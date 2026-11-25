SARASOTA — “Acquisitions in Photography: 2020–2025,” a brand-new exhibition presenting a selection of photographs, is currently on view through May 9, in the Ulla R. and Arthur F. Searing Wing (Galleries A + B), at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.

The exhibition showcases a curated selection of highlights from more than 1,200 photographic works acquired by the museum since 2020 through generous donor gifts and institutional purchases.

“From its analog and chemical roots to its ubiquitous digital presence today, photography has transformed how we understand the world and communicate our experiences,” said Christopher Jones, Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan Curator of Photography and Media Arts. “This exhibition offers a focused snapshot of our collecting practices over the last six years, showing how artists continually test the boundaries of the medium while shedding light on how curators shape and steward museum collections.”

Photographs currently represent the largest category of recent acquisitions at The Ringling, expanding upon foundational gifts from Warren J. and Margot Coville in 2012 and Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan in 2019.

Spanning from 19th-century historical processes to contemporary works of the 2020s, the exhibition features works by more than 40 artists that trace photography’s versatility as both a fine art medium and an enduring cultural force. The works featured address central artistic themes, including the relationship between personal and collective memory, portraiture and identity across cultures, landscapes and architecture, mass media, and experimental darkroom and alternative methodologies. The works also exemplify The Ringling’s commitment to representing artists who have shaped Florida’s particular cultural landscape through their images or roles as photography educators.

“These acquisitions not only build upon the landmark gifts of the Coville and Kaplan families, but they also reinforce The Ringling’s role as a vital center for photographic study, safeguarding these works for future generations to explore and enjoy” said Steven High, executive director of The Ringling.

The exhibition illustrates the broad scope of the medium through works by foundational and innovative figures alike. Among the highlights on view is a black-and-white gelatin silver print by Lillian Bassman (1917–2012), a pioneering fashion photographer recognized for stylish, high-contrast compositions that framed self-assured women as central protagonists. Also featured is work by Florida-born artist Bea Nettles (b. 1946), who helped revolutionize modern photography by utilizing mixed media and alternative photographic processes to advance personal, female-centered narratives.

In conjunction with the exhibition, The Ringling will host a specialized gallery talk titled “Fresh Prints: Curatorial Perspectives on Recent Photography Acquisitions” on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. Led by curator Christopher Jones, the tour will explore works acquired over the last six years and examine the curatorial process behind building museum photography collections.

The Ringling is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Museum admission is $33 for adults, $30 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for children 6-17, and free for children 5 and younger.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit ringling.org.