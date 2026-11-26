TAMPA — Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik will take the stage on Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Jeselnik is bringing his “Wrath of Man Tour” to the Straz. Tickets start at $48.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

Over the past 25 years, Jeselnik has performed across the globe and has written, produced and starred in three Netflix comedy specials: “Thoughts and Prayers,” “Fire in the Maternity Ward,” and his latest, “Bones and All,” all of which were released to rave reviews. Jeselnik also wrote, produced and starred in the comedy special “Caligula” and the stand-up album “Shakespeare.”

In addition to his stand-up, Jeselnik is an Emmy-nominated writer who created, produced and starred in the cult-classic television series “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” and “The Jeselnik Offensive.”