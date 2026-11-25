Nov. 27
Tape B Presents: Tapesgiving
Nov. 27-28, 6 p.m.
The BayCare Sound, Clearwater.
www.rutheckerdhall.com
The Sunkicks
Nov. 27-29
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
LargoArts.com
Catherine Maloney
Nov. 27-28
Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, Palm Harbor.
www.snappersgrill.com
Kevin Deane
Nov. 27-28, 8:30 p.m.
Sunshine City Comedy Club, St. Pete Beach.
www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com
Nov. 28
Sunscreen Fantastic Fest and Comic-Con
Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Coastal Creative, St. Petersburg.
festaiv.com/festival/sunscreen-fantastic-fest
Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour
Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
“The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical”
Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m.
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org
DJ Meredith Marks
Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor, Tampa.
www.theritzybor.com
Olga Tañón & El Gran Combo
Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
Yuengling Center, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
Nov. 29
Ariella and Nicolaas
Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m.
Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor.
www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com
Silverstein & Story of the Year
Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.
www.jannuslive.com
For King + Country
Sunday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena, Tampa.
www.ticketmaster.com
Continuing
’Twas the Night Before … by Cirque du Soleil
Through Nov. 29
The Straz Center, Tampa.
strazcenter.org