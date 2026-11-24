Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble

7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. The 12th annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble features a 5K run/walk beginning at 7 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m., along with a virtual 5K option. Proceeds support the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s Thriver’s Club for childhood cancer survivors and other healthy living programs. Participants are encouraged to register early; race-day registration is unavailable. $25-$35. https://tinyurl.com/3e6nfn8p

Christmas in the Wild

4-10 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 23 and 4-9 p.m. Dec. 26-30. ZooTampa, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa. Offered select nights through the holidays, this event transforms the zoo into a luminous spectacle, featuring over a million lights, larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures, and festive music. Guests can explore 17 holiday-themed areas, enjoy six live performances, and indulge in festive seasonal treats. General admission tickets after 4 p.m. are $34.95. zootampa.org

Tampa Riverwalk Holiday Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Tampa Convention Center and The Sail Plaza. Watch as Mayor Jane Castor arrives in the Tampa Convention Center basin aboard a Pirate Water Taxi to help kick off the holiday season and light up the Riverwalk Holiday Trees. Bring the whole family and enjoy an evening filled with food, fun, entertainment, and holiday cheer along the Tampa Riverwalk. https://tinyurl.com/5n9xujhm

THURSDAY

Wiregrass Turkey Trot

7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Kick off Thanksgiving with the 14th annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot, featuring a Tot Trot, 5K and 1-mile fun run, plus music, costume contests, prizes and festive fun for all ages. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit charity, supporting the community while helping participants work up an appetite for their holiday feast. $20-$35. https://tinyurl.com/mt5ts2jz

FRIDAY

Santa Photos

Times vary. Nov. 27-Dec. 24. International Plaza, 2223 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa. Families can capture the perfect holiday photo, enjoy festive activities and discover new ways to celebrate together at the mall. A private, sensory-friendly Santa experience is available Dec. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Bring your furry friend for a festive photo with Santa on Dec. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2esavc6u

Raprager Farm’s Holiday Extravaganza

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Raprager Farms: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. Holiday lights across the barn and Farmville, Santa visits on select dates, story time with Mrs. Claus, hayrides with caroling elves, seasonal treats and the Kris Kringle Market offer a colorful local holiday feature. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 27. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Led Zeppelin (6:30 p.m.) and Grateful Dead (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

SATURDAY

1983’s Motors on MacDill: Cars & Coffee

8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. Motors on MacDill, 2616 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Guests can meet fellow car enthusiasts and explore a lineup of classic cars, vintage icons, custom builds and modern exotics. The event will also feature a Toys for Tots toy drive, and attendees are encouraged to bring a toy.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28-29. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 28. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

M. Bird Market: Fall Edition

Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 28. M. Bird Rooftop at Armature Works, 1903 Market St., Tampa. The fall-themed market will feature local vendors and small businesses offering seasonal finds, alongside drinks from the rooftop bar and views overlooking Tampa Heights.

Holiday Sip & Paint

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. Join a holiday-themed sip and paint with The Color Express. Each participant will get their own wine glass to paint and customize, along with a complimentary glass of house wine. $40. https://tinyurl.com/5bmudcdy

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Comedy Magician Niels Sayers

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 28. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Sayers presents a show full of comedy, miracles and surprises. Recently, Sayers was the recipient of the prestigious Magician of the Year Award by the Society of American Magicians, Chapter 210 Puerto Rico. $20. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

SUNDAY

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Nov. 29. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

The Muppets Christmas Carol

3-5 p.m. Nov. 29. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge. Other Muppets — Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle — weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases — past, present and future. Free. https://tinyurl.com/bdhr4mxx

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-7 p.m. Nov. 30. City Hall, 100 State St. W, Oldsmar. Enjoy an evening filled with festive cheer, entertainment from local students and the official lighting of the city tree by Oldsmar’s Citizen of the Year to officially launch the holiday season for the community.

TUESDAY

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club Holiday Party

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Wilderness Lake Preserve Recreation Center, 21320 Wilderness Lake Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. This month, come and celebrate the holidays in person. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 2. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Dec. 2. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Christmas movie trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. Dec. 3. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Sunset Market

6-10 p.m. Dec. 3. Midtown Tampa, 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa. End your day with live music, cocktails and over 40 local vendors including artists, jewelry, and makers from the bay area. The Sunset Market occurs every first Thursday of each month.

Free Downtown Concert: Rock The Park

6:30-9:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. For 15 years, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has produced a free monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. The concert will also have local food trucks to purchase from. www.facebook.com/RockThePark

ELVIS: A Blue Christmas Show

7-9 p.m. Dec. 3. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Internationally recognized by the Graceland and the Elvis Presley Estate, the show’s star, Matt Stone, performs the closest thing to the King in history! Matt brings a never-before-seen level of authenticity and attention to detail to his craft, captivating audiences with flawless recreation of the King of rock ‘n’ roll in his prime. Tickets start at $30.58. https://tinyurl.com/2p9jumxx

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

Craft Show

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, 4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz. Visit the show for some holiday shopping. Vendors will be displaying and selling arts, crafts and other merchandise and gift items, both holiday-themed and non-holiday themed. Each attendee will be entered into a drawing to receive a free gift.

Winter Wonder Wharf

5-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Join a festive Tampa celebration on the waterfront filled with seasonal surprises for all ages. Snap a photo with Santa, enjoy free face painting and glitter tattoos, dance the night away at a silent disco, and experience festive performances throughout the celebration. https://sparkmanwharf.com/winter-wonder-wharf

Sangria Night

5-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Every first Friday of the month, join an unforgettable evening filled with Latin music, dancing, and handcrafted sangria flights. It’s the perfect blend of energy, flavor, and fun under the lights at the farm.

Dade City Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Dade City. The parade route will begin on Seventh Street from MLK Boulevard to Church Street. Many downtown restaurants and merchants will be open late, offering festive specials throughout the evening.

Jazz with Jim

7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/y3msjzhc

Carrollwood Players present: A Christmas Carol

8 p.m. Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Scrooge is back and she is as ill-tempered as ever. By popular demand, Charles Dickens’ famous tale returns to Carrollwood Players with all the traditional magic, moments and characters you know and love — plus this exciting twist will make this year’s Scrooge more fascinating than ever. $25-$28. https://tinyurl.com/4r7uyh3h

New Tampa Jazz Nights

8-10 p.m. Dec. 4. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The group brings a cocktail of consistently retro-cool sounds but expect a true twist for this concert as they perform songs from their new Christmas CD. Discover the magic that unfolds when passion meets creativity and join them in celebrating the beauty of music during the holidays like never before. $30-$35. https://tinyurl.com/yv47es9c

Ira Glass: Stories For a Saturday Night

Dec. 5. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. Tampa Theatre and WUSF welcome Ira Glass, creator and host of the hugely popular radio show “This American Life,” to the theatre’s historic stage. Glass mixes memorable moments from “This American Life” and his own narration with pre-taped quotes and music to recreate the sound of the radio show live on stage. https://tinyurl.com/3pp42ek3

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Holiday Village

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Holiday Village is a family-friendly event featuring holiday-themed crafts, activities, food trucks, music, decorations, and more. Photos with Santa will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/39fdxj6z

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Dec. 5. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Santa Fest & Tree Lighting

1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 5. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. beginning at Morgan Street and Madison Street. Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 6 pm with a performance by Tampa’s ShowStars. To wrap up the night, enjoy a free outdoor screening of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” presented by the F.E. Lykes Family Foundation. Admission is free. https://tinyurl.com/34z3nnny

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Dec. 5. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Kids vs Adults Christmas trivia. Free to play, no reservations required. https://tinyurl.com/3sk4hs7r

Sensory Santa Photo Experience

9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a calm, welcoming holiday moment with Santa designed especially for children with sensory sensitivities. The environment is thoughtfully adjusted to reduce bright lights, loud sounds, and long wait times, creating a relaxed setting where every child can feel comfortable meeting Santa. Spots fill up fast, register now. https://tinyurl.com/4x7evrhp

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Dec. 6. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

Florida Jazz Express

3-5 p.m. Dec. 6. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. It’s the most wonderful time to celebrate the holiday season with great music. Get into the holiday spirit with music performed by Florida Jazz Express. $20-$27.50. https://tinyurl.com/4j23way9

Tuesday Night Lights with Off Balance Run Club

6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, join Off Balance Run Club for a group 3-mile run starting and ending at Armature Works that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk. Take in the beautiful views and meet new people. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Dec. 8. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts.

BK Jackson and Friends: Jingle Jazz Tour

8-10 p.m. Dec. 8. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Step into an elegant holiday concert experience featuring reimagined Christmas classics, smooth jazz, and soulful vocals. The Jingle Jazz Tour delivers a warm, classy, and unforgettable night of singing, dancing, live music, and holiday cheer filled with joy, celebration, and love. $43-$68. https://tinyurl.com/mff6sesu

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Dec. 9. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

Downtown’s Backyard Market

Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Tampa City Center’s Esplanade (Poe Plaza), 200 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This monthly market invites you to get down to earth as local businesses and vendors bring fresh produce and food to the heart of downtown. From petals to pastries, this is your chance to discover an abundance of local flavors in the city center. Every second Thursday of the month.