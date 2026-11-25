DUNEDIN — City commissioners have taken the first step toward a special assessment on property owners to pay for fire protection and emergency medical services, a move aimed at making up revenue the city expects to lose under Amendment 3, the property tax measure voters approved in November.

Unlike a user fee, the assessment would be charged to property owners whether or not they ever need the services.

Commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 19 to adopt a resolution stating the city’s intent to consider a fire assessment. State law requires the resolution be adopted before Jan. 1 for the city to collect an assessment on its 2027 tax bills, said Nicole Delfino, the city’s strategy and sustainability manager.

The resolution “ensures the city will be allowed to collect the fire assessment on the annual property tax bill mailed by the Pinellas County Tax Collector each November,” Delfino told commissioners.

The vote does not impose the fee. Newly seated Commissioner Nan Bennett asked whether the city would be obligated to levy a fire assessment. “No, absolutely not,” said Chris Roe, an attorney consulting for the city.

“This is merely a statutory prerequisite to preserve your ability to collect an assessment on the tax bill starting next November, one year from now,” Roe said. “There are many, many steps that have to be followed between now and then to actually do an assessment.”

Those steps include approving an assessment roll and formally adopting and levying the assessment, he said.

Commissioner Tom Dugard said the range of services cities can assess “gives me a little pause” and asked, “Does this open the door for more than just a fire assessment?”

Roe said municipalities have “extensive home rule authority to impose assessments for a wide range of services and also capital improvement projects,” but this resolution “only permits the city to assess fire services.”

“You could adopt a different type of assessment next year, but you would not be able to collect that on the November 2027 tax bill,” he said. “You’d have to collect that by direct billing and move to the tax bill in the second year.”

Dugard said the commission’s first obligation is the safety of residents, and the financial hit from Amendment 3 will make meeting it “exceedingly difficult.”

“Without this kind of latitude, we may not be able to keep people as safe as we wish,” he said. “We need more information. ... In order to even have this latitude, this action needs to be taken now.”

Vice Mayor Robert Walker had staff confirm that approving the resolution would keep the assessment on track for the 2027 tax notices while the city’s consultant gathers data.

“I’m not 100% sold on this,” Walker said, noting that Tallahassee “hasn’t discussed anything about implementation to this point.”

“We have a responsibility for fiscal responsibility,” he said. “As part of that, we need to have all of the data, and study all of the data, so that we can do our due diligence to make the right determination.”

Commissioner Steve Sandbergen asked whether the process would cost the city money.

Roe said that once the city imposes an assessment, the property appraiser and tax collector “are entitled to reimbursement for the administrative expenses they will incur in assisting with this process.” The amount “differs from county to county,” he said.

Asked whether staff had calculated that cost, City Manager Jennifer Bramley said, “We will, as we go through the methodology.”

“I have a lot of questions. When these meetings come up, it’s going to be a long night,” Sandbergen said. He added that he supported the resolution to move the issue to the hearing stage.

Bennett also asked how property owners in unincorporated areas served by Dunedin Fire Rescue would be treated, because the assessment can apply only to property inside city limits.

“They will not pay a fire assessment,” Roe said.

Bramley added that the county plans its own fire assessment for unincorporated Pinellas.

Mayor Mo Freaney said state lawmakers knew property taxes were “the main funder of critical services in local communities” when they put Amendment 3 on the ballot. Yet the Legislature took no action to make up the lost revenue, she said.

“We need to be proactive about reducing expenditures, reducing the footprint of government,” Freaney said, adding that the commission will be diligent in making “the right kind of surgical cuts.”

The commission will hold the first of several public meetings at 1 p.m. Dec. 2, when another $3.4 million in cuts will be proposed, she said.