ST. PETERSBURG — Following a comprehensive reimagination as part of the Art Unbound initiative, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, hosted a grand reopening of its collection galleries on Nov. 21. Moving beyond traditional chronological and geographic boundaries, the transformed installation groups major works around universal human themes, inviting visitors to connect historical and contemporary art directly to the ideas, questions, and experiences shaping our world today.

By sparking dynamic conversations between historical works and contemporary voices, the thematic galleries, such as Picturing Belief, Utterly Florida, Becoming an Artist, and the interactive Discovery Gallery: What is it?, offer new perspectives across the collection.

“Art Unbound is all about rethinking how a museum actively serves its community,” said Klaudio Rodriguez, executive director and CEO of the MFA. “We are transforming into a dynamic, welcoming museum, where every space is rooted in curiosity, creativity, and connection. Art is essential to human life, and we want to ensure that it is accessible to every single person who walks through our doors.”

Highlights of the reopening include significant new acquisitions, such as “Simone #1 (2024 Paris Olympic Games)” by Monilola Olayemi Ilupeju, alongside high-profile loans such as “Incarnator (Pampanga)” by Paul Pfeiffer and “Sipping on His Shadow” by Hernan Bas. The installation also presents MFA collection pieces that have not been on view in recent years, including “Girl in a shiny dress, N.Y.C.” by Diane Arbus, “Walk on a Windy Day” by Mernet Larsen, and “Milk for the Butter Thief” by Tip Toland. Beloved collection staples remain on view, including Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Poppy,” Claude Monet’s “Houses of Parliament: Effect of Fog, London” and Fletcher Martin’s “The Undefeated.”

Developed through months of experimentation and community collaboration, the transformed galleries were created in partnership with local educators, artists, and community organizations. Designed as flexible, dynamic environments, the spaces will feature rotating artworks and evolving themes to ensure fresh narratives during future visits.

“Moving away from a traditional chronological and geographic framework has been an absolutely incredible intellectual and creative journey,” said Stanton Thomas, Hazel and William Hough chief curator. “We’ve been able to bring different cultures, schools, and time periods into fascinating new conversations with one another that completely transform how visitors experience our collection.”

As part of this transformation, the MFA is also addressing historical gaps in its collection by increasing representation for women artists, artists from marginalized communities, and artistic traditions from around the world, fulfilling the founding vision of Margaret Acheson Stuart to create a true “place for the people.”

The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, is at 255 Beach Drive. For gallery hours, admission details, and upcoming programming, visit mfastpete.org.