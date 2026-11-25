BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has issued Detention Deputy Angel Melendez-Ortiz a 14-day suspension following an internal investigation into his conduct involving a former inmate of the Hernando County Detention Center.

The investigation found that Melendez-Ortiz met socially with the woman on multiple occasions after her release. Investigators sustained violations of policies governing staff contact with inmates and former inmates, as well as conduct unbecoming an officer.

Personal relationships with people a deputy met while they were incarcerated can affect the deputy’s judgment or create the appearance that decisions about their care and supervision are influenced by that relationship. Either possibility undermines the trust required in a detention setting.

Melendez-Ortiz told investigators he had known the woman before her incarceration. She disputed that account. The investigation also found that he had not notified his supervisor of the claimed prior relationship in writing, as required by policy.

In determining the discipline, the Sheriff’s Office considered the sustained findings, Melendez-Ortiz’s disciplinary history and its progressive discipline policy. A prior investigation had found that he failed to maintain professional boundaries with a female inmate.

“The people in our custody and the public have a right to expect professional conduct from our deputies,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “Melendez-Ortiz failed to maintain the boundaries required of him. We investigated his conduct and held him accountable under our disciplinary policy. Conduct like this will not be tolerated.”