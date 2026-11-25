As Meredith Wilson’s song says, “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go” — well, as close as Florida can get to that idyllic snow-covered winter landscape with candy canes and silver lanes aglow. To help jumpstart that nostalgic setting, performance venues throughout the Tampa Bay area have scheduled holiday-themed shows.

Enjoying seasonal entertainment with friends and family is one of the many traditions that make the holidays so appealing. For generations, people have sought to enhance their celebrations with music and theatrical productions. Longstanding entertainment traditions include caroling; experiencing a nativity play; enjoying a stage presentation based upon “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens; and attending a holiday-themed concert filled with seasonal favorites.

Following is a look at some upcoming holiday performances that showcase familiar traditions and festive escape:

Stage & Theater

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” is being staged through Dec. 24, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

This spectacular Broadway adaptation became a beloved Madison Square Garden holiday tradition for more than 10 years and was later reimagined for the major motion picture starring Kelsey Grammer. Full of sweeping melodies, theatrical wonder, and dazzling stage moments, this is the definitive Christmas Carol — bigger, more magical, more emotional.

“Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” will run Dec. 3-28, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $91.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

Come together with TampaRep for a heartwarming holiday classic performed as a live 1940s radio broadcast. When a department store Santa insists that he is the real Kris Kringle, his claim leads to a courtroom showdown—and gives one skeptical little girl a reason to believe.

“A Christmas Carol” runs Dec. 4-13, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.

Patrick Barlow’s adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” is a fast-paced, humorous retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic. Written by the creator of The 39 Steps, the play condenses the story into a highly theatrical, imaginative experience performed by just five actors who rapidly switch roles using simple props and physical comedy.

American Stage will present “Home for the Holidays,” with performances running Dec. 4-13, at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

This holiday cabaret celebrates the Christmas songs we love. Mixing cozy classics with a little seasonal sass, this festive evening delivers joyful performances, cheeky surprises, and a spirited sing-along that invites everyone to join in.

A production of “A Christmas Carol” is set for Dec. 10-20, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

This December, Richey Suncoast Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” — a thrilling stage adaptation of Dickens’ timeless tale, directed by Jess Glass. Ghosts will rise. Time will bend. And one man’s heart will be tested.

“A Christmas Carol in Concert” will be presented Dec. 11-24, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

This production is highly acclaimed for its faithfulness to Dickens’ story and for its ability to capture the true spirit of Christmas. Featuring beautifully arranged songs from Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer’s musical adaptation performed by a cast of live singers along with multimedia and narration from the original novella, this is the perfect evening out during the holiday season.

“A Twisted Christmas Carol” runs Dec. 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn in a small West Texas town when stubborn barbecue restaurant owner Buford Johnson storms out after an argument and finds himself caught in a twister. Filled with heart, humor, and Texas-sized charm, “A Twisted Christmas Carol” delivers a fresh and hilarious spin on Dickens’ beloved holiday classic.

“Candy Cane Chaos 2” will run Dec. 17-20, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

A high-spirited youth holiday show full of festive fun, laughter, and seasonal cheer — perfect for families and grandparents alike.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will be presented on Friday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, the must-see holiday event, returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall after three consecutive sellouts in 2023, 2024 and 2025. A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music. this production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker will run Dec. 18-22, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43. Visit strazcenter.org.

Follow Clara as she embarks on a magical Christmas Eve adventure, guided by the mysterious Drosselmeyer and joined by a cast of unforgettable characters. From a thrilling battle between toy soldiers and sword-fighting mice to a dazzling journey through the Land of Sweets, every moment is brought to life through breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

Coastal Ballet of Florida will present “The Nutcracker,” with performances on Dec. 19 and 20, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Featuring the artistry of the professional company and talented young dancers from across the Tampa Bay area, this beloved classic unfolds through enchanting characters, stunning costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will hit the stage on Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, the must-see holiday event, returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall after three consecutive sellouts in 2023, 2024 and 2025. A thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and your favorite holiday music. this production will transport you to a winter wonderland of awe and enchantment.

The Celtic Angels Christmas show is set for Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Step into the wonder of an Irish Christmas as The Celtic Angels surround you with soaring vocals, lively spirit, and pure festive magic. Experience the exhilarating artistry of The Celtic Knights, world-class Irish step dancers from Ireland and Scotland, brought to life by the vibrant, high-energy sound of the Trinity Ensemble.

“A Very Broadway Christmas” comes to the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit themahaffey.com.

This high-energy theatrical production featuring stars from some of Broadway’s most iconic shows, including “Wicked,” “Matilda,” “Annie,” “Motown,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Beautiful,” and more. Broadway production numbers, beloved holiday favorites, unforgettable performances, and a special appearance by Santa Claus create a magical night for the entire family.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

The true spirit of Christmas lives in this heartwarming production of Charles Dicken’s holiday classic. Audiences, young and old, will leave the theater enchanted by this timeless tale of the miraculous redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Slava’s Snowshow” comes to the Tampa Bay area on Dec. 23-27, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $60.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

This theatrical spectacle has enchanted audiences and critics in hundreds of cities, leaving millions of spectators ecstatic. A genre of its own, it remains as spontaneous and magical as ever.

A new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Written and directed by award-winning artist Scott H. Severance, this stunning production features professional actors, gorgeous costumes, puppetry, and over two dozen classic carols. With humor, haunting effects, and heartfelt moments, it’s the perfect holiday event for audiences of all ages.

“Nutcracker!” will be presented on Sunday, Dec. 27, noon, 4 and 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $50. Visit themahaffey.com.

Experience the largest “Nutcracker” production in North America — a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season.

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” is set to hit the stage on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 3 and 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Experience the largest Nutcracker production in North America — a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season — one your family will treasure for years to come.

Concerts

The SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, Choirs and Guitar Ensemble will present Holiday Baroque featuring Handel’s Messiah on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic12032026.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour will be presented on Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Dave Koz — a 10-time Grammy nominated saxophonist — has been affectionately dubbed “Santa Koz” by his fans. He returns this winter with the 29th edition of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. The 2026 tour will feature long-time musical partner, guitarist/vocalist Jonathan Butler plus a trio of hotly-tipped, on-the-rise artists: vocalist Haley Reinhart, guitarist/vocalist Dylan Chambers and vocalist Erin Stevenson. With its upbeat and moving combination of Christmas classics, Hanukkah songs and hits from each of the artists’ respective catalogues, the tour has been hailed as a holiday institution.

The Florida Orchestra takes the stage for Disney presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert. Performances will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

Experience the contemporary holiday classic on the big screen in full symphonic glory with Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman’s musical score performed live to the film by The Florida Orchestra.

Christmas with the King is set for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Step into the spirit of the season with an unforgettable Elvis Presley Christmas show starring legendary Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower.

The Vienna Light Orchestra presents its Christmas Tour on Dec. 10-11, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

Inspired by the spirit of Vienna, the birthplace of orchestral music and home to some of the world’s most celebrated Christmas concerts, Vienna Light Orchestra presents an unforgettable holiday concert experience blending soaring soprano voices, lush symphonic arrangements, and theatrical Christmas magic.

Mindi Abair: I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour is set for Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour is bringing the spirit of the holidays to audiences across the United States for an exciting, heartfelt season of music — now in its third year. Abair will be joined by five solo artists, including Andréa Lisa, Rebecca Jade, Arthur Thompson, Darryl Williams and Xavier Gordon. Concertgoers can expect Christmas classics, fresh original songs, and moments that will make you laugh, tear up, and leave with your heart full of the Christmas spirit.

The Florida Orchestra will present Holiday Pops on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg; and on Sunday, Dec.13, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

The most cherished holiday tradition in Tampa Bay returns! There’s no place like The Florida Orchestra to celebrate the sounds of the season, from “Sleigh Ride” to James Stephenson’s “Soon it Will Be Christmas” featuring TFO’s amazing bassoon section.

Enjoy A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Celebrate the season with the Tampa Bay area’s premier 18-member Big Band. Their Christmas shows feature high-energy arrangements of timeless festive classics and big band favorites that are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

St. Pete-based Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Set will present “A Very Jerry Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $23.66. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

This special holiday performance celebrates the music and spirit of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, bringing together high-energy live music, improvisational jams, and festive fun for a unique concert experience.

The Patel Conservatory Chamber Ensembles and Vocal Arts choirs will present a Holiday Music Concert, Sunday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit strazcenter.org.

Celebrate the season with holiday classics, contemporary interpretations and more. Be sure to arrive early, as there will be holiday treats, caroling and other seasonal music in the lobby beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Leslie Odom Jr. will bring The Christmas Tour to the stage on Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

This festive concert features beloved holiday classics, heartfelt originals from his acclaimed Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.

An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Christmas with The Nelsons weaves together nostalgic rare footage from The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, intimate storytelling, beloved Christmas hits along with original holiday music and other chart toppers performed live by Matthew and Gunnar Nelson.

Rockapella Christmas takes the stage on Saturday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

For their Christmas show, a cappella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland” with their original holiday hits such as “Hold Out for Christmas,” “The Hope We Hold” and more.

Ted Vigil will perform “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” a John Denver musical tribute, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

Combining beloved holiday favorites with Denver classics, “Rocky Mountain Christmas” captures the warmth, optimism, and storytelling that made Denver a treasured American icon.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Sunday, Dec. 20, 3 and 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

The concert will include reimagined staging of its treasured tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” followed by a high-energy second set. TSO pairs its legendary audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics and special effects, with fan-friendly ticket pricing that welcomes generations of fans year after year.

The Florida Orchestra will present Classical Christmas; Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

Michael Francis leads The Florida Orchestra in a celebration filled with joy, wonder and the timeless music of the holidays. From Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and Handel’s “Hallelujah” Chorus to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and traditional carols, these are the sounds that make the season feel like Christmas.

Jim Brickman will present A Christmas Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

This holiday concert event is filled with music, laughter and beautiful moments that last a lifetime. Be a part of the magic and join audiences, of all ages, who call it their favorite yuletide tradition.

Straight No Chaser presents its “Making Spirits Bright Tour” on Monday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Straight No Chaser defies expectations with a massive fanbase and impressive stats: Two RIAA Gold Certified albums, 1.5 million concert tickets sold, 1 billion Pandora streams, and 2 million global album sales. Their nine unadulterated voices create extraordinary music that moves people profoundly, with a touch of humor.