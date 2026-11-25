Florida Strawberry Festival reveals concert lineup

PLANT CITY — The Florida Strawberry Festival recently unveiled its lineup of musical artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2027 event.

Following is a look at the lineup:

Thursday, March 4

3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. — Styx

Friday, March 5

3:30 p.m. — Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. — Josiah Queen

Saturday, March 6

3:30 p.m. — Shaboozey

7:30 p.m. — Max McNown

Sunday, March 7

6:30 p.m. — Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

Monday, March 8

3:30 p.m. — Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m. — Maverick City

Tuesday, March 9

3:30 p.m. — Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin

7:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt

Wednesday, March 10

3:30 p.m. — Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees

7:30 p.m. — 38 Special

Thursday, March 11

3:30 p.m. — Grand Funk Railroad

7:30 p.m. — Charlie Wilson

Friday, March 12

3:30 p.m. — Lorrie Morgan

7:30 p.m. — Becky G

Saturday, March 13

7:30 p.m. — Jamey Johnson

Sunday, March 14

7:30 p.m. — Train

Advance tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8 a.m., at the Amscot Main Ticket Office, located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. Tickets may also be purchased online, through the festival app or by phone at 813-754-1996.

“Every year, the Florida Strawberry Festival brings people together through the traditions, memories and experiences that make this community so special,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “Our 2027 theme, ‘A Timeless Tradition,’ reflects the lasting connection generations of families have with this Festival. We are excited to welcome an outstanding lineup of entertainers representing a variety of musical styles and generations. From longtime favorites to some of today’s most exciting artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to celebrating another unforgettable year with our community and visitors.”

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and its famous strawberry shortcake. The 92nd annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 4-14, in Plant City. For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.

Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival set

DOVER — Bucking bulls, country music legends and two unforgettable nights of entertainment are charging into the Tampa Bay area when Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival returns on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover.

Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning band Shenandoah and ACM Award-winning country superstar Rodney Atkins headline the crowd-favorite event, with patriotic legend Lee Greenwood joining as a special guest performer each night. The electrifying combination of bull riding thrills, country music superstars and patriotic pride promises an unforgettable weekend of entertainment. Tickets are on sale now at tamparodeo.com.

The excitement kicks off with heart-pounding bull riding as the region’s top cowboys battle eight seconds of fury, competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Then the spotlight shifts to the concert stage for back-to-back nights of country music hits. Shenandoah takes the stage on Friday, Jan. 15, followed by Rodney Atkins on Saturday, Jan. 16. Country music luminary Lee Greenwood delivers a special tribute performance each night honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. military.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy live music by Tampa favorite Noah Hunton, purchase food and beer, and test their cowboy skills on the mechanical bull. Fans looking to kick their experience up a notch can upgrade to VIP area bleacher seating, featuring access to a private bar, complimentary catered appetizers and other exclusive perks.

Chihuly Collection to feature artist Natasha Dikareva

ST. PETERSBURG — “Inner Weather: Forms of Becoming,” a special exhibition featuring glass and ceramic works by Natasha Dikareva, will be on view from Dec. 5 through March 21, in the special exhibition space at the Chihuly Collection, 720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

An opening reception will be held in the special exhibition area on Friday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., after the main space of the Chihuly Collection closes. This complimentary preview night allows viewers to enjoy the new exhibition and meet the artist behind the works.

“My work emerges from the meeting of the world around me and the shifting landscapes of my own life,” said artist Natasha Dikareva. “What I encounter externally and what I carry within begin to mirror one another, dissolving the boundary between the personal and the collective. I think of this meeting place as inner weather: an emotional state shaped by memory, uncertainty, resilience, and change.”

Her work brings together clay and glass, featuring serene figures filled with symbolism and an inner world stirring around them, shown through clouds and waves, hands, wings, animals, and other forms. Drawing on Greek mythology and Eastern philosophies of transformation, the artist creates new deities and contemporary legends — figures that inhabit stories for our time while revealing the symbolic and emotional layers we carry within.

Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dikareva is an internationally exhibiting artist whose work draws on personal experience, mythology, and world events. She earned her BFA from the Kyiv State Academy of Art and Design and her MFA from the University of Minnesota in 2004.

The exhibition will be on view at the Chihuly Collection, included with admission. For information, visit MoreanArtsCenter.org or call 727-822-7872.

Stageworks to present ‘Holiday, Incorporated’

TAMPA — An elf has lost her holiday spirit, and the North Pole’s Board of Directors calls an emergency meeting to help her find it. That’s the premise of “Holiday Incorporated,” an original holiday musical that will be presented Dec. 4-20 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 151, in Tampa.

For tickets and performance information, visit stageworkstheatre.org.

The musical follows Ivy, a young elf who has forgotten what makes the season special. Members of the North Pole’s Board of Directors, representing Giving and Receiving, Home and Family, Food and Merriment, and Faith and Celebration, gather to help her rediscover the meaning of the holidays. The production features familiar holiday and pop songs with new, holiday-inspired lyrics, and a message about the importance of human connection.

“The holidays mean something different to everyone, and that’s what makes this story so special,” said Karla Hartley, producing artistic director of Stageworks Theatre. “The music is familiar, the characters are fun, and at its heart, the show reminds us that the magic of the season comes from the people we share it with.”

Jonathan Van Dyke, who appeared in Stageworks Theatre’s production of “Falsettos,” co-wrote the musical and returns to direct and perform as Elfton John.

The cast also features Keri Sullivan as Sargent Chestnut, Logan Franke as Tinsel Garland, Heather Krueger as Hearth Tannebaum, Adrian De La Rosa as Figgy Von Nog, Jacob Ramirez as Frankie Felize, Caron Davis as Angel Divine and Alyson Milan as Mariboo. Young actresses Veva Pesantes-Claudio, Thea Holcom and Valentina Borci share the role of Ivy.

The creative team includes Xander McColly, music director; Danny Aggers, lighting designer and Dorene Collier, who oversees costumes and choreography.

Florida CraftArt to host fundraiser

ST. PETE BEACH — Florida CraftArt will celebrate its 75th anniversary with Crafting a Dream on Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 to 10 p.m., at the Boca Ciega Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.

The tiki-inspired evening takes its cue from the 1950s, the decade Florida CraftArt got its start. Guests can sip tropical cocktails, enjoy tapas, dance to a DJ spinning vinyl, and bid in live and silent auctions. Hal Freedman and Willi Rudowsky are the presenting sponsors.

Founded in 1951 by artists and educators Elsa and Louis Freund, Florida CraftArt began with traveling exhibitions that brought fine craft to communities across the state. Today, the statewide nonprofit represents more than 200 Florida artists at its downtown St. Petersburg galleries. The fundraiser supports free exhibitions, mentorship for emerging artists, and youth arts programming. Through its Youth Arts Program, Florida CraftArt partners with local organizations to help them offer hands-on artmaking at no cost to underserved youth.

Individual tickets are $175, and a six-ticket party package is $900. Purchase tickets online at floridacraftart.org.

Largo Art Association to host art giveaway

LARGO — The Largo Art Association will host its third December art giveaway on Friday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.

Paintings were donated by the gifted artist, Dominque Comino, along with framed paintings from the estate of Betty Thor, generously contributed by her daughter, Elizabeth. Additional donations came from a gentleman who recently moved to enjoy the active lifestyle of an area retirement community. There also will be a raffle of holiday treasures, such as pottery by Marina, baskets of goodies, and a Big Ben with a working clock from the Dickens Village series.

The Largo Art Association meets Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, with studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, and woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. All are welcome to become members for a very modest fee. Every fourth Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is a free workshop featuring prominent local artists who cover fascinating and little-known art-related facts. All are welcome.

Capitol to present ‘Frozen’ sing-along

CLEARWATER — A free “Frozen” sing-along will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Prior to the screening of the film, the family-friendly event will include falling snow and make and take away crafts. In addition, LaDee Da Kids Spa will offer free facepainting and there will be a free photo opportunity with Elsa.

The event will conclude with a screening of the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios musical fantasy film “Frozen.”

The sing-along version of the film features on-screen lyrics as you watch your favorite musical numbers, including “Love Is an Open Door,” “Let it Go,” “In Summer,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and more. Loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairy tale “The Snow Queen,” the voice cast stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff).

Concessions, including popcorn, pretzels, soft drinks, water and a non-alcoholic specialty drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Film screening with John Cusack postponed

CLEARWATER — Due to a production conflict, An Evening With John Cusack and a screening of the film “Say Anything” scheduled for Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. has been postponed.

Tickets will be honored on the new date to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

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