Holiday in Lights Clearwater

Daily, Nov. 27-Dec. 31. Downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach. Celebrate the season featuring dazzling light displays, live entertainment, festive shopping, dining experiences and family-friendly activities. Signature events include the Run! Run Rudolph! 5K on Dec. 5, the Santa Beach Dash on Dec. 20, and Light It Up Clearwater with New Year’s Eve fireworks over the Gulf on Dec. 31. HolidaysInClearwater.com

Shopapalooza

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28-29. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The two-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place. Featuring four food halls, local beer garden, kids’ zone, community mural, pet parade and more. shopapaloozafestival.com

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. City Hall, 100 State St. W, Oldsmar. Enjoy an evening filled with festive cheer, entertainment from local students and the official lighting of the city tree by Oldsmar’s Citizen of the Year to officially launch the holiday season for the community.

THURSDAY

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 26. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

FRIDAY

Enchant Christmas

Daily. Nov. 27-30, Dec. 1-27. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. Guests can explore millions of sparkling lights, experience an all-new holiday maze titled Night of the Nutcrackers, browse a festive village featuring local vendors and seasonal treats, glide across the ice-skating trail and meet Santa himself. Tickets start at $28. www.enchantchristmas.com/st-petersburg

Annual Sanding Ovations Master’s Cup

Nov. 27-29. Treasure Island. Master sand sculptors from around the world turn sand and water into towering, intricate works of art. Explore the sculptures, browse the arts and crafts marketplace, and enjoy food vendors, a beer garden and live music featuring local, regional and national touring bands. Check online on where to park for free shuttles to the event. https://tinyurl.com/mpzxjvba

Christmas Tree Lot

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 27. Seminole Log Cabin, 5390 Seminole Blvd. It’s the return of the Scout Troop 340’s annual Christmas tree lot. In addition to trees there will be wreaths and tree stands. Trees will be Fraser, Balsam and Douglas Firs, and Black Hills Spruce. All proceeds benefit the Scouts. Regular hours open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays, and 6-8:30 p.m. weeknights.

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27-28. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Friday and Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-29. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Barre with Freebird Fitness

8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 28. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Bring your yoga mat, sweat towel and water and join Freebird Fitness every last Saturday of the month for a free 45-minute mat barre class. This barre class will be fun, invigorating, and structured for all fitness levels.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 28. Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 28. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Nov. 28. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Nov. 28. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Largo Evening Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 28. Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo. On the fourth Saturday of each month, wander through different tents adorned with artisanal goods, from handmade jewelry to organic produce, all while enjoying the music from local musicians. There will be food trucks onsite for purchase.

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Nov. 28. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/4zhskuuu

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4m2kbett

Sunday Musicale

3 p.m. Nov. 29. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join an uplifting and feel-good performance by Just Us Duo, featuring vocalist Edi Minelli and keyboardist Richard Shaffer. This talented husband-and-wife team brings warmth, charm, and energy to a dynamic mix of American standards, pop favorites, and Broadway classics.

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 30. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

Stressless Holiday Entertaining

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Dunedin Public Library, 223 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Join Chef Warren Caterson as he shares tips on how to enjoy the holidays without spending all of your time in the kitchen. Chef Warren shares great ideas, almost unlimited appetizers, and a main course that can be made in under 30 minutes. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/29mtjzpj

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Dec. 1. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-Noon. Dec. 1. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards. This month’s read is “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Dec. 1. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Dec. 1. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

Books & Brews

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Books & Brews brings readers together to share perspectives and discuss each month’s selected title. This month’s read will be “Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. www.facebook.com/groups/BooksnBrewsatCBC

WEDNESDAY

Pinellas Opera League Luncheon

11 a.m. Dec. 2. Mease Life, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin. POL meets every first Wednesday of the month, October through June. $35 first-time attendees, $40 members, $45 nonmembers. Call or email your reservations to Ursula Wignall at 727-796-7260 or rwignall@tampabay.rr.com

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 2. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 2. Horizon West Bay, 440 W Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Census Tracking

1-2 p.m. Dec. 2. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Probably the fundamental way of using the U.S. Federal Census is to track ancestors from one census year to the next. In that process we seek to uncover relationships and lost or heretofore unknown ancestors. This class shows a strategy on how to do that, using an actual family as an example. In addition, it also shows how to uncover hints on using resources outside of the census itself.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Dec. 2. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

5 p.m. Dec. 3. Dunedin City Hall, 737 Louden Ave. Kick off the holiday season with joy, light, and community spirit at the beloved Tree Lighting Ceremony. Gather together for the lighting of the beautiful holiday tree, a moment that truly captures the magic of the season.

Free Italian Language Classes

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Students of any age are welcome. You can attend if you’ve never studied Italian, taken Italian in school or know some Italian from traveling there or heard Italian from your grandparents. Three levels offered from beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Classes are offered through May. www.iasosp.org

Beer & The Bible

6:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Join a weekly community gathering designed for open-minded discussions on faith and spirituality in a laid-back setting. Beer & the Bible provides a safe, judgment-free place for people of all backgrounds — whether lifelong believers or those simply curious about spirituality. Call Bren Cueni at 727-266-4102 or email cuenibrewing@gmail.com

St. Thomas’ Art Project Exhibit of The Saint John’s Bible

Dec. 4-Jan. 31, 2027. St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg. View a volume and 20 prints from The Saint John’s Bible, the first fully handwritten, hand-illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery in more than 500 years. Opening and closing receptions will be held Dec. 4 and Jan. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with light refreshments.

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Dec. 4. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s movie is “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” Rated PG-13.

Christmas at the Shore Evening Market

4-8 p.m. Dec. 4. 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. The festive community event will feature specialty vendors, a book sale, live Christmas carolers, a visit from Santa, and a holiday tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Guests can browse unique gifts, enjoy seasonal entertainment, and get a head start on holiday shopping in a beachside setting. https://tinyurl.com/2xved9vp

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Dec. 4. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. This week, stick around for the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Choirs will warm up the crowd for a visit from Santa Claus that is arranged by the Safety Harbor Fire Department. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Dec. 4-18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Dec. 5. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Breakfast with Santa

9 a.m. Dec. 5. Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road. Bring your wish list and join Santa for a morning of breakfast, crafts and entertainment. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Children 2 and under are free. Early bird price: $10. $15 after Dec. 2 (if space is available). 727-812-4530.

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Dec. 5. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Holiday Parade

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Main Street, Safety Harbor. This Harbor tradition is the perfect way to start the season and get in the holiday spirit. Floats, community groups, and cars, both old and new, are just a few of the highlights. And of course, the Jolly Old Elf himself will make an appearance at the end of the parade.

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

57th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Various locations, Dunedin. Explore four beautifully decorated homes and Andrews Memorial Chapel during the Dunedin Youth Guild’s annual Holiday Tour of Homes. Attendees can also enjoy a holiday tea, vendor fair, boutique shopping, and Giving Tree raffles benefiting youth scholarships and community projects. Advance tickets are $40; day-of tickets are $45. Purchase day-of at the Hale Center or online https://dunedinyouthguild.org

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Deck the Halls Holiday Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg. The GFWC St. Petersburg Junior Woman’s Club will host this free holiday fundraiser featuring local vendors, food and treats, live holiday music, photos with Santa, family activities, and raffles of decorated trees, wreaths and gift baskets. Proceeds and donations will support local community service projects and charitable initiatives.

Holiday Boat Parade

6-9 p.m. Dec. 5. Dunedin. Decorated and illuminated boats launch from Marker 1 Marina and parade along the intercoastal toward Dunedin Marina.

Bert’s Barracuda Christmas Toy Run

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 6. Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 10525 49th St. N, Clearwater. This year’s Toy Run is going for the record for the Largest Motorcycle Toy Run. Each participant must bring a new toy small enough to ride with you. Each registration helps fund veteran support programs and ensures children experience a brighter Christmas season. $10. https://tinyurl.com/4rn9dyrp

Art in the Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Explore a vibrant collection of artwork created and available for purchase by the talented members of the Creative Artists Guild of Dunedin. www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club

St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6-7. 415 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. This open-air craft festival is a must-see for art enthusiasts and anyone looking for unique, handcrafted treasures. Featuring some of the best crafters from across the nation showcasing their handmade pottery, jewelry, paintings, and much more.

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Dec. 6. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Lunch with Santa

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Join the Chapel for lunch, a photo with Santa, games and fun. Registration required, call 727-446-0430.

Lantern Festival & International Night Market

2-8 p.m. Dec. 6. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This free event will bring together local artists, students, and community organizations for a celebration of art and international culture, featuring an installation of more than 100 community-created illuminated lanterns.

Sunday Musicale

3 p.m. Dec. 6. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Celebrate the holiday season with the A Cappella Bay Show Chorus. Enjoy an afternoon of festive barbershop harmonies and beloved Christmas favorites.

Christmas Tree Lighting

5-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Constitution Park, 18214 Gulf Blvd., Redington Shores. It’s the return of the annual Christmas Tree lighting. Enjoy chowder, a hot cocoa bar, coffee, cookies and a special visit from Santa.

SPIRITS of the Season

6-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Pages and Perks, 253 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Participants will meet for a talk on holiday spirits, the history of the Cordova Inn, and a short paranormal 101 information session. The group will break into two smaller sections and tour the hotel’s old section. The event is limited to 20 people. $35. Ages 14 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. https://spiritsofstpete.com/spirits-of-the-season

North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association Luncheon

11 a.m. Dec. 8. Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane. All retired school personnel and friends of education welcome. Lunch is $25. Get the location by RSVPing to npcrea@gmail.com.

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Yuletide on the Range

5-8 p.m. Dec. 8. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Cowboy Santa invites you to kick off the holiday season at The James Museum for a festive celebration with live music and fun for all ages. The event takes place on the first floor. Free. Space is limited, advanced registration recommended. https://tinyurl.com/7upzyky6

Pages & Pours Book Club

6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. This new book club is meeting every second Tuesday. Formerly, it met at Wine at the Docks, Dunedin. This month’s read will be “The Christmas Book Club” by Sarah Morgan.