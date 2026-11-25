For six years, Irene Rodríguez has been teaching St. Petersburg to dance flamenco, one heel strike at a time. Now the city can see her dancing on the side of a building.

Rodríguez is the subject of a large-scale mural by artist Jon Murrill, created for the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival and celebrated Nov. 14 at the Skyline Building, 2600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

To her students and supporters, the painting is more than a portrait. It is a statement of identity, a celebration of culture and a tribute to those working to keep an art form alive far from its homeland.

Murrill, who came from Virginia for the festival, said he wanted a piece that would capture the city’s character. He was looking for a cultural tradition that could convey energy, and he found it in Rodríguez.

“I did some research on Irene, and ultimately, the decision was based on the fact that she perfectly represents flamenco dance through the energy she projects,” he said.

It took eight days of photography, design and spray paint to turn the idea into the finished mural. But Murrill said the painting itself was only part of the point.

“I believe it’s important not only to celebrate the finished work but to create an experience that people will remember — one where the community can come together to participate and enjoy something like this,” he said. “That is essential, because children will look back on this as a beautiful moment in their lives.”

The Nov. 14 celebration delivered that experience, with music, dancing and a community gathered around an image that now belongs to them, too.

More than one artist

For Rodríguez, seeing her likeness on a St. Petersburg wall was hard to put into words. What moved her most was not seeing herself on the wall but watching her community celebrate flamenco in front of it.

“Seeing my community inspired right there in front of the mural — dancing and celebrating this recognition — it’s not just for one artist; it’s for an entire community,” she said.

Others worked to keep Spanish dance alive in the city long before Rodríguez arrived, and the region’s Spanish roots remain visible in its architecture, food and culture. So the mural shows more than one woman dancing. It recognizes a shared history that is still being written.

Rodríguez arrived in St. Petersburg six years ago and had to rebuild her career from scratch. In Cuba, she had built a company that brought together about 400 students along Havana’s Malecón. In Florida, she had to win over stages, students and studio space all over again, and she did it with the same conviction that has guided her entire career.

Today her classes include nearly 40 children, along with teenagers and adults. Some started at 3 or 4. Now 8 or 9, they have mastered movements and techniques that once seemed out of reach.

A dream realized

Lina Collazos had always loved dance and music, and flamenco had long been on her list of things to try. Then she saw Rodríguez on television and learned that a dancer of her caliber was teaching in her own city.

“When I saw her, things moved quickly; I looked up the information, signed up for her academy and started dancing,” Collazos said. “I’ve been taking classes with her for two years now.”

To Collazos, seeing her teacher on the mural means more than public recognition.

“It’s a truly wonderful tribute, because she is a dancer with an impressive career — not just locally, but internationally as well,” she said. “For us, as her students, it is a great honor to see her depicted in that mural.”

A wall for the next generation

Flamenco needs no words to tell a story. Its music, its movement and the strike of heels on the floor can convey joy, pain, hope and freedom.

Now that expression lives on a wall in St. Petersburg. Children passing by may discover an art form they have never seen. Young people may find inspiration. And those who already know flamenco may see their own roots and perseverance reflected back at them.

Rodríguez sees the mural as a way to open doors, reach new generations and show that culture knows no borders.

“This is a dance that doesn’t belong only to Spain; it belongs to everyone who carries a passion and love for flamenco in their heart,” she said.

Her advice to anyone who dreams of dancing, creating or pursuing any kind of art is simple: Don’t give up. School, responsibilities and the fast pace of life can crowd out everything else, she said, but there is always room for what ignites the soul.

Rodríguez’s classroom is no longer limited to a dance studio. She is now part of St. Petersburg’s landscape, where a single glance at a wall could be the start of someone else’s story.