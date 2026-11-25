Artfully Angels

Members will bring cheer and art to residents on Monday, Dec. 1 from 1:45-3 p.m. at Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center, 926 Haben Blvd., Parrish.

Parrish Arts Council holiday party, potluck dinner

PAC members and guests will gather for a festive evening of holiday cheer, laughter and good company to enjoy food, games, raffles and prizes on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at the Harrison Ranch Clubhouse, 5755 Harrison Ranch Blvd., Parrish. No alcohol will be served. Bring one guest and a Secret Santa Gift ($20) for exchange.

Murder mystery dinner theater

Parrish Playworks presents “Cosmo St. Charles is Dead and Someone in this Room Killed Him” on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11 at The Worthington, 4815 17th St. E., Ellenton. Playgoers will solve the crime in this murder mystery that features a cocktail hour and sit-down dinner.

November featured artists

The work of Polly Tetrault is on display at the Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301, Ellenton. The work of Chrysti Arvanitis is on display at the Palmetto Branch Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.

For more information, to register, or for tickets, visit https://www.parrishartscouncil.org/