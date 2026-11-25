Seminole Historical Museum a drop-off for donations

SEMINOLE — Seminole City Park at 7464 Ridge Road is home for the Seminole Historical Museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. This year the museum is a new drop-off site for Santa’s Angels for donations of canned/dry foods and children’s gifts.

The museum will be closed both Thanksgiving Day and Saturday, Nov. 28.

Junior Woman’s Club seeks food donations

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club is seeking donations for the 28th annual Share Our Spirit food drive. Each year, the SJWC works with guidance counselors at local Seminole elementary schools to determine which families in the community require assistance providing meals for their children during the Christmas break. Many students receive regular meals through school programs but go hungry over school break.

Help make a difference in these children’s lives over Christmas break by donating non-perishable food items including canned chicken, tuna, salmon, cereal, breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, fruit cups, boxed macaroni and cheese, applesauce, and similar products.

SJWC “Share Our Spirit” donation boxes can be found at local businesses throughout Seminole, such as Seminole Recreation Center, Salon 131, Lake Seminole Square, and Oakhurst Learning Center. Collection will take place from Nov. 1 through Dec. 12.

Monetary and gift cards donations for perishable items are also welcome. To arrange for donation pickup, contact GFWCSeminole@gmail.com, visit https://www.facebook.com/seminolejuniorwomansclub, or call 727-687-3077

Scout troop to sell Christmas trees

SEMINOLE — Scout Troop 340’s annual Christmas tree lot will again this year be in front of the historic Seminole Log Cabin, 5390 Seminole Blvd.

Sales start Friday, Nov. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., then Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weeknights 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In addition to trees there will be wreaths and tree stands. Trees will be Fraser, Balsam and Douglas firs and Black Hills spruce.

All proceeds benefit the Scouts.

Woman’s Club open to new members

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Woman’s Club is looking for new members interested in serving the community, participating in fundraisers and who enjoy volunteering, meeting new people and having fun.

The club meets once a month on the fourth Monday at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., at 6 p.m. Meetings consist of interesting guest speakers, discussions of latest projects and upcoming fundraisers. Refreshments are provided.

For more information, call 727-709-3778 or email pecoughfl@aol.com.

Seminole offers basketball officiating academy

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Recreation Department is offering young adults an opportunity to take their love of basketball beyond the court through its new Seminole Officiating Academy. Designed for aspiring officials ages 16- 24, the program will provide participants with hands-on training and instruction from experienced sports officials to help them develop the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to begin a career in basketball officiating.

The academy will meet Thursdays, Dec. 3-17, from 6-6:45 p.m., at the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N. Participants who successfully complete the program will be eligible to referee the Seminole Recreation Center’s Junior League basketball games. This opportunity provides valuable on-court experience while helping prepare participants for future officiating roles.

A final sample game and skills assessment will take place Monday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m., at the Seminole Recreation Center.

The cost to participate is $20 for Seminole Recreation members and $30 for non-members. Registration is available in person at the Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.

For additional questions, contact the Seminole Recreation Center at 727-391-8345 or visit seminolefun.com.

Sold-out golf meet raises $87K

SEMINOLE — The 13th annual Golf for the Future Tournament, held Nov. 14 at Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, raised $87,955 for Community Learning Center, a Clearwater nonprofit that offers tutoring to children and adults regardless of income.

Clearwater-based Touchstone 1 hosted the sold-out tournament and was its Diamond Sponsor. Touchstone 1 CEO Gary Patrick founded the event, which has now raised about $650,000 for CLC, with 40 sponsors this year. This year’s money will go toward CLC’s goal of buying a larger facility to serve its growing number of students.

The tournament supports CLC’s tutoring programs and its initiatives in character education, drug prevention, and human rights. Patrick continues to lead the tournament’s organization each year, bringing together businesses and individuals who share a commitment to education and community service.

The tournament featured a full day of golf, a sponsored luncheon, and a celebration of the generosity that has sustained the event over the years. The announcement of the $87,955 fundraising total capped off a successful day filled with friendship, fun, and a shared commitment to helping local children succeed.

Tattoo shop trades ink for toys this Christmas

SEMINOLE — Over Omega Tattooing, at 13611 Park Blvd, is an official Toys for Tots drop site for the 2026 Pinellas campaign, and the shop is putting its own money behind the drive: anyone who brings in a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more — with the receipt — gets a $50 Over Omega gift card.

Toy drop-offs are being accepted at the shop now through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Gift cards are good Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, one per tattoo on tattoos of $100 or more, and they’re giftable.

“We’re a neighborhood shop. The kids these toys go to are Pinellas kids,” said owner Joe Izzo. “A $10 toy turns into a $50 gift card because we want the box full, not just out front.”

All collected toys are delivered to the Pinellas Toys for Tots warehouse in Clearwater by Dec. 16 for distribution to local families.

Drop-off hours are Sunday 1-6 p.m., Monday 12-6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m.

Over Omega Tattooing is located at 13611 Park Blvd. #H, Seminole, 727-273-1131. overomega.com

Gulfport Boomerangs score another win

Heather and Jim Riley — through the investment firm Thrivent — purchased 20 frozen turkeys and donated them to Jax In & Out café. The birds will be given away to Gulfport residents. Jax also received a check from the team.