November is Manatee Awareness Month, when Florida’s manatees start their seasonal movements to warmer waters around the state.

As cold fronts begin to move in, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds residents and visitors that they can help support manatee conservation by giving them space, going slow and keeping an eye out for the slow-moving mammals when on the water.

“Manatees rely on warm water sites to survive the winter, seeking refuge at Florida’s springs, power plant discharge areas and other warm water sites when water temperatures drop below 68 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Ashley LaVere, the FWC’s Manatee Management Program Coordinator. “Boaters and personal watercraft users may be more likely to encounter manatees as they make their way to their winter habitats, so awareness of how to keep manatees safe while on the water is key.”

Manatees can be challenging to spot in the water, despite their large size as adults. Heading out on a boat or personal watercraft? Designate someone on your boat to watch for manatees, looking for snouts, backs, tails or pectoral flippers breaking the water’s surface or manatee “footprints” — circular patterns on the water indicating manatees are moving below. You can better see manatees by wearing polarized glasses, going slow and abiding by all manatee protection zones.

Manatee protection zones require boaters and personal watercraft users to reduce speed in or avoid certain areas to prevent collisions that can injure or kill manatees. Boat strikes are a major threat to Florida manatees and FWC law enforcement officers patrol state waters, informing boaters of manatee speed zones and taking appropriate enforcement actions when necessary. Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs; maps of these zones are available online at MyFWC.com/MPZ.

Planning to view manatees at a warm water site this winter? Keep in mind that manatees are a protected species, and it is illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them. Bring your binoculars and remember to mind your manatee manners — always avoid disturbance and give them plenty of space. Disturbing manatees at warm-water sites can cause them to swim out of protected areas and into potentially life-threatening cold water.

If you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee, please promptly report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) so that trained responders can assist. Do not try to physically handle an injured or sick manatee yourself, which can cause more harm to the animal and potentially put you at risk of serious injury.

Educational resources for waterway users and other interested members of the public are available at MyFWC.com/Manatee. The Viewing Guidelines page on the website provides helpful tips on how to respectfully observe manatees, additional guidelines for boat and personal watercraft operators, and information on what you can do to help with manatee conservation.

For those looking to support the FWC’s manatee research, rescue and management efforts, you can purchase a Florida manatee license plate or donate $5 to receive a collectable FWC manatee decal. Both are available from your local Tax Collector’s office.