SARASOTA — Asolo Repertory Theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” running Dec. 2 through Jan. 3, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre at the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 1:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and select Thursdays. There are no performances on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). For tickets and information, visit AsoloRep.org or call 941-351-8000.

Directed by Scott Keys, the production opens Asolo Rep’s 2026–27 Second Stage season with a theatrical adaptation of Frank Capra’s beloved film, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

Adapted by Joe Landry, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others before himself. When a financial crisis leaves him questioning whether his life has made a difference, his guardian angel Clarence shows him what Bedford Falls would have been like without him.

Set in a 1940s radio studio, the play features five actors performing multiple roles alongside a Foley artist who creates live music and sound effects onstage.

Keys returns to Asolo Rep, where he previously directed “A Year with Frog and Toad.” A longtime Sarasota theatre-maker and educator, Keys served as Theatre Department Chair at Booker High School’s Visual and Performing Arts program for 21 years. His directing credits include “Fun Home,” “Parade,” “The Mousetrap,” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins.”

“‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time, and Joe Landry has crafted a theatrical adaptation that is clever, heart-warming and a fantastic vehicle for actors,” said Peter Rothstein, Asolo producing artistic director.

Leading the cast as George Bailey is Matthew Koenig, making his Asolo Rep debut, whose regional credits include Cleveland Play House, Great Lakes Theater, and Laguna Playhouse. Joz Vammer makes her Asolo Rep debut as Mary Hatch, with credits including “Bernie and Mikey’s Trip to the Moon” (Off-Broadway), “Red Taxi” at La Jolla Playhouse, and “Twelfth Night” at The Old Globe.

Returning to Asolo Rep, where she was most recently seen as King Herod in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” is Ann Morrison as Violet and Others. Michael A. Shepperd, whose credits include the national tour of “Two Trains Running,” “Matilda,” and “The Color Purple,” makes his Asolo Rep debut as Freddie Filmore, Potter, and Others. Donovan Whitney, whose regional credits include “Fences” at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and “Between Riverside and Crazy” at American Stage, makes his Asolo Rep debut as Clarence and Others.

Understudies are Mel Holley and FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training students Jason Budahazy, Tessa Kaplan Nesbet, and Malia Vargas.