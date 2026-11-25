Salsa is coming to Tampa. On Nov. 28, the Yuengling Center will host two icons of Latin music — El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico and singer Olga Tañón — in a show that boasts rhythm, energy and a setlist packed with hits.

For Jerry Rivas, one of the signature voices of the group known as the “University of Salsa,” this performance carries a personal touch. Although he is Puerto Rican by heritage, he was born in Tampa, and he still has family here — along with memories that make every visit a special homecoming.

With 49 years in El Gran Combo, Rivas spoke with CENTRO Tampa about the upcoming concert, his history with the group, the legacy of Maestro Rafael Ithier, and what it means to return to the city of his birth.

CENTRO Tampa: What can the audience expect from this concert in Tampa?

Rivas: We’ll be there with our music — the melodies that the public has come to love as their favorite El Gran Combo songs. It’s going to be a very special night because we’ll be joined by the “Woman of Fire” herself, Olga Tañón. It’s going to be wonderful. There will be plenty of salsa and plenty of merengue.

CT: Has El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico shared the stage with Olga Tañón before?

JR: We’ve crossed paths at various events, but this will be the first time that Olga Tañón and El Gran Combo perform together on the same stage in Tampa. It’s going to be explosive. Just imagine — Olga’s energy combined with ours! Although we’re getting a bit long in the tooth, we now have younger members in the group who help keep the show at a high level.

CT: Do you have a set repertoire for your performance with Olga Tañón, or will it be spontaneous?

JR: You know how it is — with Olga, anything can happen on stage. We bring our music, and she brings her fire. I think things turn out better when they’re spontaneous. What I can promise is that we’re going to give it our all, and I’m sure we’re going to have a great time.

CT: You were born in Tampa. What does it mean to return to your hometown for this performance?

JR: Yes, I’m from Tampa, though my blood is Puerto Rican. I was born there many years ago, and whenever we visit, I take the opportunity to see my family — sending them my best regards! We’re bringing plenty of positive energy. This concert is also a way to share some joy with the audience, especially given the many challenges our Hispanic brothers and sisters are facing in the United States.

CT: Which songs can the audience look forward to?

JR: Since the holiday season is approaching, we’ll be including “La fiesta de Pilito,” with that iconic chorus: “Time to eat ‘pasteles’ and roast pork!” That’s sure to kick off the end-of-year celebrations. We’ll also be playing “Brujería,” “Me liberé,” “No hay cama pa’ tanta gente,” “Ámame,” “Trampolín,” “Ojitos negros,” and “El Timbalero.” And, of course, we have to include “Un verano en Nueva York,” which is making a big comeback right now.

CT: In 2026, you’ll mark 49 years with El Gran Combo. What does it mean to reach this point in your career?

JR: Yes, this year marks 49 years with the group, and next year it will be 50. I thank God and the public for their unwavering support. I want to dedicate a special, separate segment to paying tribute to the maestro Rafael Ithier, because we are here thanks to his music. It is a blessing, and we thank God for it. We are going to dedicate this concert to him to Tampa. Recognizing him means honoring the legacy left behind by this great composer.

CT: El Gran Combo is known as the “University of Salsa.” Where did that name come from?

JR: We have to give credit to Colombia, because it was a Colombian — a man from Barranquilla named Ley Martín — who dubbed us that. We accepted it with great humility and respect. Furthermore, many “students” and singers have passed through this group and gone on to achieve worldwide fame — artists like Andy Montañez, Charlie Aponte, and Pedro ‘Pellín’ Rodríguez, among many others. If we are granted the privilege of being called the “University of Salsa,” we accept it with humility. We don’t claim to be the greatest — because we aren’t — but we are certainly a part of this music that has come to represent us so well as Latinos.

CT: Tampa has a significant Puerto Rican community, as well as a growing presence of people from other Hispanic nationalities. What are your expectations for the audience at this performance?

JR: I’m sure we’ll pack the venue, because Tampa has a fairly large Puerto Rican community. The Cuban, Colombian and Venezuelan populations in that area have also grown significantly. El Gran Combo is a group that several generations from those nationalities have listened to. Thank God, we’ve always had the support of Latin American audiences — whether in the United States, Europe, or even Asia. Wherever we go, the Hispanic community is there.

CT: Finally, what message would you like to send to the residents of Tampa to encourage them to join you on Nov. 28?

JR: Come out and join us that day — we’re going to have a wonderful time with Olga! We are grateful for the support shown over so many years, and for the opportunity CENTRO Tampa has given us to let the public know we’ll be there. We’re going to have a great time!