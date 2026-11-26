Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice. Contact presenting venue for event updates.

PINELLAS

Clearwater

• “The Cottage,” through Dec. 13, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $60 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

• Tape B Presents: Tapesgiving; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis; Thursday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 4-13, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.

• Dave Koz & Friends, Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Samantha Fish, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $70.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Erica Lederman, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• “Fiddler on the Roof,” Dec. 4-20, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $32. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• Dark Star Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $57. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Musical Box, Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Pure Prairie League, Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Will Hoge and David Nail, Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.87. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Watch What Crappens: In the Mix Tour; Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Mindi Abair, Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Tal Almog, Dec. 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Outlander in Concert, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Shaun Cassidy, Friday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Tommy Emmanuel, Saturday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Kenny G, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $57.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Sunday, Dec.13, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Classic Albums Live: Van Halen, “1984,” Sunday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Dunedin

• Celtic Conundrum, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• The Whispering Tree, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Max Hatt & Edda Glass, Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Aaron English & Sean Taylor, Friday, March 27, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Gulfport

• Dead Set: A Very Jerry Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $23.66. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Fourth annual Very Jerry Christmas featuring Dead Set Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Visit gratefultix.com.

• “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Jan. 14-24, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Hot Tonic Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $35. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “Drinking Habits,” March 11-21, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• The Divas of the ’70s and ’80s, Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30.52. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Vince Converse & Hot Tonic, Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• JP Soars & The Red Hots, Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Friday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “The Golden Girls Musical Parody,” June 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• We May Be Right: The Music of Billy Joel; Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $50. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Summer One Acts 2027, July 8-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Largo

• The Sunkicks, Nov. 27-29, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Death by Chocolate, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Christmas with the King, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• “The Nutcracker,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida, Dec. 19-20, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Jen Kramer’s Magical New Year, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Puppy Pals Live, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $15. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• The Kingston Trio, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Acrobats of Shanghai, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Start Me Up: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones; Friday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Almost ABBA, Saturday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Palm Harbor

• Catherine Maloney, Nov. 27-28, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Russ Nagel, Dec. 3-5, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Steve Hytner, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $32.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Bob Dibuono, Dec. 10-12, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Carmen Ciricillo, Dec. 17-19, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Lou Angelwolf, Dec. 24-26, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Mr. Showtime David Scott, Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 and 10 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $32.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Basile, Jan. 22-23, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Straight Outta Boston with Jason Merrill and The Boston Guido; Sunday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

Pinellas Park

• Divas3, Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Come What May: A Tribute to Moulin Rouge; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Live From Earth: Pat Benatar & Beyond; Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Get Down On It: A Tribute to Kool & The Gang; Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Voices of Rock, Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• MJ The Illusion: Prince of Pop Tribute; Saturday, March 27, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Eric Clapton Experience, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Shades of Buble: A Tribute to Michael Buble; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Caribbean Chillers Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Sounds of Soul: Motown & Beyond; Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Beautiful Loser: Tribute to Bob Seger; Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Bee Gees Now, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Boss Project: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen; Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince; Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Edge Effect Presents Icons: The Show; Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

Safety Harbor

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mike Zito, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Lowdown Brass Band, Saturday, Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Selwyn Birchwood, Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Sugaray Rayford, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Kelli Baker, Sunday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Tinsley Ellis, Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• The Strumbellas, Sunday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mary Gauthier, Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

St. Pete Beach

• Bill “Bull” Ohse, Nov. 25-28, at Coconuts Comedy Club, Tradewinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-360-5653, email coconutscc@aol.com, or visit coconutscomedyclubs.com.

• Kevin Deane, Nov. 27-28, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Paul Farahvar, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Visit www.sikpromotions.com.

• Tayler Yarish, Dec. 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Tal Almog, Dec. 18-19, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sean Harper, Saturday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Nick Giasullo, Jan. 8-9, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lance Weiss, Jan. 15-16, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Mark Christopher, Jan. 22-23, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Clay Miles, Jan. 29-30, at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sharon Simon, Feb. 5-6, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jenna Kim Jones, Feb. 12-13, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Alonzo Brock, Feb. 19-20, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Nik Macik, Feb. 26-27, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Carmen Vallone, March 5-6, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lando Gonzalez, March 19-20, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Stephen Henry, April 9-10, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Luke Thayer, April 30-May 1, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lance Weiss, May 21-22, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Wes Johnson, June 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jordan B., June 18-19, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Drew Davis, June 25-26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

St. Petersburg

• “The Architecture of The Dalí,” through April 18, 2027, at The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg. Visit TheDali.org.

• “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” through Jan. 3, at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” through Dec. 6, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• “Kay WalkingStick: Hudson River School,” through March 21, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit thejamesmuseum.org.

• The inaugural Sunscreen Fantastic Fest and Comic-Con, Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Vendor area access is free. A film festival day pass is $25. Visit festaiv.com/festival/sunscreen-fantastic-fest.

• Silverstein & Story of the Year, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Eli Young Band, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.31. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Senses Fail, Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Trisha Paytas, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Lou Gramm, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $49.98. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.

• “Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 4-13, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

• State Champs, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Disney presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert; Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Vienna Light Orchestra, Dec. 10-11, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Lily Rose, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.48. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Twisted Sister featuring Sebastian Bach, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $59.39. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.

• “Anastasia,” Dec. 11-20, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.

• “A Christmas Carol in Concert,” Dec. 11-24, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• Ax and the Hatchetmen, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.43. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Jodeci, Sunday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $89.70. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Josh Johnson, Dec. 16-18, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $60.35. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Zingara, Friday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43.07. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Classical Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• A Very Broadway Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit themahaffey.com.

• “Nutcracker!”, Sunday, Dec. 27, noon, 4 and 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $50. Visit themahaffey.com.

• John Oliver, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 7 and 9:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $132.50. Visit themahaffey.com.

• AJ Ghent, Saturday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $46.50. Visit themahaffey.com.

• “Cinderella,” presented by the United European Ballet Company; Sunday, Jan. 3, 4 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: New Beginnings; Thursday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $27. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• The Florida Orchestra: Soul Sisters; Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8-9, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Flying High Forever: A Celebration of Ozzy Osbourne; Saturday, Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.06. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet; Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• The Florida Orchestra: Play Out Tampa Bay; Thursday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

Tarpon Springs

• “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rocky Mountain Christmas: John Denver Musical Tribute featuring Ted Vigil, Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney; Saturday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul, Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Deathtrap,” Jan. 15-24, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Voices of Rock, Sunday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Double Duran, Sunday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

HILLSBOROUGH

Plant City

• Melissa Lee, Friday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Andy Heath, Sunday, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Lanny Z, Saturday, Dec. 5, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Makaylah Karlson, Saturday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Jason Stallworth, Sunday, Dec. 6, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Barcode, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Andy Heath, Saturday, Dec. 12, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Edwin Rodriguez, Saturday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Sunday, Dec. 13, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Makaylah Karlson, Saturday, Dec. 19, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Mai Sweet Basil, Saturday, Dec. 19, 5:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Paul & Iva Cataldo, Sunday, Dec. 20, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Rich Sheldon, Saturday, Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Eric Will, Saturday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Night Bliss Music, Sunday, Dec. 27, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Tyler Dusek, Saturday, Jan. 2, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Steve Balesteri, Saturday, Jan. 2, 5:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

Ruskin

• BC Murphy with Vien Phommachanh, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Mark Moultrup Trio with James Suggs, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Jimmy Adler Band, Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Backtrack Blues Band, Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $30. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Tampa

• ’Twas the Night Before … by Cirque du Soleil, through Nov. 29, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $65.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Disney Descendants, Zombies & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour; Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $60.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical,” Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $47.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• DJ Meredith Marks, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $36.05. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Olga Tañón & El Gran Combo, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $93.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• For King + Country, Sunday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Nick Cannon, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.34. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Croce Plays Croce, Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Andrew Dice Clay, Dec. 3-5, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $78.50. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play,” Dec. 3-28, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $91.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Max Amini, Friday, Dec. 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Bryan J. Hughes & The Crew, Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.newtampaartscenter.org.

• Anthony Jeselnik, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, 7:30 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $48.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Tyla, Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Ira Glass, Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $53.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Gorgon City, Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $47.36. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Joselito, Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $28.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Silvestre Dangond, Sunday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $87.64. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Formidable! Aznavour; Monday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $117.66. Visit strazcenter.org.

• “Death Becomes Her,” Dec. 8-13, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $62.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Summer Hoop, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $20.97. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops; Thursday and Friday, Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Secondhand Serenade, Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Martin Amini, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 and 9:45 p.m., at Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Visit tampa.funnybone.com.

• GorillaT, Friday, Dec. 11, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25.96. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• A Madrigal Dinner, Dec. 11-12, 8 p.m.; and Dec. 13, 2 p.m., at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Tickets are $45. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org.

• Mojo Brookzz, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Chris Brown & Usher, Friday, Dec. 11; and Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Flamingosis, Friday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• The Fab Four, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• American Football, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Tinlicker, Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $42.68. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• The Lemon Twigs, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Wesley Chapel

• Comedy Magician Niels Sayers, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Shawty Shawty, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Erik Lewin, Dec. 3-5, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Paul Morrissey, Dec. 10-Dec. 12, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Michael Winslow, Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $28.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Kelly “KDubb” Walker, Sunday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Chris Cope, Dec. 31-Jan. 3, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

PASCO

Dade City

• Bay Area Renaissance Festival, Feb. 6-March 21, at the festival grounds, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. Visit bayarearenfest.com.

Hudson

• “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 27-Dec. 24, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• New Year’s Brass: Brass Transit; Thursday, Dec. 31, noon and 8 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Lionel Richie Songbook, Jan. 8-9, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Jan. 15-Feb. 21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Charity Lockhart: A Tribute to Whitney & Aretha, Sunday, Feb. 14, noon and 6 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Fortunate Sons: Creedence Clearwater Revival; Feb. 26-27, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Les Misérables,” March 5-April 11, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

New Port Richey

• Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10-20, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• New Year’s Burlesque, Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Two Voices: Eirinn Abu and Pedro Alfonso, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $31. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Feb. 19-28, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” March 26-April 4, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The Producers,” June 4-13, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

Port Richey

• Mikki Neal & The Real Deal, Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Partners in Crime, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Kyle V, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Tyler Dusek, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Pedro Mariani, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Rick Currier, Saturday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Jayar Mack, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Michael Allman & Mark Shane: Blues for Christmas; Thursday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

HERNANDO

Brooksville

• The Pure Zeppelin Experience, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Queen tribute, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25 in advance. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• New Divide: Linkin Park tribute; Saturday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Ultimate Rush, Saturday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Frampton Comes to Life, Saturday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Liverpool Live, Saturday, March 6, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Ultimate Floyd, Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Stone Tampa Pilots, Friday, April 2, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Amanda: The Ultimate Boston Tribute; Saturday, April 3, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Snowblind: Black Sabbath Tribute; Friday, April 9, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

Masaryktown

• Shattered Rock Band, Saturday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., at Masaryk Winery, 19125 Phillips Road, Masaryktown. Visit www.facebook.com/masarykwinery/events.

Spring Hill

• “The Game’s Afoot,” through Dec. 6, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Candy Cane Chaos 2,” Dec. 17-20, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “She Loves Me,” Jan. 15-24, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Dueling Pianos, Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Social Security,” Feb. 19-March 7, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Lucky Stiff,” March 26-April 4, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Rumors,” April 22-May 9, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• The Orlando Rat Pack, Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Nearly Diamond, Saturday, July 221, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Liverpool Live, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

MANATEE

Anna Maria

• “Prescription for Murder,” Jan. 7-24, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “‘Til Beth Do Us Part,” March 4-21, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Social Security,” May 6-16, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

Bradenton

• Beach Fly, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Holiday Baroque featuring Handel’s Messiah, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic12032026.

• “Anastasia,” Dec. 3-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Evergreen Terrace with Drosera, Thirst, Xerocide and Bitter Man; Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Manatee Community Concert Band: Saturday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/neelmccbii120526.

• Oriena, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets start at $15. Visit oscura.live.

• Given to Fly: The Pearl Jam Experience; Saturday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” Jan. 14-24, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Come From Away,” Jan. 21-31, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Larger Than Life: The Definitive Boy Band Tribute; Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• A Motown Revue with The Soul Sensations, Feb. 9-13, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $38. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Appropriate,” Feb. 18-28, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Alice by Heart,” March 4-14, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Shatoby: Tributes to Shania Twain and Toby Keith; Tuesday, March 9, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Paddy O’Furniture, Tuesday, March 16, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, April 8-18, in Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• “Guys and Dolls,” April 22-May 2, in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

• Liverpool Live: A Tribute to the Beatles; Tuesday, April 27, 2 and 7 p.m., in Stone Hall at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets start at $37. Call 941-748-5875 or visit www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Myakka City

• Sarasota Medieval Fair, Saturdays and Sunday, through Dec. 6, at Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL 70 E., Myakka City. Visit www.sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Parrish

• Carrie Welling, Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Mick Fury, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Brent Burns, Sunday, May 16, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

SARASOTA

Longboat Key

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Sarasota

• “Sailing,” through Feb. 7, in Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• “American Rebels,” through March 21, in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• “Kimberly Akimbo,” through Jan. 3, in Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• “The Bodyguard,” Nov. 30-Dec. 2, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• “Singin’ in the Rain,” through Jan. 2, in Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Mertz Theatre at the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $42. Visit AsoloRep.org or call 941-351-8000.

• “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Dec. 2-Jan. 3, in Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Jane B. Cook Theatre at the Florida State University Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $52. Visit AsoloRep.org or call 941-351-8000.

• Mama’s Broke, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Dave Koz & Friends, Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Forrest McCurren and Margaret McCurren, Friday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Ben Bankas, Dec. 4-6, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $31. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• John Salaway and the Regulators, Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Sarasota Orchestra: Masterworks — Tchaikovsky & Strauss; Dec. 5-6, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaorchestra.org.

• Lowdown Brass Band, Sunday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Matt Raga’s Third Annual Rockin’ Christmas Bash, Dec. 8-10, at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets are $62.50. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Mr. Showtime, Dec. 9-13, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $26. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• “The Bully Pulpit,” Dec. 9-Feb. 14, in Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• John Mulaney, Thursday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $123. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Outlander in Concert, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $51. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Allman Betts Family Revival, Sunday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $85. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Tour; Monday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Anthony Rodia, Dec. 18-19, at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $42. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• A Very Broadway Christmas, Monday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.