, her first viral video: poppy seed chicken casserole.

It was thrown together in a hurry while she was making three casseroles for a church potluck. It racked up 3.7 million views across Facebook and Instagram.

Suddenly, a whole lot of people were interested in what was cooking in Stephanie’s kitchen.

Her husband, Jason, a professor and associate provost at Florida College and an evangelist at Forest Hills Church of Christ, thought Stephanie might have something. So he used his spring break in March to build her a website.

The newsletter launched with three subscribers, and in six months is 1,000 times bigger with an open rate of 50%, he says.

“We’re small, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But I would have never expected this.”

What started as something to occupy her time has become a modest source of income. Longstreth says advertising and affiliate revenue roughly matches what she earned annually as a part-time lunch lady, although much of it goes right back into growing the venture.

“And this is way more fun,” she said.

Stephanie’s sweet spot is old-time comfort food, the kind of food the church ladies of previous generations knew by heart. Casseroles built on canned cream soup and butter. Hearty dishes that can be stretched to feed a crowd on the cheap.

It’s no wonder, then, that Stephanie is also a no-nonsense cook.

While she will make food from scratch, shortcuts are not only welcomed but encouraged. Canned soup and premade pie crust and Ritz crackers have a place in her kitchen, and are meant to help busy cooks get food on the table, not show off their culinary chops.

Her easy chicken pot pie, for example, is a dish she often makes for neighbors and friends who may not be feeling well. Commentors told her the video made them feel they could cook it, too.

“I really liked hearing that,’ she said.

There’s a practical side to her cooking, too. With rising grocery prices wrecking family budgets, Longstreth likes recipes that can feed eight or 10 people without requiring eight or 10 expensive portions of meat.

Two pounds of steak, for example, may not go far on its own. Cut it up for fajitas, though, and she says she can feed 10 people.

She’s even made a popular video showing how to make a gallon of sweet tea for about 82 cents, rather than spending $4 or $5 on a store-bought version.

Her most consistently popular videos feature old-fashioned casseroles and big dishes, which resonate with people who grew up eating their grandmother’s cooking.

Of course, this is social media, so not everyone is a fan. The canned soups, butter and processed ingredients can draw harsh online reviews from viewers concerned about salt or processed ingredients.

But at 54, Longstreth isn’t particularly interested in defending what she puts on her family’s table.

“I feel enough self-worth now that it’s like, well, you just scroll on by, honey,” she says. “This is not for you.”

Besides, for every critic, there is someone typing, “My grandma made that” or “My aunt used to bring that over.”

That’s what keeps her going.

“It connects that food to an emotion, to a memory, to nostalgia,” she says. “It’s the feeling.”

And that’s really what Longstreth wants her growing audience to take away from her videos.

Food is food. But food as culture is what Longstreth says she is getting at with her content, the way cooking and eating can bring people together, and the role hospitality plays in community.

“So many people are lonely,” she said. “They feel isolated. They feel like they don’t have friends or they don’t have anyone to connect with. And I just think a lot of that starts around the table, making somebody feel at home in your house.”

Her latest mission is “Bring Back Sunday Dinner.” It will be a prominent theme on her web page and in her videos moving forward.

It’s a simple idea, really. Put away the distractions, gather the family, invite a neighbor or a friend, and as her website says, come to the table, y’all.

“It’s certainly not about June Cleaver having the pearls and the high heels and making everything perfect. It’s about home and connection,” she said. “It isn’t even really about the meal. You can pick that up at Publix, or you can order pizza, or you can pull out a grilled cheese sandwich. You know, it’s really just about having people around your table, your own family, and even inviting others in. That’s really the message.”