TAMPA — Iranian-American stand-up comedian Max Amini will perform on Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $38.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Step into the electric world of comedy sensation Max Amini. Since bursting onto the scene in Los Angeles in 2002, he’s captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Thrilling audiences as a headline act, Amini is armed with a fresh array of comedy delights for this extraordinary event. He will be unleashing his trademark wit and charm, taking on life’s absurdities and delivering nonstop amusement.

This show is restricted to ages 18 and older.