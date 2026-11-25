BRADENTON — Nine-year-old Jordan celebrated his birthday this month while battling cystic fibrosis with the support of the Casey Cares Foundation, receiving a birthday gift to help mark his special day and bring a sense of joy and normalcy to his family.

For the children in Casey Cares programs, every birthday is a milestone due to the unknown nature of critical illness.

The organization provides ongoing support for its participants, with experiences like sporting events, meet-and-greets and family activities that give children something to look forward to week after week.

Since October 2022, Jordan’s family has attended an exciting evening at a Tampa Bay Rays game, an adventurous day on a sailing charter and enjoyed Christmas gifts.

The Casey Cares Foundation is based in Columbia, Maryland with its Southern Region office in Parrish.

After working for several children’s charitable organizations, Casey Baynes, a longtime philanthropist, left to help run her family’s business in Baltimore. However, after missing a sense of fulfillment, Casey decided to leave that position to follow her heart. Casey initially met with social workers at hospitals and parents of children fighting cancer, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis and other life-threatening illnesses to find out how she could lessen their stress and make a difference in their lives. Thus, the Casey Cares Foundation was born in 2000.

Casey is married to Mike and has three children, Mackenzie, Jake and Hunter. They split their time between Maryland and Florida.