Amidst skulls, flowers, vibrant colors, altars and fantastical figures, the Day of the Dead found a space to flourish in Tampa. The Coalition of Hispanic Artists transformed this celebration into an encounter with memory, identity and cultural roots, bringing one of Mexico’s most iconic traditions closer to the Hispanic community in the Tampa Bay area and to new generations.

The celebration was much more than an art exhibition. It was an invitation to understand that, in this tradition, death does not represent only sadness or farewells; it also offers the possibility to remember, celebrate, and keep alive the bonds with those who are no longer with us.

“Contrary to what many people think — that one should be afraid — it is actually a celebration,” explained Imelda Dutto, president of the Coalition of Hispanic Artists in Tampa. “A celebration that brings us closer to the loved ones we carry in our hearts.”

The initiative recreated key elements of this tradition — including altars, catrinas, alebrijes, a parade and an art exhibition — with the goal of sharing its meaning and preserving its cultural legacy far from its land of origin.

La Catrina: A critique that transcended generations

One of the central figures of the celebration was La Catrina — an icon now recognized worldwide as a symbol of the Day of the Dead, but one whose origins were rooted in social commentary. Dutto explained that the story dates to the late 19th and early 20th centuries — the era of the Porfiriato in Mexico — when the illustrator and caricaturist José Guadalupe Posada created the figure known as La Calavera Garbancera.

His intention was to challenge those who rejected their Indigenous roots to imitate the customs and appearance of the European aristocracy. The calavera (skeleton), adorned with an elegant hat, served as a reminder that, regardless of outward appearance, wealth or social standing, we all share the same fate.

Decades later, in 1947, the muralist Diego Rivera revisited the character in his work “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in the Alameda Central,” giving her a more elaborate appearance and popularizing the name La Catrina.

“We are all headed to the same place, and we are all equal,” Dutto said, summarizing the original message behind this figure.

This explanation transformed the exhibition into an opportunity to look beyond the aesthetics and uncover the historical, social and cultural significance of an image that has since become part of the collective imagination.

Memory transformed into art

In the exhibition, each artist brought their own unique perspective, transforming the tradition into personal stories, emotions and tributes.

Griset Medrano González used La Catrina to pay homage to her maternal grandmother, Ada Flores Fuenmayor, a woman who left a profound mark on her life.

Her piece, dominated by green — her grandmother’s favorite — represents more than just a painted face. It is a portrait of a woman who defied the conventions of her time: she got a divorce in the 1960s, earned a law degree, and raised seven children on her own.

“Her unconditional love, and the strength and fighting spirit she always possessed,” the artist recalled when speaking of her.

Medrano González grew up by her grandmother’s side, sharing unforgettable moments and finding in her a companion, a guide, and an example of courage. Today, through his work, he seeks to ensure his children know who that extraordinary woman was.

In this portrait, death does not erase a story; it transforms it into a legacy.

A Catrina that took shape through paper and creativity

Mauricio Vásquez, an artist originally from El Salvador, took on the challenge of creating a life-sized Catrina using papier-mâché — a technique that allowed him to bring to life a figure rich in detail.

The project presented a new challenge. He spent two months working on its creation, waking up each day with a fresh idea to add to his work. “Every morning I would wake up and ask myself: ‘What shall I add now? What shall I do next?’” he recounted.

His inspiration also stemmed from the history of La Catrina and its social critique — a commentary questioning superficial appearances and the abandonment of one’s roots.

Alongside this figure, Vásquez presented an alebrije — a form of Mexican folk art characterized by a blend of real and imaginary animals, fantastical shapes and vibrant colors.

His fascination with indigenous cultures and ancestral traditions also led him to explore figures related to aluxes — mythical beings from Mayan tradition associated with nature and the protection of fields, caves and other sacred spaces.

A bridge between generations

The celebration organized by the Coalition of Hispanic Artists offered a lesson that transcends both the calendar and borders: preserving traditions also means sharing them, explaining them, and allowing new generations to find a part of their own identity within them.

For those who have emigrated, art can become a bridge to what they left behind. For their children and grandchildren, it is an opportunity to discover stories, symbols, and customs that are part of their heritage.

“Let us not forget where we come from or who we are, and let us be proud of our Hispanic roots,” said Dutto.