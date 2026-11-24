Raprager Farm’s Holiday Extravaganza

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Raprager Farms: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. Holiday lights across the barn and Farmville, Santa visits on select dates, storytime with Mrs. Claus, hayrides with caroling elves, seasonal treats and the Kris Kringle Market offer a colorful local holiday feature. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winter Wonderland

Daily. Nov. 28-Dec. 13. Brainstorms Science Discovery Center, 6128 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey. Families are invited to enjoy the second annual Winter Wonderland featuring festive displays, holiday music, hands-on STEAM activities, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, and a seasonal market with treats and gifts. $5. Children under 2 admitted free. Weekday hours are 4-8 p.m. and weekend hours are noon-6 p.m.

The Nutcracker Experience

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. The “Mini Nut” cast brings favorite excerpts from The Nutcracker to the stage in a one-afternoon-only performance built for families, first-timers and lifelong fans of the ballet alike. $15-$20. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

THURSDAY

Wiregrass Turkey Trot

7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Kick off Thanksgiving with the 14th annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot, featuring a Tot Trot, 5K and 1-mile fun run, plus music, costume contests, prizes and festive fun for all ages. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit charity, supporting the community while helping participants work up an appetite for their holiday feast. $20-$35. https://tinyurl.com/mt5ts2jz

FRIDAY

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 27. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Nov. 27. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 27. North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Doors open at 4 p.m., games start at 5:30 p.m. Free coffee, donuts, or muffins. Snack bar provides food, ice cream and drinks for purchase. Bingo is held every Friday.

Fourth Friday Bazaar

6-10 p.m. Nov. 27. Downtown New Port Richey’s Railroad Square, Nebraska Avenue between Adams Street and Grand Boulevard. The bazaar will feature artisanal artists, makers, bakers and local businesses selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork and gifts. https://tinyurl.com/4z34jue4

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-29. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 28. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Nov. 28. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Nov. 28. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 28. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. The Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show has a reputation. John Carfi, Scott Novotny, and Bob Burr have been packing 55+ communities across Florida, and the reviews keep saying the same thing: funniest show they’ve seen in years. $20-$25. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Holiday Sip & Paint

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. Join a holiday-themed sip and paint with The Color Express. Each participant will get their own wine glass to paint and customize, along with a complimentary glass of house wine. $40. https://tinyurl.com/5bmudcdy

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Comedy Magician Niels Sayers

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 28. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Sayers presents a show full of comedy, miracles and surprises. Recently, Sayers was the recipient of the prestigious Magician of the Year Award by the Society of American Magicians, Chapter 210 Puerto Rico. $20. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

SUNDAY

Lagoonside Market

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 29. Mirada Lagoon, 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio. Shop from a diverse selection of local vendors, enjoy live music and spend the afternoon along the water. Attendees can also purchase a limited-edition Lagoonside Market tote bag for $10 while supplies last. Guests must RSVP to attend, but admission is free. MetroLagoons.com/Lagoonside-Market

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Nov. 29. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

Walk & Talk Club

10-11 a.m. Nov. 30. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a weekly walking tour. Explore the city and make new friends, all while getting in some exercise. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Nov. 30. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-7 p.m. Nov. 30. City Hall, 100 State St. W, Oldsmar. Enjoy an evening filled with festive cheer, entertainment from local students and the official lighting of the city tree by Oldsmar’s Citizen of the Year to officially launch the holiday season for the community.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

Third Annual Bowling in the Dark

5 p.m. Dec. 1. Lane Glo Bowl South, New Port Richey. Support the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind with this hands-on opportunity to experience some of the challenges faced by people with vision loss. During selected frames, sighted bowlers will wear blindfolds while receiving guidance from Vision Loss Experts. Registration includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, dessert and team awards. $250 team of four, $60 for individual bowlers. https://lvib.org/events/bowling-in-the-dark

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Dec. 1. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. The Hudson Beach Yacht Club will host its monthly general meeting. Visitors are welcome, and boat ownership is not required to attend. For information, visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909 and leave your name and phone number.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Christmas movie trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Christmas Celebration.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Saint Leo University, 33701 County Road 52, St Leo. Holiday activities for all ages include a trackless train, dry snow slide, and human snow globe. Enjoy seasonal crafts, take photos with special guests from the North Pole and Saint Leo’s Spirit Teams. The Grinch also will make a special appearance to deliver coal. Complimentary hot cocoa, cookies, and trail mix will be available. A blessing of the manger will begin at 5:45 p.m. Events take place at the Saint Leo University clock tower courtyard and Kirk Hall Lawn.

Holiday Lights Festival

6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. Medical Arts Building, 6633 Forest Ave., New Port Richey. Join hundreds of your friends and neighbors at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital’s annual Holiday Lights Festival. The free event features activities for children, holiday music, annual tree lighting and Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4yywh942

Undercover Elves and the Gifts of the Angel Tree

7 p.m. Dec. 3-5. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Check out an all-new family holiday musical about three elves who have just been handed the most important assignment of their careers on Christmas Eve. $10-$20. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Craft Show

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, 4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz. Visit the show for some holiday shopping. Vendors will be displaying and selling arts, crafts and other merchandise and gift items, both holiday-themed and non-holiday themed. Each attendee will be entered into a drawing to receive a free gift.

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Dade City Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Dade City. The parade route will begin on Seventh Street from MLK Boulevard to Church Street. Many downtown restaurants and merchants will be open late, offering festive specials throughout the evening.

Tailgates & Tiki Bars Country Tribute Concert

7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Saddlebrook Resort, 5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel. This one-of-a-kind concert brings together the music that made country legends and beach-bar icons famous. Sing along to the biggest hits by country superstars Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney, plus the laid-back, tropical resort vibes that make you want to grab a cold drink and head straight for the tiki bar. $40-$50. https://tinyurl.com/ycy6cynd

Pasco Audubon Morning Nature Walk

8 a.m. Dec. 5. J. B. Starkey Wilderness Park Education Center, 10500 Wilderness Road, New Port Richey. Anyone interested in birding or nature in general is welcome to join on field trips. Almost all are free. Registration may be required, check the schedule for details. Dress for the weather and prepare to be outdoors for about 4 hours. www.westpascoaudubon.com/pascoaudubon/schedule.html

Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5326 Charles St., New Port Richey. Visitors can shop a variety of homemade holiday cookies, handcrafted gifts from local vendors, raffle baskets, and food. Cookie boxes will be available for purchase, making holiday entertaining and gift-giving easy and delicious.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Dec. 5. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Dec. 5. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Kids vs Adults Christmas trivia. Free to play, no reservations required. https://tinyurl.com/3sk4hs7r

Sensory Santa Photo Experience

9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a calm, welcoming holiday moment with Santa designed especially for children with sensory sensitivities. The environment is thoughtfully adjusted to reduce bright lights, loud sounds, and long wait times, creating a relaxed setting where every child can feel comfortable meeting Santa. Spots fill up fast, register now. https://tinyurl.com/4x7evrhp

Family Fun Night

4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Waterfront Park, 8119 Old Post Road, Port Richey. Every first Sunday. Together with Somebody Cares Pasco, Light of the World Tabernacle, and The Oasis Coffee Spot, Good News Christian Fellowship is planning a free family fun night featuring live music/bands, carnival games, a bubble gun, water balloon toss, a prayer tent, free socks and underwear, and appearances from the Port Richey Fire Truck and Police Department and more. Food trucks will also be on site. www.facebook.com/FamilyFunNightPR

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., Dade City. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. Usually the first Monday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. 352-521-1254.

NARFE Meeting

12:30-2 p.m. Dec. 8. Prima New York Pizza, 8809 Mitchell Blvd., New Port Richey. The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets on the second Tuesday of each month. 727-457-0355.

Coin Club of Pasco County

6 p.m. Dec. 8. Elks Lodge #2520, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. An auction is usually held. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome. Please use the side entrance. For information call Chuck at 727-534-7597. www.PascoCoinClub.com

Saint Leo Christmas Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 8. Saint Leo Abbey Church, 33601 County Road 52, St Leo. Join the Saint Leo Music Department for an evening of Christmas music featuring the Saint Leo Singers, the Saint Leo Chamber Singers, and the Jazz Ensemble. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. While admission is free, donations are welcome to support music students.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Dec. 8. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts. https://tinyurl.com/bdmsadnk

Women’s Connection of New Port Richey

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Enjoy a delicious meal and an inspiring talk. All women are welcome. No membership or dues. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. $20. Reservations are necessary. Call Karen at 727-842-9090 or Ruth at 727-233-2247.

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Dec. 9. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

Cozy Crafters

2-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Pasco Fine Art Center, 4145 Fairford Drive, New Port Richey. Join Nina and Gina at PFAC to make adorable scrap fabric pumpkin decorations, just in time for fall. Cozy Crafters is a low-pressure opportunity to come enjoy the ambiance of the art studio at Pasco Fine Arts Council, spend time with other artsy/crafty types and try your hand at a creative activity. https://tinyurl.com/5das65vx

Country Music Dinner/Dance

Noon. Dec. 11. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the second Friday of each month. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Riverside Concert Series: Forrest & Margaret McCurren

6 p.m. Dec. 11. Sims Park, New Port Richey. Hailing from the heart of Missouri, Forrest McCurren pairs timeless songwriting with vivid storytelling, crafting songs that capture the beauty, humor, and heart of everyday life. Joined by his wife, Margaret, the duo brings an authentic Americana sound to close out the fall Riverside Concert Series. Feel free to bring a blanket and lawn chairs.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Dec. 11. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21-over and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle