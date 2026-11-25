Treasure Island rises to Class 5 flood rating

TREASURE ISLAND — The city of Treasure Island has advanced to a Class 5 rating in FEMA’s Community Rating System, increasing the discount on National Flood Insurance Program premiums from 20% to 25%.

The city has maintained a Class 6 rating since 2012. To achieve a Class 5 rating, the city said in a press release, staff worked diligently to complete its CRS verification cycle, a detailed FEMA review of the city’s floodplain management program. The city achieved this while still recovering from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The CRS program rewards communities with flood insurance premium discounts for floodplain management activities that go beyond minimum NFIP standards. These activities help reduce and prevent flood damage by maintaining existing floodplain management practices and adding flood protection measures that protect lives and property during floods.

The 25% discount is expected to take effect in April or October 2027 for new and renewed NFIP policies. It applies only to NFIP flood insurance, not private flood insurance.

Qualifying to close for City Commission slots

TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 9, to elect a mayor and commissioners for Districts 1, 3 and 4 and the qualifying period for aspirants for a seat on the commission will close soon.

The official qualifying period ends noon Monday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in running for office or with questions about the process should contact the City Clerk at cityclerk@mytreasureisland.org or at 727-547-4575, ext. 228.

Beach Art Center honors IRB Rotary

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Beach Art Center recently honored The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach by hosting a tour of the center’s new pottery stations, funded in part through donations from the club.

The donations were raised from a portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Club’s previous Annual Rotary Runs the Beach event.

The Beach Art Center, founded in 1978 and located at 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach, offers classes, events and kid camps, and has a gallery and boutique on site. For more information about the Center, please visit https://www.beachartcenter.org/

The 2027 Run/Walk event will be March 6 on Indian Rocks Beach. To learn more, visit https://indianrocksrotary.org/rotary-runs-the-beach-5k-run-1-mile-walk/

Redington Shores preps for decorating contest

REDINGTON SHORES — Judging for the 2026 Holiday House Decorating Contest begins Dec. 11, with final judging on Thursday, Dec. 17.

All first, second and third place winners from each town will receive a gift card from a local business and receive a temporary yard sign.

No registration is necessary, just decorate your house by Friday, Dec. 11.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Judges will not enter the property to view back or side yards.

Participants should ensure all lights and decorations are in place and activated for the judging period; please ensure that your street address is visible on your home.

Winners will be notified by email or telephone after Thursday, Dec. 17.

For more information, call 727-391-3875.

St. Pete Beach Public Library events

ST. PETE BEACH — Upcoming programs at the St. Pete Beach Public Library:

• Monday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Tech Help- Walk-In: Get help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Monday Tech help is on a walk-in-only basis

• Tuesdays, 10 a.m. — Storytime: This lively story time is perfect for children ages 5 and under and their caregivers. Explore stories, songs and movement that build early literacy skills and support motor development.

• Tuesday, Dec. 1, 3:30-5 p.m. — Topics in American History: Join David Busch in discussion about an important topic in American history.

• Wednesday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Donut Happy Hour: Socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.

• Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1-4 p.m. — Open Mahjong: Bring some friends and play Mahjong. (Not instructional)

• Friday, Dec. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — SHINE: One-on-One Medicare Counseling. SHINE is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Call 727- 363-9238 or register on www.spblibrary.com for a Medicare counseling session for help during the open enrollment process. By appointment only. https://calendly.com/library-stpetebeach/shine-one-on-one-medicare-counseling

• Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Puzzle Swap: Trade your puzzles with others for free. Bring puzzles (300 pieces or more, complete and in good condition) to trade the day of the event. Receive one ticket for each puzzle and trade one ticket for one puzzle of your choice.

• Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-3:30 p.m. — Tech Help by appointment: Get help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications (no repairs). For Saturday Tech Help sign up for a 30-minute appointment at https://calendly.com/stpbeachlibrary/30min or call 727-363-9238. Please note, because this program will be occurring after regular library hours, all other library services will be suspended during this time.

Gulf Beaches library events

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Adult Coloring Book Group: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12 noon.

• Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.

• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m.-12 noon.

• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

• Uno Club: Fridays at 2 p.m.

• Storytime: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under; Fridays at 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.

• Collage Club: Monday, Dec. 14, noon to 1 p.m. New to the library, create your own masterpiece. The library will provide materials.

• Open Mic: Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

• Adult Watercolor Class: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 5-7:30 p.m. Materials provided. Registration is $30.

• International Movie: Dec. 2: “Icons of Light” (German). Dec. 16: “Perfect Christmas” (Finnish).

• Bring Your Own Book Club: Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. New, bring in the book you’re currently reading and discuss with the group.

• A Novel Book Club: Meets every two weeks at 10 a.m. – Tuesday, Dec. 8: “Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret,” by Benjamin Stevenson. Tuesday, Dec. 22: “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros.

• Book Lovers Club: Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. “All the Beauty in the World.” by Patrick Bringley.

The library is currently taking gently used donations of books (no textbooks).

Find Gulf Beaches Library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and visit its website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org.