CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium will bring holiday magic to life throughout November and December with a variety of festive experiences, including a special Santa Breakfast, scuba-diving Santa, and a holiday cruise to enjoy the dazzling lights of the Clearwater boat parade. The aquarium will also offer extended hours throughout both months, giving guests even more time to enjoy the holiday fun.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is at 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, visit cmaquarium.org.

Country Mile Entertainment will share its new holiday film “Christmas at the Aquarium,” along with Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Amplify Clearwater, for advance screenings of the holiday romance Saturday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The screenings, which will be held at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, are a special opportunity for the Tampa Bay community, which welcomed the production this past May, and give local audiences an early look at the film ahead of its planned worldwide release next year. Tickets to the movie screenings are $12.95 per person and can be purchased online at www.cmaquarium.org/events/.

Dive into the holiday spirit with the Santa Divers. The CMA scuba diving team is trading their usual dive gear for Santa hats and elf attire as they bring a little underwater Christmas magic to guests. Watch as Santa spreads holiday cheer, creating memorable moments, and adding a festive twist to the underwater experience. Santa divers will appear at 11 a.m. on the following dates: Dec. 4, 11, and 18, as well as Dec. 21-24, the week leading up to Christmas.

Join CMA for Holiday Lights Boat Parade. Clearwater Marine Aquarium will offer a great view of the boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. CMA also will offer a Holiday Parade Cruise on one of its boats. Get into the holiday spirt with cheerful music while watching the stunning procession of brightly lit boats, decked out in dazzling holiday lights. Adults 21 and older enjoy complimentary beer or wine and free soft drinks for kids, plus cookie for each passenger. Limit two beverages per person. Cost is $49.95 per person. Visit cmaquarium.org/event/holiday-parade-cruise-2026/ for tickets.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s will host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. From a breakfast buffet to special moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Little ones can share their holiday wishes, get creative with festive crafts and enjoy sweet seasonal treats while celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Tickets for the event are $65 per person. Visit visit.cmaquarium.org/#/Admissionlist/BreakfastWSanta.