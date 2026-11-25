The holiday season is almost here, and Dunedin is getting ready to celebrate in a big way. From beloved annual traditions to the return of a much-missed waterfront celebration, this year’s holiday lineup is a reminder of what makes our community so special.

Dunedin has always been a city built on connection, hometown pride, and a strong sense of community. Year after year, residents come together to celebrate traditions, create memories, and enjoy the unique charm that makes Dunedin feel like home. This holiday season, that spirit will shine brighter than ever.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

The festivities kick off on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Dunedin City Hall. A recent favorite, the event brings families, friends, and neighbors together as the city’s holiday tree lights up the evening. It’s more than just the start of the season; the ceremony represents the traditions and shared experiences that make Dunedin such a welcoming community.

Holiday Boat Parade

The Holiday Boat Parade returns to the Dunedin waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. After a two-year absence following hurricane damage to the marina, this beloved waterfront tradition is finally making its comeback.

For many, seeing the parade return will be a meaningful moment and a welcome addition to this year’s holiday season.

Holiday Parade and Old-Fashioned Christmas

On Saturday, Dec. 12, from 3:30 to 9 p.m., Downtown Dunedin will come alive for the City’s most anticipated holiday celebrations: the Holiday Parade and Old-Fashioned Christmas. Enjoy an evening filled with colorful floats, marching bands, local performers, and a special visit from Santa Claus. The streets will be filled with music, laughter, and holiday cheer as residents and visitors celebrate together.

The festivities will transform Downtown Dunedin into a charming holiday village. Horse-drawn carriage rides, festive carolers, and live musical performances will bring the sights and sounds of an old-fashioned Christmas to the heart of the city. Children can enjoy holiday crafts, smores and even a snow slide, creating special memories and a little winter magic right here in sunny Florida.

At the heart of the holiday season is something much bigger than any single event. It is about neighbors reconnecting, families making memories, local organizations bringing people together, and residents celebrating the place they are proud to call home. These traditions remind us that the true magic of the holidays comes from the people who make up our community.

Dunedin Parks & Recreation is excited to welcome residents and visitors to another memorable holiday season. Whether you’re watching the parade, strolling through downtown festivities, or welcoming the Boat Parade back to the marina, there are countless opportunities to celebrate the season and the community we all cherish.

Here’s to a holiday season filled with joy, tradition, and the unmistakable spirit of Dunedin.

More Dunedin Holiday Events

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 5, 9 a.m.,

Dunedin Community Center

Dunedin Community Chorus Holiday Concert

Dec. 6, 3 p.m.

Dunedin Community Center

Santa’s Calling

Dec. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Registration opens Nov. 24

Dunedin Community Center

Voices of Jazz Holiday Concert

Dec. 13, 3 p.m.

For a full list of holiday events and details, please visit Dunedin.gov/holidays or call 727-812-4530.

Emily Hoban is the Recreation Coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.