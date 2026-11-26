BRADENTON — The new Cortez Bridge broke ground on Nov. 16 on S.R. 684 (Cortez Road), paving the way for a fixed-span bridge expected to ease traffic congestion caused by the current drawbridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is replacing the current bridge, built in 1956, with a 65-foot-high fixed span. Estimated to take four years to complete, the $123 million project will replace the two existing traffic lanes and add 10-foot-wide shoulders, 10-foot-wide sidewalks and nearly a mile of roadway approaches between SR 789 (Gulf Drive on Anna Maria Island) to 123rd Street West in Cortez.

To keep traffic moving, crews will build the new bridge in two phases, beginning with building the northern half of the new bridge next to the existing bridge, then shifting traffic onto the new bridge, demolishing the old bridge and building the southern half of the new bridge.

Construction crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., though occasional nighttime and weekend work will be required. Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists should obey all posted signage and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Initial work includes pile-driving operations and force main utility work along Hunters Point Way. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures, periodic shoulder closures and temporary traffic shifts throughout the work zone.

The Intracoastal Waterway will remain open to boaters and the current drawbridge opening schedule will stay in effect.

Manatee County commissioners voted this summer to allow FDOT to use the former Seafood Shack waterfront property in Cortez as a staging area in return for making improvements to the property after the bridge is completed.

The county purchased the property in 2024 with commissioners saying they hoped to install a public boat ramp and a Gulf Islands Ferry landing. The Seafood Shack restaurant and the adjacent Annie’s Bait and Tackle shop were demolished.

On Nov. 18, Manatee County commissioners briefly discussed the Seafood Shack property as potentially expendable due to the passage of Amendment 3 in November, which will lower property taxes but reduce county funding.