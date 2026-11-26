Dunedin welcomes new, returning commissioners

DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin held a swearing-in ceremony Nov. 16 at City Hall for newly elected and reelected members of the City Commission.

Nan Bennett was sworn in as the Seat 4 commissioner, replacing Jeff Gow, who reached term limits. Rob Walker was also sworn in for another term representing Seat 2.

Mayor Moe Freaney and members of the commission recognized Gow for his years of service to the community. Gow, a Dunedin native, was elected to the commission in 2018 and reached his term limit this year.

During his time on the commission, Gow championed multimodal transportation, Dunedin’s Scottish heritage and local schools. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Scottish Arts Foundation and as the City Commission liaison to Scottish arts and culture and Dunedin schools.

Dunedin student earns $14K grant at Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, Ohio — Eli Walker of Dunedin, a first-year student at Baldwin Wallace University here, has earns a $14,000 BW Yellow Jacket Success Grant based on his outstanding academic achievements in high school.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable for up to four years, provided they maintain good academic and social standing. Walker was among more than 550 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $10.9 million in merit scholarships.

He is a graduate of East Lake High School majoring in sport management.