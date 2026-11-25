HERNANDO COUNTY -- The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County is informing residents of locally-acquired West Nile virus infection in sentinel chickens.

DOH-Hernando and Hernando County Mosquito Control are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts including spraying for mosquito control. DOH-Hernando reminds the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by taking these basic precautions.

The department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/f225a0cf2aea4cbab8e34663d32cabc5

For more information, visit the department’s website at https://hernando.floridahealth.gov/ or contact your county health department.