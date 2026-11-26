Pinellas Commission elects Chris Latvala as 2027 chair

The Pinellas County Commission unanimously elected Commissioner Chris Latvala as chair for 2027. Commissioner Kathleen Peters was elected vice chair.

A native of Dunedin, Latvala currently serves as vice chair under Chair Dave Eggers and represents District 5, which includes much of central Pinellas County. He was elected to the County Commission in 2022 after representing Clearwater and Largo in the Florida House of Representatives from 2014 to 2022.

The chair presides over meetings and work sessions, represents the commission at community events, coordinates committee assignments and helps ensure the effective operation of county government.

Croop named deputy director at airport

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) has appointed Ethan Croop as deputy director overseeing airport operations, facilities, information technology, security, custodial services, and aircraft rescue and firefighting. Croop succeeds Mark Sprague, who was promoted to airport director in March 2026.

Croop began his aviation career after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2006 and joined the Lee County Port Authority at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in 2008. During his 18-year tenure, he advanced through operational and maintenance leadership roles, most recently serving as senior manager of maintenance administration, where he oversaw critical airport infrastructure, asset management, and contracted services.

“Ethan’s broad experience in airport operations, facilities management, and strategic planning makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team,” said Sprague. “His leadership and industry expertise will help guide PIE as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

Croop holds the Accredited Airport Executive designation from the American Association of Airport Executives and earned an MBA with a concentration in Data Analytics from Florida Gulf Coast University. He has held leadership roles with the Florida Airports Council, Southeast Chapter of AAAE, and AAAE.