Fans of the “Dolphin Tale” films have a new reason to visit Clearwater Marine Aquarium this holiday season.

“Christmas at the Aquarium,” a holiday romance filmed at CMA and around Clearwater in May, will screen at the aquarium Nov. 28 and Dec. 4. Locals get an early look before the film’s worldwide release in 2027. A red-carpet media event with the cast is set for Dec. 9.

The actors won’t be the only stars. Clearwater, its landmarks and the aquarium’s marine residents, who are the heart of the story, share the spotlight.

Produced by Country Mile Entertainment and directed by Lindsay Hartley, the film stars Ignacyo Matynia and Katrina Norman. It follows a woman who returns to her hometown during the holidays to close a business deal. When she reconnects with a former love, now the aquarium’s veterinarian, she begins to rediscover the importance of family, community and the aquarium’s mission, even as a corporation threatens the animals’ well-being.

As in any holiday romance, there are ups and downs on the way to a happy ending.

Matynia, who plays the veterinarian, told WFLA he felt a kinship with his character.

“This place first and foremost focuses on conservation, saving these animals and protecting these animals. The ones that are hurt, the ones that need help, the ones that don’t have a voice for themselves,” Matynia said. “He finds it his responsibility to be a voice for those creatures who can’t champion themselves.”

For John Harris, founder and CEO of Country Mile Entertainment and the film’s producer, making the movie in his adopted hometown was a dream come true.

“When we started talking about this movie, we knew the aquarium could give the story a heart of its own,” said Harris, who lives in Clearwater. “It’s a love letter to our local community.”

He praised the aquarium staff who worked alongside the production.

“We had a great team at the aquarium who love these animals, and they performed so admirably in every single scene we shot with them at Dolphin House,” Harris said. “We got to experience these trainers and professionals working with and treating the animals while we were shooting there, and see the rescue operations firsthand, with sea turtles that came in, and how they push the mission forward every day.”

Joe Handy, CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said the film amplifies CMA’s mission.

“This film reflects the values that drive our rescue, rehabilitation and release efforts every day: compassion, community and the connection between people and marine life,” Handy said.

It has been a busy year for Harris, who has 15 film and television projects to his credit as an executive producer. They include Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire,” featuring Al Pacino; “Chasing Summer,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival; and “The Revisionist,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Alison Brie.

Harris moved from Texas to Clearwater after vacationing on award-winning Clearwater Beach. Country Mile Entertainment is based in Nashville, but he loves the Gulf Coast lifestyle.

“We develop and produce lifestyle entertainment inspired by the storytelling traditions of country music,” Harris said. “The company bridges the soul of country music with the power of film and television, bringing the stories behind the songs to life on screen and alongside the fans who love them.”

He hopes to one day make a biopic about blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Given the company’s roots, it’s no surprise the soundtrack leans country. It features two songs by Nashville singer-songwriter Annie Bosko, who has performed with Darius Rucker.

“I think people are going to really love her new song, ‘Christmas Kiss,’ which was written for the film,” Harris said.

Bosko also appears in the movie, and her song “Cowboy for Christmas” is on the soundtrack. Other cameos include Clearwater native and Spanx founder Sara Blakely, whom Harris called “another Clearwater hero.”

Amplify Clearwater, the city’s chamber of commerce, is a partner in the screenings, which coincide with the city’s Holiday in Lights celebration, Nov. 28-Dec. 31.

Both screenings begin at 6 p.m. at the aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. Tickets cost $12.95 and are available at cmaquarium.org/events. For more on aquarium events and news, visit cmaquarium.org.