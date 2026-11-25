Largo recognized as ‘StormReady’ by weather service

LARGO — The National Weather Service has recognized the city of Largo as a StormReady community. The designation reflects the city’s work to prepare for severe weather and keep residents informed when conditions turn dangerous.

Largo’s recognition is valid through Nov. 16, 2030.

To earn the recognition in the voluntary NWS program, Largo met standards set by the NWS and local emergency management officials. Those standards include:

• Maintaining a 24-hour warning point and an Emergency Operations Center

• Using multiple ways to receive NWS forecasts and warnings and share them with the public

• Monitoring local weather and flooding conditions

• Promoting public preparedness through community education

• Keeping a formal hazardous weather plan, training severe weather spotters and holding regular emergency exercises

The recognition is the result of collaboration between the city’s Community Development and Fire Rescue departments. Floodplain Manager Noah Taylor coordinated the application with guidance and training from the NWS Tampa Bay area office in Ruskin.

Being StormReady does not mean a community is stormproof. It means Largo is ready to respond quickly and help protect lives when severe weather strikes.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts and find preparedness resources at Largo.com/StormReady. To learn more about the StormReady program, visit weather.gov/stormready.

Commissioners sworn into office

LARGO — Newly reelected city commissioners took the oath of office on Nov. 17.

Taking the oath of office for four-year terms were Michael Smith (Seat 1), Curtis Holmes (Seat 2) and Donna Holck (Seat 5).

Holmes was reelected during the Nov. 3 election, while Commissioners Smith, Holck, and Chris Johnson ran unopposed. Johnson (Seat 6) was not in attendance Nov. 17 and will be officially sworn in on a later date.