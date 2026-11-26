Boca Ciega employees aid in cleanup at Eagle Crest Lake

ST. PETERSBURG — Team members from Boca Ciega Waterfront Bar & Grill recently collected trash and debris along the shoreline of Eagle Crest Lake, a popular destination for kayaking and fishing. The employee volunteers joined Stewards of Our Urban Lakes, SoUL, in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, the City of St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg College, for the annual cleanup.

SoUL launched the cleanup in 2023 as part of its two-month International Coastal Cleanup. Trash collected is weighed, documented and analyzed by the Ocean Conservancy, which issues a yearly report detailing the most common types of trash found in coastal areas. A nonprofit, SoUL is dedicated to improving water quality and restoring the natural habitat of urban lakes.

Oasis Pavers marks 20 years with $5K Thanksgiving donation

ST. PETERSBURG — Oasis Pavers and Pools celebrated its 20th anniversary Nov. 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $5,001 donation to Radius Church’s annual Thanksgiving Drive, supporting the church’s goal of providing and delivering complete holiday dinners to 2,600 families this year.

Held in collaboration with the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the celebration brought together employees, customers, builders, vendors and community leaders at the company’s showroom at 2501 Anvil St. N. Owner Brian Godden and Chamber President and CEO Chris Steinocher delivered remarks, followed by a check presentation to pastors Blake and Amanda Clarke of Radius Church.

“When I built a pool for my daughters, I pictured all the time our family and friends would spend together. I wanted to help other families create those same memories,” said Godden. “Seeing what Oasis has become over the past 20 years means so much to my wife Hailey and me. We’re grateful to the people who have supported us, and helping local families through Radius Church’s Thanksgiving Drive felt like a meaningful way to celebrate.”

Godden founded Oasis in 2006 as a side business while working as a firefighter, growing the company around his fire department schedule with support from his wife Hailey. In 2013, he retired from firefighting to focus full-time on Oasis Pavers and Pools.

Today, Oasis employs 25 people, including fellow firefighters.

Registration open for Fit City 5K, 1-mile walk

ST. PETERSBURG — Healthy St. Pete is lighting up downtown St. Pete with the return of the 10th annual Fit City 5K and 1-Mile Walk on Friday, Feb. 5. This milestone celebration will feature a Glow in the Park theme, with an evening full of fitness, family fun, and plenty of opportunities to light up the night. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. in Vinoy Park, with activities and entertainment for all ages.

The evening is hosted by Healthy St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

5K race registration includes a free event T-shirt, race bib, medal and glow kit for participants who register by Jan. 12.

Register online at bit.ly/FitCity2027.

Registration fees:

5K race:

• $25 through Dec. 30

• $30 from Dec. 31 through Feb. 4

• Day-of registration is $35, based on availability

1-mile walk:

• $10 through Dec. 30

• $15 from Dec. 31 through Feb. 4

• Day-of registration is $20, based on availability

Limited scholarships are available for race registration. Contact Rhenelle McSween-Navarro, Health Program Supervisor, at Rhenelle.McSween-Navarro@stpete.org for more information.

Target store donates $15,000 to Florida Dream Center

ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Dream Center received a $15,000 donation from Target on Nov. 14, during a check presentation at Clearview Methodist Church in St. Petersburg.

The donation came through a Target program that recognizes store employees who volunteer in their communities by allowing them to direct a donation to an organization of their choice. Ana Lorenzo, store director at Target Tampa Central Walter’s Crossing, selected Florida Dream Center.

The choice was personal for Lorenzo. When she arrived in the United States as a refugee 10 years ago, she relied on support from her community. She chose Florida Dream Center after volunteering with the organization and seeing its work firsthand.

“I was able to volunteer with them, and I just feel honored that I’m able to amplify that,” Lorenzo said.

Florida Dream Center provides food, essential resources and direct assistance to individuals and families in need across Pinellas County. Leaders said the funding will help cover the resources needed to deliver food directly to neighbors, including people who are homebound or living in temporary accommodations.

TOPSoccer invited disabled athletes to Winter Wonderland

ST. PETERSBURG — FYSA TOPSoccer and the Tampa Bay Rowdies are teaming up Sunday, Dec. 6, for their annual TOPSoccer Winter Wonderland at Al Lang Stadium.

This free event, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., brings together athletes with disabilities, their families, and volunteers for a morning of holiday-themed adaptive soccer activities, games, and fun. No soccer experience is necessary, and every athlete is encouraged to participate at their own pace.

Registration is open for both athletes and volunteers.

Athlete registration: https://system.gotsport.com/programs/762715V36?reg_role=player

Volunteer registration:

https://system.gotsport.com/programs/5L3929375?reg_role=coach