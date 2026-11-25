An early morning Facebook post said, “Don’t even think about staying under the covers this morning! The artists are ready to show off their lovely artistic displays and the weather will be cool — but a delightful change!”

With that kickoff, a record number of visitors descended on the 53rd annual Temple Terrace Arts Festival on Nov. 14-15 at Woodmont Park.

Local artist Mike Knapp took Best of Show, an award named after Julia Ames. Ames’ idea in 1973 has grown from being hosted at the Temple Terrace Community Church to taking over all of Woodmont Avenue including both the park and all along the first fairway of the Temple Terrace golf course.

The event is organized and hosted by the Temple Terrace Arts Council, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) who work all year to put on this signature event.

Money raised by Art en Blanc (an outdoor evening picnic under the stars), 5 x 5 (a new event where guests can purchase donated art by local celebrities and artists for $25) as well as the generosity of sponsors pays for the event, which is free for all who attend.