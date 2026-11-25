DUNEDIN — Fans of bluegrass music couldn’t ask for a more breathtaking backdrop for an outdoor concert.

The Friends of the Island Parks will host the eighth annual Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Honeymoon Island State Park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.

Festival admission is $20 per person in advance through Eventbrite and at the Nature Center on Honeymoon Island or $25 per person on the day of the event. Children under 12 are admitted free. Festival tickets do not include park entrance fees. Park admission is $4 for one person per vehicle or $8 for vehicles carrying two to eight people.

This family-friendly festival features six hours of traditional bluegrass music while celebrating the natural beauty of one of Florida’s most treasured coastal parks. The performances will take place in a shaded picnic area near North Beach and the park’s beautiful, wooded hiking trails, offering a relaxed and scenic setting for a memorable day outdoors. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Visitors can ride the Jolley Trolley from designated parking areas to the North Beach picnic area and enjoy performances by three outstanding bluegrass acts. Food vendors will also be on hand, offering a variety of tasty options throughout the day.

This year’s lineup features Red Camel Collective, Bay Mountain Cut-Ups, and Ian Lane and Southern Flavor. These three talented acts bring their own style, energy, and impressive musical backgrounds to the island.

If Emmet Otter can have a jug band, there’s no reason why gopher tortoises and armadillos can’t get together for a jam session. While it’s unlikely that the local fauna will actually perform, the animals don’t seem to mind that on one special day each year their habitat fills with the sound of bluegrass — and it’s all for a good cause.

Proceeds are used to support both Honeymoon Island State Park as well as neighboring Caladesi Island State Park. During a normal year, the Friends of the Island Parks are able to contribute both equipment and service to the park staff. The organization serves as a nonprofit corporation to generate both financial and volunteer resources that support the mission and best interest of the parks. Since the formation of the organization, the group has completed and contributed to many projects, including the Rotary Centennial Nature Center, the Caladesi Discovery Center, raising funds for a park ranger position, and the construction of an ADA compliant “limitless” playground.

For more information and to learn how to join or contribute to Friends of the Island Parks, visit www.friendsoftheislandparks.org.

Bring on the bluegrass

Festivalgoers can expect six hours of traditional bluegrass music. The lineup includes International Bluegrass Music Association New Artist of the Year Red Camel Collective.

Red Camel Collective is a bluegrass band featuring four exceptionally talented instrumentalists and vocalists: Heather Berry Mabe, Tony Mabe, Curt Love, and Jonathan Dillon. Their names may sound familiar to bluegrass fans, as all four musicians spent several years performing as members of the Junior Sisk Band.

One of bluegrass music’s fastest-rising acts, Red Camel Collective blends traditional bluegrass, classic country, and fresh original music with exceptional musicianship and Heather’s powerhouse vocals. Since forming in 2024, the band has scored a No. 1 album on the Bluegrass Unlimited chart, three 2026 IBMA nominations, and a Grand Ole Opry debut. Heather earned both IBMA Momentum Vocalist and SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors.

The Bay Mountain Cut-Ups bring plenty of energy, impressive musicianship, and some seriously fast picking to the stage. Led by Max Etling, this group of experienced young musicians will be familiar to many Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival fans.

Their musical roots run deep at East Tennessee State University, a school well known for its bluegrass music program, along with years of honing their craft through performances and touring. Fresh from a busy summer touring schedule, these talented musicians are ready to deliver an entertaining performance.

The group includes Colton Powers (banjo, vocals), Ben Watlington (guitar, vocals), Max Etling (upright bass, vocals), and Josh Gooding (mandolin). Their recently released recording of Ben Watlington’s original song, “Best Part of Me,” through Sound Biscuit Studios is already generating attention and climbing the charts.

Ian Lane and Southern Flavor have been making a name for themselves along Florida’s music circuit, bringing their blend of bluegrass from Tampa to Miami. With more than 10,000 Facebook followers and a growing fan base, this talented group is quickly gaining recognition.

At just 19 years old, Lane has already performed twice on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage. The fiddle player has also had the opportunity to learn from and be mentored by bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent.

Lane performs with the other talented members of Southern Flavor, including banjo picker Logan Lobell and Ken Putnam on bass.