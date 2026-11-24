Inaugural Manatee River Turkey Trot Bridge Run

8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, 600 US-41 Highway, Palmetto. This historic race will feature the first-ever De Soto Bridge closure for a 5K run, giving participants a memorable route over the Manatee River. After crossing the finish line, participants can enjoy post-race treats and drinks provided by Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa. $50 5K, $25 for kids’ dash. https://tinyurl.com/pnu975r8

Legacy Weekend Tailgate & Watch Party

2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Sutton Park, 1006 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Former legendary football players Adrian McPherson and Reggie Davis are bringing The Legacy Weekend Tailgate & Watch Party to Manatee County. The inaugural community event brings Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles fans together for a day of football, food, and family activities with a purpose that reaches beyond the game. $5-$100. www.thelegacyweekend.net

European Holiday Market

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 2-6. Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto. Featuring more than 80 merchants offering handmade crafts, gifts and specialty foods in a festive European-inspired setting. Enjoy traditional holiday fare including glühwein, pierogies and German brats, shop for seasonal treasures, meet Old Saint Nicholas and enjoy family-friendly attractions. Advance tickets are $5; tickets are $10 beginning Dec. 2. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Veterans and educators with valid credentials receive $5 admission. EuropeanHolidayMarket.com

THURSDAY

Hidden Elves at Main Street

Nov. 26-Jan. 4. Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Main St. Spot the elves hiding inside and outside throughout Main Street this holiday season. Be sure to look high and low, record what they’re doing, and find at least 15 to be entered for a chance to win. Pick up an entry form at the Lakewood Ranch New Home Center or any participating Main Street business.

Bradenton Runners Club Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run & Walk

8-10:30 a.m. Nov. 26. Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton. It’s the return of the 29th Annual Bradenton Runners Club Turkey Trot 5k fun run and walk. Come and join fellow participants on this Thanksgiving Day. $15 5K and $5 children’s fun run (ages 5-10). https://tinyurl.com/m4jzpr62

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Nov. 26. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Clubs Christmas Tree Lot

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 11. Westgate Shopping Center, 3913 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton. Families can visit the Westgate Shopping Center to browse Fraser fir Christmas trees and wreaths while supporting a local organization dedicated to helping young people build brighter futures. The annual tree lot has been part of the community’s holiday celebrations for generations, giving residents a familiar place to find a Christmas tree for their homes.

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 27. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

Holmes Beach Drum Circle

5 p.m. Nov. 27. Anna Maria Island, near Spanish Rocks, Anna Maria Island. Friday evenings one hour before sunset bring people together for drumming, dancing and community connection as the sun goes down. Free.

Open Jazz Jam

7-11 p.m. Nov. 27. Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton. Oscura is hosting an Open Jazz Jam featuring The Chaunce’s Trio, inviting musicians of all skill levels to join in for an evening of live jazz. Bring your instrument and play alongside the trio or settle in and enjoy the music as different musicians take their turns. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show, plus fees. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. https://tinyurl.com/ym3e35ep

SATURDAY

Manatee Cars & Coffee

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 28. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. An elevated Cars & Coffee presented by Jesse’s Garage European Auto Repair. Mini Concours D’Elegance, massive enthusiast/car club display areas, and a new vendor village. Free parking and entry for spectators. Register https://tinyurl.com/3du57jn7

Bradenton Public Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Old Main Street, Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West, Bradenton. The Bradenton Public Market is back for the season October through May. Browse from a variety of vendors and discover treasures. Free parking is available in the City Centre Parking Garage and Manatee County Parking Garage, with entrances on 10th Street West.

Poinsettia Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28. Orban’s Nursery, 9601 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. This longtime holiday tradition invites the community to spend the day surrounded by colorful poinsettias, seasonal plants, and local vendors as the Christmas season begins.

LIT Florida International Rugby 7’s Tournament

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 28. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Watch as 40-plus teams from across the USA and internationally battle it out in one of Florida’s most exciting rugby tournaments, featuring elite athletes, rising stars and local Florida teams. $18. https://tinyurl.com/mp4vb4w

“Ahoy-Hoy”

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28-29. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Urbanite Theatre presents “Ahoy-Hoy” by Jenny Stafford, a fast-paced comedy inspired by one of history’s most famous races to invent the telephone. Tickets are required. Urbanitetheatre/ahoy-hoy

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Nov. 29. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

TUESDAY

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543. www.magicofmanatee.com

WEDNESDAY

Classic Car Show

5-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Ed’s Tavern, 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton. Bring your ride or just enjoy the show for free. You can bring anything on wheels, and it’s just $10 per vehicle to participate. Every first Wednesday of the month.

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Ranch Nite Wednesdays

6-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Waterside Place, 1560 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Sample tasty eats and sweets from the very best local food trucks, grab a drink-to-go from a restaurant’s outdoor bar, and cheer on the largest recreational cornhole league in the nation. Occurs on the first Wednesday of the month through May.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Dec. 2. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Great Gingerbread Build-Off 2026

3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Manatee Technical College, 6305 FL-70, Bradenton. Up to 40 teams, with a maximum of eight participants each, will have two hours to create elaborate gingerbread houses and holiday scenes using icing, candy, and other edible materials. The competition begins at 6 p.m., followed by celebrity judging and an awards presentation at 8 p.m. $25. https://e.givesmart.com/events/Ql7

SCF Music Presents Holiday Baroque: Featuring Handel’s Messiah

7 p.m. Dec. 3. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. Revel in the sounds of the timeless Handel’s Messiah and other Baroque favorites featuring the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, SCF Choirs and Soloists along with the SCF Guitar Ensemble. $15. Students $8. https://tinyurl.com/4xsp8ejs

Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park

3-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W. Enjoy festive crafts, decorations, & fun for the whole family at this free holiday event. Food will be available for purchase. General admission does not require reservations, but visits with Santa do. https://tinyurl.com/mpezhen2

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

Free Admission Weekend at The Bishop Museum

Dec. 5-6. Bishop Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. This community-sponsored event gives local families (Manatee residents only) the opportunity to explore one of Bradenton’s most popular attractions without the cost of admission.

First Saturday Yoga

9-10 a.m. Dec. 5. Bob Gardner Park, 2710 White Eagle Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Hosted by The LWR Yoga Barre, this tranquil session is designed to stretch, soothe, and restore your body and mind amidst the natural beauty of the park. All levels are welcome. Bring your mat, relax, and recharge. Every first Saturday of the month.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Holiday of the Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Lakewood Ranch Main Street, 8100 Lakewood Main St. Browse and purchase fine arts and crafts from a fascinating and diverse array of original, handmade works by artisans from across America.

Manatee Community Concert Band

3 p.m. Dec. 5. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, Bldg. 11 East, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. Celebrate the season with a joyful burst of holiday spirit. A Very Merry Band-Tastic Holiday brings together festive favorites, nostalgic classics and sparkling musical surprises for an afternoon filled with cheer. $20. Youth 12 and under $5. https://tinyurl.com/2njxcynn

Reason for the Season Christmas Concert

6-8 p.m. Dec. 5. Oasis Church, 5215 Lorraine Road, Bradenton. Featuring Joe Gattuso and special guests Melinda Drake, Nyke Van Wyk, and more. This special evening will include family-favorite Christmas songs and festive performances. Proceeds will benefit Prodigal Daughters Journey Home, a ministry helping women, and their children rebuild their lives after abuse, trafficking, and addiction. $35. www.prodigaldaughters.net/events

Holiday Brass Sarasota

7 p.m. Dec. 5. Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6116 Crestwood Ave., Sarasota. For the first time, this beloved concert tradition supporting the International Women’s Brass Conference is coming to Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing together outstanding brass musicians from across Southwest Florida and beyond. $15-$36. www.thepopsorchestra.org/concerts

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. A memory cafe is a comfortable social gathering that welcomes people with memory loss and their loved ones. We gather to help you connect, socialize, and build new support groups in a stigma-free environment. The cafe is free, but registration is required to a maximum of six couples. Register one name per couple. https://tinyurl.com/5t4nrumb

SWAT Holiday Party Luncheon

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Tara Golf & Country Club, 6602 Drewry’s Bluff, Bradenton. Join Successful Women Aligning Together for its yearly holiday party luncheon and optional gift exchange. For more details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yt9kaknc

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Dec. 11. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Dec. 11. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free food item. This month’s movie is “The Polar Express.” Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/msf6np2x

The Original Vintage Flea

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12. Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Browse a variety of vintage treasures, antiques, artwork, furniture, jewelry, coastal décor, nautical items, repurposed pieces, garden finds, and collectibles. Shoppers can explore the market, discover interesting pieces, and support local vendors throughout the day.

Youth Booth Holiday Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12. Third Ave. W (between 13th St. W & 12th St. W, near Oxford Barbershop), Bradenton. Shop local and support young entrepreneurs this holiday season. Talented Youth Booth vendors will be showcasing and selling their unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. https://tinyurl.com/4sed9hap

Saltwater Fishing Clinic

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Emerson Point Preserve classroom, 5801 17th St. W, Palmetto. Tie an improved clinch knot, practice your fish identification skills, and learn the basics of catch and release fishing in Florida. Get a chance to use our fishing equipment and cast your line into the waters of Emerson Point Preserve. Register for a free spot. https://tinyurl.com/2s9tynx4

An Old Florida Christmas

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12. Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E, Bradenton. Enjoy a festive day filled with local small business vendors, delicious food, hands‑on crafts, live music, and plenty of old‑Florida charm. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holidays and make lasting memories with friends and family. www.manateevillage.org/an-old-florida-christmas

Christmas in Cortez

Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 12. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W, Cortez. This free family event offers fun for all. Meet Santa, play games, make crafts, bounce in bounce houses, and more, including student performances from local schools. https://tinyurl.com/3p2v32mm

Starry Night Astronomy

6-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

Parrish Hometown Christmas

4-8 p.m. Dec. 13. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road. The holiday event, celebrating 10 years of community, family and holiday magic, will feature local vendors, market shopping, food, kids’ activities and community connection. Sponsored by the Parrish Civic Association and the Parrish Area Business Alliance, the event offers sponsorship opportunities (email Sabrina Hoops at sabrina.hoops@pca-paba.org) and vendor opportunities (email Angie Marinacci at angieparrishcivicassociation@gmail.com/).