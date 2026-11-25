CLEARWATER — Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci will present “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis” on Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

“Hyprov” is the smash-hit show from Scottish-born Canadian actor and improv comedian Colin Mochrie and master hypnotist Asad Mecci. After touring more than 200 cities, a 70-show Off-Broadway run, and a Las Vegas residency, “Hyprov” now brings its unique blend of hypnosis and improv to the stage at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

Here’s how it works: 20 volunteers are invited on stage and hypnotized into a state of uninhibited creativity. The most responsive subjects then improvise with Mochrie, while the audience watches the mayhem unfold. The result? A comedy experience so raw, unpredictable, and laugh-out-loud funny that no two shows are ever the same. With improvised music woven throughout, “Hyprov” is part mind-blowing experiment, part outrageous improv, and 100% entertainment.

Mochrie is one of the most prolific improvisers on both sides of the pond today. He found his first line of work as a member of the Vancouver TheatreSports League where he met fellow improviser Ryan Stiles. He toured with The Second City comedy troupe until he auditioned for a brand-new British TV show, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” After failing in his first attempt to get on the show, Mochrie spent eight years as a regular until it ended in 1998. He then joined the U.S. version on ABC, appearing in every episode, and continued with the revival on the CW Network, which ended in 2024.

Mecci has been profiled in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, The Chicago Herald, The Toronto Star and on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, HGTV, BBC, and others. In 2015, Asad co-created “Hyprov” with Mochrie. This first of a kind show brings together two masters in Asad and Colin, along with audience volunteers and they form an instant improv troop performing for the audience.