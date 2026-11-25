Pinellas County collected a record $99.72 million in bed taxes last fiscal year, even as local governments brace for millions of dollars in lost property tax revenue.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater announced the figures Nov. 18 at the Tourist Development Council’s monthly meeting. Collections increased 7.8% over the previous fiscal year and surpassed 2024 levels by 3.1%.

Less than 24 hours earlier, St. Pete Beach commissioners voted to withdraw funding for the Suncoast Beach Trolley. Two commissioners suggested using bed taxes to help pay for the service, which carries tourists and hospitality workers along the barrier islands.

Pinellas County collects a 6% tourist development tax on hotels, vacation rentals and other short-term accommodations. The money supports tourism advertising, beach nourishment, cultural attractions and other expenditures permitted under state law.

The passage of Amendment 3 earlier this month will increase Florida’s homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028 for qualifying homeowners, reducing a major source of revenue for local governments.

Eddie Kirsch, director of digital and data for Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, reported an estimated 16.1 million visitors spent at least 90 minutes in the county during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. That’s an increase of 9.7% over the previous year, although visitation remains slightly below 2024 levels, when hurricanes Helene and Milton had yet to devastate the barrier islands.

September’s average nightly hotel rate reached $156.08, the highest for that month since at least 2021. Hotel room revenue increased 14.7% compared with September 2025, while vacation rental revenue jumped 27.7%.

Kirsch attributed much of the year’s growth to strong spring and summer business. Hotel bookings for the next six months are also pacing approximately 13% ahead of where they stood a year ago.

St. Pete Beach expects to lose approximately $1 million in property tax revenue in fiscal year 2028 and more than $2.4 million the following year.

The city cited those projections in its decision to let its $242,000 annual contract with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) expire Dec. 31. The city intends to continue paying for paratransit services based on usage. PSTA will determine the future of the trolley service.

Commissioner Karen Marriott, who represents the barrier island communities on PSTA’s board, operates a business across from a trolley stop on Blind Pass Road.

“There is probably an argument to be made that the bulk of the riders of the trolley are often tourists or people working in the tourism industry,” Marriott said Tuesday. “And if they don’t have a bus to get on, they’re still going to have to get somewhere, which could lead to more cars on the road.”

Marriott suggested lobbying county commissioners and the Tourist Development Council to fund beach transportation with bed tax revenue. Commissioner Jon Maldonado supported the idea and encouraged PSTA to approach beachfront resorts about contributing to the service.

The Florida’s Attorney General’s Office has previously addressed whether bed taxes can pay for such services.

In a 2013 opinion concerning Walton County, the office concluded that tourist development tax revenue could fund a trolley service if county commissioners determined that attracting tourists was one of its main purposes.

A 2017 opinion clarified that the provision of state law permitting such expenditures does not extend to operating a public transit system in general.

Tourism spending could also help cities generate revenue from facilities they already own.

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is committing approximately $3.37 million to 47 events through its Elite Event Funding Program, both records for the program. The most recent editions of those events collectively attracted more than 1 million attendees, including more than 500,000 tourists.

Among the funded events is The Ocean Race, an international sailing competition that will make St. Petersburg its only North American stopover in 2027.

Smaller sporting events present opportunities for cities to collect rental fees from traveling teams and tournament organizers.

Caleb Peterson, director of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater’s Sports Commission, reported at the meeting that his team met with 35 event organizers at a sports industry trade show in Birmingham, Alabama, last month. Those meetings yielded 11 leads for Pinellas County.

Council members discussed how attracting more tournaments could help municipalities cover the cost of maintaining public athletic fields and recreational facilities while bringing business to local hotels, restaurants and shops.

Using bed taxes to fund additional services would require weighing those expenses against the county’s existing commitments. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater’s year-end financial report shows $26.6 million in advertising and agency expenditures, and nearly $7.4 million spent on beach nourishment last fiscal year.

The Tourist Development Council did not consider a funding request for the trolley. However, Peterson said Amendment 3 has become a topic of conversation among sports tourism officials throughout Florida.

“And so now we’re trying to figure out what the new normal is as we move forward with some of our municipal partners,” Peterson said.

This content provided in partnership with stpetecatalyst.com.