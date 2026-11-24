ST. PETE BEACH — City commissioners on Nov. 17 unanimously decided not to fund PSTA’s Suncoast Beach Trolley service, in preparation for the anticipated loss in property tax revenue due to the passage of Amendment 3.

Cutting the PSTA service is the first big-ticket item that commissioners felt could be eliminated from the budget.

“I know thousands of residents and tourists are grateful that the city of St. Pete Beach has supported the trolley for the past 25 years, but we obviously recognize the difficult decisions that all our city partners must make,” Brad Miller, PSTA’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “They are the same difficult decisions PSTA’s own Board of Directors must make to scale down our public transit offerings due to the reduced funding after Amendment 3’s passage.”

City Manager Fran Robustelli said the reduction in tax dollars won’t begin until 2028, with the city projecting a loss of just over $1 million that year.

“What we don’t know is the trickle-down effect,” she said. “We are starting to get information from the county of additional cuts that we were not including on our original assessments. I can only tell you that whatever number I give you tonight is going to be higher.”

For fiscal 2029, the city is currently looking at a reduction in revenue of at least $2.4 million, she said.

“We are planning for the most conservative cut, meaning the highest reduction, so we can bring you a very conservative budget and make sure that it’s balanced,” she said.

Mandy Edmunds, resident services director, said the current PSTA agreement provides Beach Trolley service to 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard every 30 minutes, together with paratransit service. The annual contract cost is $242,000 and agreement expires at the end of December.

Edmunds noted the trolley served 138,322 passenger trips on the island from October 2025 to July 2026. Under the option suggested by staff, SunRunner service would not be impacted.

Staff presented city commissioners with options when it comes to PSTA Trolley service.

Under an option recommended by staff, and ultimately approved by the commission, the city will discontinue funding of Beach Trolley service at the expiration of the current agreement on Dec. 31, while maintaining citywide paratransit access.

Paratransit would remain available and budgeted at per-ride rates. This would result in a savings of $242,000 in the 2028 fiscal year and $181,500 in 2027, before accounting for paratransit costs, she noted.

Under the proposed change, a paratransit trip within three-quarters of a mile from SunRunner would cost a rider $4.50. However, under a proposed PSTA increase, riders would pay $30 per ride north of 89th Avenue and south of Hotel Zamora, a significant increase from the current $6.25 per ride.

Commissioner Lisa Robinson asked staff to research other paratransit options that may be less expensive than PSTA service.

Mayor Scott Tate added, “I’d hate to make some savings on this and then end up eating it all up in paratransit, that’s just what I’m worried about.”

In 2026, there were 1,723 paratransit trips on St. Pete Beach, costing the city $51,603. The city’s cost is separate from rider fares, and based on utilization and agreement billing terms.

“I think from $4.50 up to $30 is a pretty big jump,” Tate said.

Other options considered and rejected were:

• Renewing Beach Trolley service to 75th Avenue and paratransit at $242,000 annually, with $181,500 attributable to January through September 2027. Staff noted this option would require a new agreement and provides no extension to Pass-a-Grille.

• Extending trolley service to Pass-a-Grille at an annual cost of $500,000 for 60-minute service or $672,000 for 30-minute service.

• Adding 200 to 1,000 resident Flamingo UPass cards for $4,000 to $20,000 in the first year. Combined first-year annualized costs would range from $504,000 to $520,000 or $676,000 to $692,000, staff predicted.

The pass program requires a minimum three-year agreement and mandatory 5% annual increases. This alternative is not currently budgeted, and would require agreement and funding approval.

• Discontinuing the city’s contractual funding of Beach Trolley service and paratransit service at the expiration of the current agreement.

“Staff also considered the trolley’s limited geographic access and competing funding priorities for infrastructure,” said Edmunds, the resident services director. “Maintaining paratransit on a utilization basis provides a citywide transportation service for eligible riders, while reducing the city’s fixed annual commitment.”

Commissioner Karen Marriott predicted most St. Pete Beach residents will not care if the city eliminates trolley service, because many did not want buses on the island. “I think largely our residents will not be harmed by not renewing this contract.”

On the other hand, she observed, “the bulk of trolley riders are tourists or people working in the tourism industry. If they don’t have a bus to get on, they’re still going to have to get somewhere, which could lead to more cars on the road, so I’m a bit torn.”

Marriott suggested the city lobby county and state officials to promote the idea of using bed tax funds to provide for public transit, such as SunRunner and Beach Trolley service, “because it’s absolutely something that supports tourists, the hotels and the tourism industry.”

Commissioners voted to end St. Pete Beach’s trolley service contract as of Dec. 31, while funding paratransit, but asking staff to consider alternative modes of transportation for disabled residents.

Meanwhile, staff will pursue a utilization-based agreement for continued citywide paratransit service beginning Jan. 1, and bring it to the commission for approval.